(Global News (Canada))   Get a job, please: Canadians don't want to cover costs for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle   (globalnews.ca) divider line
9
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Send them to Quebec.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

gaslight: Send them to Quebec.


Sure, two more people won't matter when the entire province is subsidized by the rest of the country.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
41 per cent considered him to primarily be a working member of the monarchy.

Isn't "not working" sort of a staple of being a noble?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We'll trade Trump for the Prince/Princess
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: We'll trade Trump for the Prince/Princess


The Trump's are not American royalty. They can have the Kardashian-West family.

/Jay-Z and Queen Bey are not on the table.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: TuckFrump: We'll trade Trump for the Prince/Princess

The Trump's are not American royalty. They can have the Kardashian-West family.

/Jay-Z and Queen Bey are not on the table.


Donald makes King Ralph look classy.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should join a curling team.
macleans.caView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're just Looking For a Place to Happen
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report