 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Herald-Record)   If stalking you and smearing a heart made of bodily fluids on your window is wrong, I don't want to be right   (recordonline.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Creative Commons, PINE ISLAND, Wikipedia, Jose N. Rodriguez Medrano, Creative Commons licenses, Creative Commons International, Copyleft, Warwick Town Police  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 1:54 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
changingworld.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I need mindbleach for this one
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A heart?  I can only ever manage a map of Hawaii.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Picked up a hitchhiker last night
He said thanks! how do you know i'm not a serial killer though? I replied the chances of two serial killers being in the same car are astronomical


......never hear of stockers finding ppl down to be stocked.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least he didn't spill his seed upon the ground. That would have been bad.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Melissa Etheridge - Come To My Window (Music Video)
Youtube FaY5-LGYJKc


Just replace the word "to" with "on" during the refrain.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Heart Made Of Bodily Fluids is my emo punk album.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Waste not, want not!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TylerParry: Heart Made Of Bodily Fluids is my emo punk album.


***I cut my self in a blackhole, of my sadness while I cry. ***
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report