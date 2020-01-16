 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   New generation of Neo-NEETs still don't want to be in work or school, prefer sponging treats off rich folk on social media. "Mere possession of things no longer gives the pleasure it used to. One alternative is to support interesting lifestyles"   (japantoday.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Living on other people's money

Who do they think they are?  Bankers??
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Royalty, or, at least, married into it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got love how societies make demands, but expect their demands be meet via magic. ROFLMAO.
People don't give up in a vacuum.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him:

"That's it," he decided; "I'll never work again.

Also him:

He's a self-described "rent-a-NEET." He'll do for you what needs doing, whatever you want, the pay to be left up to you. He's weeded gardens, been a photo model and a voice actor; he cleans share houses in lieu of rent. Want to go drinking but not alone? He'll drink with you - in straight bars or gay, as you prefer. Sometimes it's a question of, "I'll give you three hours of my time, whatever you want me to do in return for whatever you give me." The computer he uses for tweeting and blogging was procured that way.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hit add before I was done.

He doesn't ha e a job, but he works, sort of.

The thing is, he's now really just a pet.  People love pets.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And pets should be neutered/spayed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Yeah your bosses doesn't think you're a pet.  Hahaha.
Or
Sure you're whole seller doesn't think you're a pet. ROFLMAO.
Or

Hahahaa you're spouse doesn't think that. . . Hahaha.


Hahaha bill gates, Bezos, buffet, and Trump don't think you're fodder for their hopes and dreams. Hehe.


Reality much, buddy?


Being able to rise up to be the master doesn't mean it isn't slavery.

Money isn't freedom, it's your master, you don't own it, it owns you.
Money owns your time and it makes you think a day off of your choosing is freedom. Hahaha.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. Please do a follow-up post 30 when you pop out a couple of kids
 
sleep lack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Basically online buskers.

/Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Easy there Bismuth.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

You are a super boring troll, and for the most part, I like a lot of the trolls because at least they spur some conversation.

I mean, they are literally paying this person to sit with them because they are bored and lonely.  He's a kitty that can sit at a bar.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That is what people think of most jobs, why else are so many apposed to a 15$ minimum wage?
We are all whores, let's not judge our fellow whores.
 
johnnygew
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MegaLib
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Good luck with that. Please do a follow-up post 30 when you pop out a couple of kids


The japanese have chosen to not reproduce, so this situation will resolve itself shortly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Once again ahead of the curve
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My dad used to call guys like him, bums.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Huh, I thought you cut it off before the citation........"is how friends describe the last few months of a man, authorities say, has been identified as the flayed man found this morning in City Park. Back to you, Martin"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: My dad used to call guys like him, bums.


Yeah and calling people bums and telling people to not end up pumping gas is how we ended up with materialistic worthless rap music.
Thanks boomers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You sound poor and white.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hahaha. If only.
And, yeah, I'd be poor, even if I had 100K a year. Old enough to know that. So, meh. I do okay. But yeah I'm poor.  It could be worse, I could be dead in a ditch in Mexico. So, I'll take this.

I don't  have to be rich to see hypocrisy and bologna.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice lack of work, if you can get it.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If nations are going to continue supporting employment, wage and pricing structures that are stacked unfairly in favor of older generations and against younger ones, this is what happens. You can't motivate younger people to get jobs and education and traditional housing when all the income growth is enjoyed by others and education and housing are unrealistically expensive because other people inflated their values. Nobody wants to go to work to support older people's sponging lifestyles.

Whether you call them NEETs or "millennials" (with the implied accusation of laziness), all they really are are people who looked at a system where they were unlikely to benefit through traditional means and decided to invent their own ways of doing things.

Get over it, Boomers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the US it is called Patreon.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oh yeah, employers are all on the lookout for some over-50's to hire.  Especially for creative work.  "We feel an older guy has his finger on the pulse of what motivates the youth with disposable income, Ebenezer!"
 
