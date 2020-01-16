 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Natural Light giving free 'beer' to anyone turning 21 this year   (fox8.com) divider line
SnowPeas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.... to make the next generation turn to hard liquor in desperation i assume?
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should really just send it to Flint Michigan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow but I hand out tabs of MDMA at the local grade school and end up in trouble what a country
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some friends of mine swear by those naturdays. I refuse to try them
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural Light or real beer?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SnowPeas: .... to make the next generation turn to hard liquor in desperation i assume?


That or to make them teetotalers.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna consume a large amount of Natty's this weekend in the desert, so I'm getting a kick.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my favorite beer is cold n' free--I turn 40, but I think all I'm getting is ridicule and shame. Wouldn't mind some 512 or St Arnold's.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? So they know what shiatty beer tastes like so they can appreciate good beer?

Besides, every college kid in America is already familiar with Natty Light.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Jake!
Yes, Charles?
Why is Natural Light like 'aving sex in a canoe?
I dunno, Charles.  Why is natural Light like having sex in a canoe?
Cause it's farking near water!

/Monty Pytonesque
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you do such a horrible thing to someone? X.x
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural Light: Nothing you ever wanted in a beer, and less!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox 8 Cleveland is doing sponsored content now?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Fox 8 Cleveland is doing sponsored content now?


They're waiting for the Cleveland Steamers.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more excited for this promotion:
https://www.kare11.com/article/entert​a​inment/dining/food-drink/busch-beer-of​fers-1-rebate-for-every-inch-of-snow-t​hat-falls-in-minneapolis/89-a481c331-9​d9b-4561-8a9b-aa7e329a3bf8

MN is already at $9, and is likely to get much higher this weekend.

/Busch isn't great, but better then natty.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  But who are they buying it from?
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's neat, the only way is up from here!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All things considered you gotta hand it to Natty Light, they made water undrinkable some how.  That's an achievement.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is a big fan of Natty Lite. She likes cheap shiatty beer and dive bars that are empty most of the time where she can get to know the staff.

"Come out drinking!" she'll say.
"Nope!" I'll say. "I'm plenty hydrated."
We have fun.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Natty Light was specifically for the under-21 crowd? Once you're old enough to buy your own, you take advantage of having options.

/That's why it's Keystone for me!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: I thought Natty Light was specifically for the under-21 crowd? Once you're old enough to buy your own, you take advantage of having options.

/That's why it's Keystone for me!


hey hey whoa---In...the..before....times, I was getting Keystone for 9.99 a thirty pack---ah college...some of the best years I kind of remember.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"beer"
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon Alger: my favorite beer is cold n' free--I turn 40, but I think all I'm getting is ridicule and shame. Wouldn't mind some 512 or St Arnold's.


Pretty much.

If I'm buying, I'll get something good.  If it's free, I'll still drink it.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time I was 21, I had been drinking Natty LIght, The Beast, and similar awful "beer" for several years.

I was already learning those beers sucked and starting to drink far better ones.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich kid frat parties would upgrade to PBR or MGD. The really rich kid frat parties had cocaine.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 21 I would have been very happy to get a case of Nat Light.   If you are already growing a neckbeard and have a fat gut by 21 from drinking craft beer then you are insufferable.
 
thepresence
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is news? Free product has been a Pusher tactic since forever. Drug dealers gonna drug deal.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldJames: Some friends of mine swear by those naturdays. I refuse to try them


If they are under 34 degrees you can have about 4 sips before you are disgusted
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if you're celebrating the 20th anniversary of your 21st birthday this year?

/asking for a friend
//the friend's Fark handle might have the initials SOWB
 
Snotnose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB time.  When I turned 21 I was working the 4 to midnight shift.  Get off work, head to a local bar (The Bacchanal for you old time Sandy Eggins), where they gave you a free drink on your birthday.  Got 3-4 free drinks off different waitresses.

Took the day (my birthday) off, went back to the bar that night.  Got 1 free drink, no problem.  When my second drink came the waitress said, in no uncertain terms, "if you try to get 1 more free drink you're banned for life".
 
mod3072 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was a broke college student I, like many others, would drink pretty much anything as long as it was cheap or free. Give me a generic can that just said "Beer" on it, and I would pound them all day. My only exception was Natural anything. Drank a bunch of Natty Ice with a buddy one time and got just horribly sick. Not just "Wow, I drank way too much last night and have a two-day hangover" sick either. This was something else entirely. Gave it a few months and tried again (hey, it was dirt cheap, and it could have been a fluke). Got horribly sick again. Haven't touched it since, even though it was about $2 for a 30-pack. That's an exaggeration, of course, but it was definitely the cheapest stuff around. Never again. I'll drink cheap 40's of malt liquor before I ever touch that shiat again.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: .... to make the next generation turn to hard liquor in desperation i assume?


I think the idea with beer-flavored water is to put people off drinking entirely.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

burber: They should really just send it to Flint Michigan


havent they suffered enough.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was a broke-ass college student turning 21, I would have been very pleased to receive a free case of Natty Light.

Hell, I'd be happy to receive one today.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: MDMA


Are 'tabs' a new music format? Anyway, cool you're handing our Madonna albums to the next gen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
