 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Anonymous Internet posters can be sued for thousands for defamatory statements, you mangy pest of a filthy dog   (cp24.com) divider line
28
    More: Unlikely, Plaintiff, Complaint, Tort, Defendant, Justice Frederick Myers, Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Lawsuit, Legal terms  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Roger is like a pest diseased dog spreading his filthy rabbies

How is rabby formed?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the plaintiffs don't know who they are and collecting will likely prove difficult.

So more of a moral victory?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WAAAAA. I'm suing because I got my widdle bitty fee-fees hurt
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...

Uh-oh.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby sounds like a pedophile. Some people have said.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well We're Boned!
Youtube IyUIDwlFcuA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smokinhotrefugeechickturnedspokesmodle​sayingthatsterrifying.jpg
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good luck, I'm behind seven proxies.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh, how do I delete my account?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Subby sounds like a pedophile. Some people have said.


And a goat f*cker.

Probably a baby goat f*cker.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Demetrius: NewportBarGuy: Subby sounds like a pedophile. Some people have said.

And a goat f*cker.

Probably a baby goat f*cker.


Hey pervert, Baaa means Baaa
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The plaintiff is a pharmaceutical company and its owners?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, no, the internet exists within reality and people I'm abusing online are real? Why didn't anyone ever tell me?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. If this wins, the Politics tab will be permanently nuked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are Hurtful and/or inflammatory defamatory? Odd.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<starts to wonder if Fark has those thermite cannisters over the servers>
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words for you biatches: Judgment Proof.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, so in Canada you can put someone on trial without notifying them?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Uh, how do I delete my account?


First go to delete account settings and select delete account

Next contact the admin of the site to convince him to delete all your data that was never really deleted on the server

Next after the admin explains all data is stored on a spiderweb of cloud servers and multiple backups take a networking class

After taking a networking class spend a few days tracking down who hostsa ll the cloud servers of the website

Being most of the cloud hosts are likely on servers overseas take a class in international law

After taking that class you can now attempt to contact all the cloud hosts to remove your history from their servers

Good luck we're all counting on you
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too bad this wasn't in USA. Would make a solid precedent for some of the deliberate <there are no trolls on fark>. Especially if it could be proven they're deliberately doing it.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still worried about the cost of my insulting tirades against the King of Thailand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pkjun: Wait, no, the internet exists within reality and people I'm abusing online are real? Why didn't anyone ever tell me?


So words, sticks, and stones all hurt?
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Essentially, the posts criticize them both professionally and personally, accusing them among other things of lying and illegal behaviour.

"Roger is like a pest diseased dog spreading his filthy rabbies (sic)," the user Nastynasta wrote. "A mangy dog that won't go away until he's put down."

"The management team are liars!!!" TrueNorthStrong wrote. "Been lying for 21 years!!"

Hachey was also the object of at least one "disgusting" misogynistic post that had nothing to do with investor complaints, the judge found.

So basically what we've learned from this article is that Roger is a pest-diseased, mangy dog with filthy rabbies, Hachey is a big (CENSORED) who (CENSORED) and Judge Myers is a communist, drives a LeBaron and actually thinks it's the best vehicle ever made, has a basement dungeon for his kidnap victims and clips coupons, then delays the entire checkout aisle by asking the cashier to check every damn coupon. I've heard he also picks his nose before shaking hands and is thinking about trading in his mangy LeBaron for an H2, which he actually thinks is the second best vehicle ever made.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: NewportBarGuy: Subby sounds like a pedophile. Some people have said.

And a goat f*cker.

Probably a baby goat f*cker.


I heard it was dead baby goats!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Wait, so in Canada you can put someone on trial without notifying them?


They sent them e-mails and let them know in chat rooms!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

styckx: LordOfThePings: Uh, how do I delete my account?

First go to delete account settings and select delete account

Next contact the admin of the site to convince him to delete all your data that was never really deleted on the server

Next after the admin explains all data is stored on a spiderweb of cloud servers and multiple backups take a networking class

After taking a networking class spend a few days tracking down who hostsa ll the cloud servers of the website

Being most of the cloud hosts are likely on servers overseas take a class in international law

After taking that class you can now attempt to contact all the cloud hosts to remove your history from their servers

Good luck we're all counting on you


KY is considered a foreign country now?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Too bad this wasn't in USA. Would make a solid precedent for some of the deliberate <there are no trolls on fark>. Especially if it could be proven they're deliberately doing it.


In the US don't you also have to prove malicious intent?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'm still worried about the cost of my insulting tirades against the King of Thailand.


Isn't that a beheading if you ever goto Thailand? Or is it public flogging?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report