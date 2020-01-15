 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Utah's interesting take on branded condoms has been halted. Not sure if it was the "SL,UT," or the "Toss the jello salad" that did it. With helpful pics of said condom pack slogans and others that are...amusing, to put it mildly   (kutv.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Gov's office shuts down branded condoms of Utah health department's HIV campaign

I think that "Branded Condoms of Utah" would make a great band name.   Somewhere between Fountains of Wayne and Restrooms of Albany.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Better than sewing your nametag into your ship issued condoms
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Is it SL,UT or SL;UT?  The star of what I assume is SLC looks like it could be a semicolon.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

enry: Is it SL,UT or SL;UT?  The star of what I assume is SLC looks like it could be a semicolon.


Oh....I get it now.  Was thinking it was a play on tl;dr.  Nevermind.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Toss the Jello Salad

That doesn't even make sense.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We regret the lewd nature of the branding.

THEY'RE F*CKING CONDOMS, YOU REPRESSED MOR(M)ON!!!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fillmore Beaver something something cover band.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That state has more bareback, down low, nambla type action than any other.
Most of it non- consensual.
Bunch of spiritual terrorists, looking to keep women and boys as chattle.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: Toss the Jello Salad

That doesn't even make sense.


Utah specifically likes Green Jello, which they call Jello Salad.

It even made it to a pin in the 2002 Olympics

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know where the genius behind "Meth. We're On It" moved on to.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dum dum dum dum dum
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sort of like the way some states legalized marijuana. Yes, it's legal now but we are still going to treat it like a deadly serious public health menace that everyone should avoid.  No jocularity will be allowed on the subject.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think other states should get in on this...

Suggestion for NH: "Live Free or Creampie"
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican Governor, I presume.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: We regret the lewd nature of the branding.

THEY'RE F*CKING CONDOMS, YOU REPRESSED MOR(M)ON!!!


They'll change them to "Holy Ghost Missionary", "Latter-Day Contraceptive", etc.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah Health Dept: where's Bring 'Em Young?

/aisle seat
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does the offensive title role out when applied?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: dum dum dum dum dum


Needed full pic...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kitsapian: A Republican Governor, I presume.


And a mormon.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: We regret the lewd nature of the branding.

THEY'RE F*CKING CONDOMS, YOU REPRESSED MOR(M)ON!!!


Given the weather & driving conditions in Utah, they should toss them out the window of this to random people they pass by:

nydailynews.comView Full Size


/at least some were given....out that is
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My personal favorite Condom  is the one with the state slogan on it:

"Utah - a great place to rear a child."
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Hey! Your condoms say 'Wendy' too."

"No, mon. Mine say "Welcome to Jamaica. Have a nice day.'"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OK...

"Explore Utah's Caverns" wins it, hands-down.

WOW.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HA HA! That's why you don't print things on condoms! Now everyone's getting preggers and it's all your fault!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Munden: fusillade762: Toss the Jello Salad

That doesn't even make sense.

Utah specifically likes Green Jello, which they call Jello Salad.

It even made it to a pin in the 2002 Olympics

[i.pinimg.com image 426x400]


I didn't get it either, thanks.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Kitsapian: A Republican Governor, I presume.

And a mormon.


They prefer to be called LDS. Mormon is the book. It would be like calling Jimmy Carter "Bible".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: OK...

"Explore Utah's Caverns" wins it, hands-down.

WOW.


Yeah, that one might have been pushing it.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Explore Utah's caves
Explore Utah's caves
Explore Utah's caves
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Explore Utah's caves
Explore Utah's caves
Explore Utah's caves


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Langdon Alger: dum dum dum dum dum

Needed full pic...

[pbs.twimg.com image 599x337]


grassy a*s---I was acting on impulse
 
Famishus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How does one ' distribute condoms in an e-mail' ?
 
Greek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Germany's government has been doing this since the late 90s with their "Gib AIDS Keine Chance" (Don't give AIDS a chance) campaign. Do a google image search for "machsmit ads" to see what I'm talking about. "Mach's mit" is slang-ish for "do it with," implying "do it with a condom." Anyhow, while the slogans might need translating for you guys, the cute artwork doesn't. Our country's prudishness is the reason why we're so far behind other industrialized nations in STD prevention and unplanned pregnancies.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Toss the Jello Salad

That doesn't even make sense.


It's a Mormon thing, they're culinary surrealists, nobody understands it.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
common sense is an oxymoron: We regret the lewd nature of the branding.

THEY'RE F*CKING CONDOMS, YOU REPRESSED MOR(M)ON DELUSIONAL CULTIST !!!

Ftfy
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: How does one ' distribute condoms in an e-mail' ?


Maybe you...3D print them out...?
 
nanim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Might be a better ad to say 'Use these... Or you'll be seeing these':
icandywrap.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Governor of Utah shuts down HIV-awareness condom program because he prefers the stick up his butt.
 
