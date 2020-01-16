 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Prosecutor resigns after she is arrested for shoplifting at the grocery store, $400 worth   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Caitlin Rice, Chester County, Pennsylvania, Shoplifting, Theft, Philadelphia, Delaware Valley, Supermarket, New Year's Day  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a shame. Poorly controlled bi-polar disorder. Or an alcoholic. Hope she gets some help.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's up with her neck?  Is she part turtle?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: What's up with her neck?  Is she part turtle?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cucumbers?
Animal House, My cucumber. It's bigger.
Youtube p9ZjOCSLYlc
 
squidloe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: What's up with her neck?  Is she part turtle?


I'm sure she's she'll shocked by all of this
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: That's a shame. Poorly controlled bi-polar disorder. Or an alcoholic. Hope she gets some help.


Bi-polar disorder leads to theft?  That's a new one to me.  But I am also at a loss to explain why a lawyer would commit such a frivolous, stupid crime.

Of course, the 3-sentence articles available on it don't give a lot of info.
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: That's a shame. Poorly controlled bi-polar disorder. Or an alcoholic.


Is "thief" an option? As a prosecutor did she go easy on people with bipolar disease or alcoholism?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

squidloe: Dork Gently: What's up with her neck?  Is she part turtle?

I'm sure she's she'll shocked by all of this


Careful.  Mitch McConnell heard about her turtle neck and is heading towards Pennsylvania.   He'll be there in 2021.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe she was researching a case. Method lawyering.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

orbister: Biscuit Tin: That's a shame. Poorly controlled bi-polar disorder. Or an alcoholic.

Is "thief" an option? As a prosecutor did she go easy on people with bipolar disease or alcoholism?


Those are other people.  You gotta be tough on crime.  She's a victim.  Two different things.  Ya see?  That lady that she prosecuted for shoplifting got plenty of warnings to seek treatment and didn't.  Now, Caitlin will agree to pay the store for the loss, do 100 of community service somewhere you can't see her and she'll go to a professional medical or church facility for complete rehabilitation.  Might be back in time to run for District Attorney or Governor.

And if you do a GIS for her name, there's a workout chick that takes most of the first page. NTTATWWT but no turtle neck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe she was researching a case. Method lawyering.


Have you ever considered a career in politics or Fox News?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I GIS her name and the woman that came up(no it's not the lady in the article), Holy shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I GIS her name and the woman that came up(no it's not the lady in the article), Holy shiat.
[Fark user image image 850x850][Fark user image image 777x703]


Christ lady, you nearly put my eye out.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze: Biscuit Tin: That's a shame. Poorly controlled bi-polar disorder. Or an alcoholic. Hope she gets some help.

Bi-polar disorder leads to theft?  That's a new one to me.  But I am also at a loss to explain why a lawyer would commit such a frivolous, stupid crime.

Of course, the 3-sentence articles available on it don't give a lot of info.



I've stolen when I can afford not to - little pieces of crap like lip balm (I do the buy one, steal one deal). It's very exciting. I feel like a bank robber in my own movie, with planning and escape well rehearsed, waiting for that eventual call from Mr. Big.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: drjekel_mrhyde: I GIS her name and the woman that came up(no it's not the lady in the article), Holy shiat.
[Fark user image image 850x850][Fark user image image 777x703]

Christ lady, you nearly put my eye out.


She could be shoplifting groceries...
 
ComaToast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you're going to steal $400 worth of groceries, do it from Whole Foods. Everything will fit in a small purse compartment. Store security will never suspect anything.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
zero sympathy
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She should claim that Wegman's is railroading her.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why resign? Just decline to prosecute yourself.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I GIS her name and the woman that came up(no it's not the lady in the article), Holy shiat.
[Fark user image image 850x850][Fark user image image 777x703]


A rose by any other name may smell as sweet, but a different Caitlin Rice by the same name ....
 
