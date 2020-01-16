 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man posts swastika, hateful language on condo, yells at reporters to 'Call the White House'   (ktla.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Real estate, Los Angeles, Condominium, The Los Angeles Times, Donald Trump, Apartment, California, Nazism  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 12:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he lose Trump's personal number?
 
Intel154
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dad's kind of busy today, Eric
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would you deface a condo?

Those poor people are already stuck being renters who have to pay property taxes and mortgage.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a real shame there's so much money to be made in giving a voice to crazy hatemongers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Isolated incident.  Overzealous staffer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christian I'm sure.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd say he just drew the ire of the HOA board, and is therefore completely screwed.

This is Calabasas, though.  He's probably the president of the HOA board.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Progs (baby fascists) are getting more desperate every day.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did Stephen Miller start ( or join an already existing ) group of Jews who also happen to support Nazis for ... reasons? Is this a Netanyahu thing? What the hell?

/ What's even more annoying is this maniac obviously has enough money to pay rent on a L.A. condo. HOW!?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's long passed time that we made a swastika a call to violence and not treat it as free speech.  Specifically the Nazi version.  Hindus, you cool.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this going to be the rare thread where Farkers approve of potential action by an HOA?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they can fine you for leaving your Xmas lights up but are powerless when you paint Nazi crap all over the place?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the Grand Tour:  Seamen, the trio are sailing in to Cambodia and there's a shot of a building with a swastika on top of it.  I figured that was where the Germans launched their Pearl harbor attack from.  But then, I remembered Hindus.  But when they attacked Hawaii, they got stuck at the international airport where they sold books and candles.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Future RNC finance chair.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well he's a shoe in for a cabinet position.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Christian I'm sure.


FTA: One message on the condo's door stated "I am Jewish"

Just another unhinged liberal, as if there was any other kind.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Why would you deface a condo?

Those poor people are already stuck being renters who have to pay property taxes and mortgage.


He's not defacing a condo, he's taping stuff up in the window of his own unit. You're allowed to do that, however stupid or vile it makes you look.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Jewish nazi that hates Trump and Christians?

Pick a side everybody.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: So they can fine you for leaving your Xmas lights up but are powerless when you paint Nazi crap all over the place?


In the video the HOA say they've been fining this guy for years.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"One message on the condo's door stated "I am Jewish" "

"A man who posted swastikas and racist language on the window of his Calabasas condominium"

Sounds like he's bi-polar.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: It's long passed time that we made a swastika a call to violence and not treat it as free speech.  Specifically the Nazi version.  Hindus, you cool.


You are so naively cute, it's almost too adorable.

The A.C.L.U. lawyer, who is Jewish, said, "Defending the rights of Nazis is one of the ugliest things an attorney can do, but the First Amendment has to be protected."

Forcing them into the shadows will only push them into the shadows where the general public won't discuss their obvious failures. This will let the failed ideology grow hidden from view, unchallenged.

The only way to defeat these bankrupt ideals is in public. To point out the flaws and ridicule them non-stop. You will have to do it generation after generation, because some people won't understand initially, won't necessarily know they are bankrupt ideals. This has to be debated, and taught, to every generation, because we don't need (nor can we really afford) another world war over this human stupidity.

Anyone who tells you that you can simply outlaw it and make it all go away? They are either fools or complicit morons. You do not defeat an ideology by simply ruling it illegal. They still have problems with wannabe Nazi morons in Germany, and the public display of the swastika flag is literally illegal (except for historical / filming considerations) there folks.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: It's long passed time that we made a swastika a call to violence and not treat it as free speech.  Specifically the Nazi version.  Hindus, you cool.


Married a Hindu. His parents bought my bridal veil before I got there to help pick it out. It was covered with gold sequined swastikas.

I made sure none of the photos made it to Facebook, but they exist somewhere.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 2 minute ago  

big pig peaches: A Jewish nazi that hates Trump and Christians?


He has American flags in his window too. He's probably trying to say the US is now like Nazi Germany. At least that's my interpretation based on dealing with so many of you crazy people on fark.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report