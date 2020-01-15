 Skip to content
(CNN)   The best country in the world to raise a child? It's not America, survey finds   (cnn.com) divider line
33
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just as the 2020 presidential election cycle heats up, the world's most powerful country hit a record low of 16 out of a 100-point scale in "trust."

Are we tired of winning yet?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASFKA!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?


I'm pretty jingoistic and I assumed it would be some small rich socialist country
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's better than Mars.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top marks went to Denmark, Sweden and Norway, a typical trend.

Have they seen the Scanderhoovian's child-rearing practices?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should raise your child in Paris.  Fantastic read, by the by:

encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew New Zealand was going to be way up there on the list.

HOW TO TRAVEL WITH A BABY
Youtube tJecSlyid14
 
Marine1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Good. Kids are annoying.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Speaking of children, we're about to level the playing field in a big way. It's not just global trade that we engineered.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Krieghund: I knew New Zealand was going to be way up there on the list.

[YouTube video: HOW TO TRAVEL WITH A BABY]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No shiat. I'd assume the best place to raise a child doesn't have weekly active shooter drills at the public schools.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These sorts of surveys are almost always topped by the Nordic countries, with Canada/Aus/NZ not far behind. Not surprising at all.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?


We could poll one of the gun threads. They'll all show up.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Hey, it's better than Mars.


Rock It, Man!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?


Pretty much any Fox News viewer who has never been abroad.


It's much easier to just say that you are #1 rather than improving things.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The list herehttps://www.usnews.com/news/best-c​ountries/best-raising-children
 
TylerParry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Bangladesh would be higher.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Gubbo: Who the hell would have thought the US would be top?

Pretty much any Fox News viewer who has never been abroad.


It's much easier to just say that you are #1 rather than improving things.


A lot of Fox News' programming is dedicated to telling its viewers who live in opiate-blasted shiatholes how awful it is in other countries, and even the larger cities in the US.
 
Marine1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's also worth noting that a number of countries with better social programs and laws regarding child rearing don't have the birthrate the US does, though that birthrate is falling.

I'm 28. I honestly thought I'd be married and maybe on the way to starting a family by now. Millennials, even the well-heeled among us, just don't feel the need, at least not yet. Reading about climate change and creeps on the internet and school shootings and seeing some kid throw a tantrum in a restaurant... meh.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With an education system that's more concerned with profit than education, a healthcare system that's more concerned with profit than healthcare and a corporate work culture that's more concerned with profit for the bigwigs than even attempting to pay many employees a liveable wage this is not surprising.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bad news for those 50,000 babies that were just born in Africa and SEA in the time I've spent writing this comment.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"United States is no longer trustworthy. It's 50% less less trustworthy than it was when we first started a survey back in 2016," said McPhillips.
95% of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals, report says
95% of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals, report says.

The US also came in at number 15 in citizenship, quality of life and best place to visit. It ranked 17th in greenest countries, 18th in most transparent countries, and 26th in best places to travel alone -- another safety issue.

And on a key attribute, gender equality, the US came in at number 15, way behind the Scandinavian countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The US is mainly run by the greedy, the psychopathic and members of the 'old boys club'. Their interests do not go far from self. Every month we're turning up time honored food businesses that have been mishandling our foods, mixing in less of the food items, like meat, tossing in not usually required meats, like horse, turkey, garbage fish and lying their arses off about the nutrient content of the stuff.

Animals on land, away from the sea, like small pets and critters are being found to have members starving because of micro-plastics in their food and still the plastics companies churns out millions of pounds of the stuff yearly without bothering to find any way to make them Eco-friendly. Weekly we loose a cargo ship full of containers into the seas -- not necessarily all at once but more product is lost at seas than at any other time in history.

Our president is a liar, along with most of his cabinet, another president quit just before being impeached because he was secretly wiretapping everyone over his up coming re-election, plus had the offices in the White House secretly wired up. Billions are wasted on military supplies that are developed and never used because by the time they are ready -- something better has come along so they're mothballed.

Less is spent on universal health care than in other nations because in the USA, profit is all. Ever wonder why if you're on Social Security, you need three different policies to cover your costs and businesses offering you medical supplies 'at no cost to you' have popped up like a cancer and actually cost your Social Security more than if you go the supplies yourself.

We can and do turn away sick people if they can't pay. We'll let them die on the street. Consider dentistry. It cost so much that not many insurance companies will cover it, social; security covers mainly dentures and even in ERs you can't get a seriously abscessed tooth pulled.

However, 1%-ers can get the best dental care in the world.

Now we're becoming as crooked as the Saudis in drilling for and buying domestic oil. We know fracking causes earth quakes but no one is making any frackers stop yet. They're all waiting for that major, population killing quake to prove this is true. Also, if you have oil under your land and allow no drilling, in most states, drillers can set up on the land next to yours, with permission, and slant drill into the oil pockets beneath. Legally taking the oil you don't want taken.

I used to believe a lot more in the US, but over a life time I've discovered that it has been corrupt even before the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. The rich run this land and the rest of us are peons who do the dirty work for them.

I'm surprised we rated so high on the scale.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The US came in at number 18 for best country to raise a child, beaten by many countries in Europe, Canada and Australia.

That's odd. I didn't know Canada and Australia contained more than one country each.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obvious tag got detention for drawing a picture of a gun in a zero-tolerance school?
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A huge, international survey""The Best Countries report evaluated 73 nations"There are currently 195 nations in the world. Not that I disagree with the findings, but the sampling size is a bit skinny.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cherry picking. They didn't include categories where the US is on top, like health care spending per capita and military spending beyond all reason.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: "A huge, international survey""The Best Countries report evaluated 73 nations"There are currently 195 nations in the world. Not that I disagree with the findings, but the sampling size is a bit skinny.


Not being able to survey North Korea, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan and the likes is no not likely to change the top 25 rankings of surveys like this.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Just as the 2020 presidential election cycle heats up, the world's most powerful country hit a record low of 16 out of a 100-point scale in "trust."

Are we tired of winning yet?


And what do you do to make change happen?
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: "A huge, international survey""The Best Countries report evaluated 73 nations"There are currently 195 nations in the world. Not that I disagree with the findings, but the sampling size is a bit skinny.



Who in the missing 122 do you think should have made the list, and do you think any of them would have cracked the top 20?  Because lets face it, other than idle curiosity most people aren't going to be particularly interested beyond hitting that top bracket.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marine1: Reading about climate change and creeps on the internet and school shootings and seeing some kid throw a tantrum in a restaurant... meh.


People considering having kids in the '50s, '60s and '70s weighed that against their offspring facing the likelihood of a nuclear holocaust in their lifetime, and those before them feared the end of days preaching of the Jesus Freaks. Not to mention the one in three chance of pretty much every kid they had dying of who knows what now preventable disease.

What I'm saying, is that the screeching we hear these days is mostly a lot of alarmist b.s. and that things are better than ever.

/ except for the restaurant tantrums, of course
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Iniamyen: The US came in at number 18 for best country to raise a child, beaten by many countries in Europe, Canada and Australia.

That's odd. I didn't know Canada and Australia contained more than one country each.


One of Australia's micro-nations just shut up shop...

https://www.watoday.com.au/national/w​e​stern-australia/hutt-river-principalit​y-will-close-its-doors-until-further-n​otice-due-to-financial-hardship-202001​10-p53qja.html
 
Report