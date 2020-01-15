 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   18 terabytes? More like 18 pedobytes   (wfaa.com) divider line
46
    More: Sick, Warrant, charges of possession of child pornography, Constable, Police, Sheriff, child pornography, Coroner, undercover investigation  
•       •       •

blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
18 terabytes
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He looks like a pedo
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.


I think it's more the show of dedication - i mean he must have set up a kiddie porn hard drive array.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: I think it's more the show of dedication - i mean he must have set up a kiddie porn hard drive array.


Probably, but these days it wouldn't have to be a large array. You can get 30 TB in a single SSD but it's a lot cheaper to use a few smaller drives. It could be software RAID inside a computer, or a small NAS box like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

I would hope that nobody with that much data would trust it to non-redundant storage like individual USB hard drives.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.


Yeah, most of the time it's probably important to distinguish smart cars from tractor-trailers when giving a vehicle count, but not so much when the parking lot can be reasonably measured in Rhode Islands.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL.  I love that this thread has basically degenerated into a storage discussion. Don't ever change, Fark.

/Semi-bookmark because I'm looking to upgrade my NAS.
//Honest.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark.com: where stories about child porn spark an honest and thoughtful conversation about how to build high capacity data storage systems.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: LOL.  I love that this thread has basically degenerated into a storage discussion. Don't ever change, Fark.

/Semi-bookmark because I'm looking to upgrade my NAS.
//Honest.


*knucks*
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Plano man was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography

Billy Joel, no!

Oh, Plano man.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: /Semi-bookmark because I'm looking to upgrade my NAS.


The picture I posted is a QNAP TS-453Be. I have one and I like it, although I haven't evaluated how well it performs in fault scenarios like dealing with uncorrected read errors or lost writes. It stores crap and runs my Plex server, and that's good enough for a consumer device.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.


A quick Google search says that 18 TB is equivalent to approximately 300 days worth of HD video.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: A Plano man was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography

Billy Joel, no!

Oh, Plano man.


Came to make a similar joke.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.


Street value on it is 140,000 tinted aviator glasses or roughly 4 stocked ice cream trucks.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do these dumbfarks keep thinking that they can download tons of CP and get away with it? Gonna need more than 7 proxies to keep the po-po from getting a lock on you.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps 18 TB == <cop math>
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I keep seeing stories about possessing and distributing, but rarely production. Is that mostly done overseas?
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: LOL.  I love that this thread has basically degenerated into a storage discussion. Don't ever change, Fark.

/Semi-bookmark because I'm looking to upgrade my NAS.
//Honest.


What are we supposed to do in a thread like this, talk about CP?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blender61: 18 terabytes


I read the headline as Petra-bytes
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lot of people don't seem to realize how this stuff works (I've known a few people in the data forensics field who have worked with LE). Note the article says "Investigators had found 18 terabytes of data on devices used to share and view child pornography while executing a search warrant at 38-year-old Christopher Michael Chairez's home."

That does not mean had had 18 terabytes worth of child porn, though the cops will trumpet that because they know it will make headlines and help their case in the long run. It means he had 18tbs worth of storage, including the operating system and everything else, and they found at least reasonable suspicion (hopefully) that he had downloaded and shared illegal material, based on his IP address. They aren't sitting there examining the data while he sits and waits - especially since you need to write lock the drive and work off a copy (unless you want the evidence challenged later). They would have executed the search warrant, seized the hardware, and combed through it after the fact.

But 18tb sure sounds good when you're speaking to the media, who will not ask questions in a case like that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Makes this seem downright lame.

/put me down as someone who needs to update storage capacity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.


Is it? I have 400 dvdRomS of music. And most of it is back up of my CDs and iPod and cloud and cell.  My 80s sexy stuff is likely 800 dvdRomS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why do these dumbfarks keep thinking that they can download tons of CP and get away with it? Gonna need more than 7 proxies to keep the po-po from getting a lock on you.


Always find myself wondering how much of that is actually individual different pieces yuk and how much of that is redundant copies of files of said yuk.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Story update: he bonded out on 3,000 cash

Fark Texas
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not very S.M.A.R.T.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I did appreciate the story putting it in 'how many iPhones this is'. Really paints a picture for today's Everyman
 
pup.socket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x413]


Pedobytes is no porn, it is more like a crime.

TorpedoOrca: Story update: he bonded out on 3,000 cash

Fark Texas


Indeed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Story update: he bonded out on 3,000 cash

Fark Texas


Wouldn't it be $0 in New York now?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is it? I have 400 dvdRomS of music. And most of it is back up of my CDs and iPod and cloud and cell. My 80s sexy stuff is likely 800 dvdRomS.


A full DVD-R is about 0.0047 TB, so 1200 of those = 5.6 TB.

18 TB isn't particularly large in terms of modern datasets. If you're training a TensorFlow algorithm on video footage from a fleet of self-driving cars, or archiving a month's worth of Siri audio clips from every iDevice on the planet, it's no big deal. It is, however, a rather large amount of child porn for any one person to possess.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.

A quick Google search says that 18 TB is equivalent to approximately 300 days worth of HD video.


It's roughly 8700 hours of DVD-quality video. Basically 1 year of video if you ran videos 24 hours per day.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.

A quick Google search says that 18 TB is equivalent to approximately 300 days worth of HD video.


If it's anything like regular porn that translates to only an hour of good bits and 299 days and 23 hours of skippable stuff.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: ArkAngel: Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.

A quick Google search says that 18 TB is equivalent to approximately 300 days worth of HD video.

It's roughly 8700 hours of DVD-quality video. Basically 1 year of video if you ran videos 24 hours per day.


How much is that in seamen?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One terabyte is equal to 1,000 gigabytes. For perspective, an iPhone 11 Pro can hold up to 512 GB

Did he have the phones all taped together?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: One terabyte is equal to 1,000 gigabytes. For perspective, an iPhone 11 Pro can hold up to 512 GB

Did he have the phones all taped together?


Maybe he was doing a 360 degree video?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: 18 TB isn't particularly large in terms of modern datasets. If you're training a TensorFlow algorithm on video footage from a fleet of self-driving cars, or archiving a month's worth of Siri audio clips from every iDevice on the planet, it's no big deal. It is, however, a rather large amount of child porn for any one person to possess.


Wait, so does these scumbags get less time if they only have one, one gig movie?
If, not.
20 years is 20 years.
Back in the day, I saw music and the 1000$ fine as, well, fine. You can't get 300k out of me, meh.
Glad that drive died spontaneously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: ArkAngel: Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.

A quick Google search says that 18 TB is equivalent to approximately 300 days worth of HD video.

It's roughly 8700 hours of DVD-quality video. Basically 1 year of video if you ran videos 24 hours per day.


At so point I had that many hours of audio books.   Lost that in the flood.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: 18 TB isn't particularly large in terms of modern datasets. If you're training a TensorFlow algorithm on video footage from a fleet of self-driving cars, or archiving a month's worth of Siri audio clips from every iDevice on the planet, it's no big deal. It is, however, a rather large amount of child porn for any one person to possess.

Wait, so does these scumbags get less time if they only have one, one gig movie?
If, not.
20 years is 20 years.
Back in the day, I saw music and the 1000$ fine as, well, fine. You can't get 300k out of me, meh.
Glad that drive died spontaneously.


Metallica was not heading this investigation.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What do you call a pedophile from Plano?  Just a Plano pedophile!

I'll be  here all night.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: 18 TB isn't particularly large in terms of modern datasets. If you're training a TensorFlow algorithm on video footage from a fleet of self-driving cars, or archiving a month's worth of Siri audio clips from every iDevice on the planet, it's no big deal. It is, however, a rather large amount of child porn for any one person to possess.

Wait, so does these scumbags get less time if they only have one, one gig movie?
If, not.
20 years is 20 years.
Back in the day, I saw music and the 1000$ fine as, well, fine. You can't get 300k out of me, meh.
Glad that drive died spontaneously.

Metallica was not heading this investigation.


🤣🤔😆🤣😂😁😄😃😀😂🤡
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: What do you call a pedophile from Plano?  Just a Plano pedophile!

I'll be  here all night.


PedoBearDruming.gif
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: What do you call a pedophile from Plano?  Just a Plano pedophile!  I'll be  here all night.


Nice.  Play with some TF for a month!
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The shocking quantity of child pornography seized in this investigation reminds us how important it is for parents to diligently monitor their children's online activities,"

I take it from this comment he was soliciting the underaged to...do things online, and that's how he accumulated so much. He might have a two hour clip for instance that has a 2 minute illegal portion thus inflating the size of his collection even though the illegal bits might make up less than 1 terabyte of files in total. I'd guess that's how they caught him, he started chatting online with what he thought was a kid and it turned out to be a not kid.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: Bigdogdaddy: What do you call a pedophile from Plano?  Just a Plano pedophile!  I'll be  here all night.

Nice.  Play with some TF for a month!



Damn!  Thanks!
 
Soccerhead
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sing us a song, you're the Plano man
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: Disk space isn't the best way to measure these things. It's the same crime whether it's filmed in 480i or 8K HDR video. Something like "X hours of video and Y still images" would be better.

Having said that, 18 TB is a hell of a lot.

Is it? I have 400 dvdRomS of music. And most of it is back up of my CDs and iPod and cloud and cell.  My 80s sexy stuff is likely 800 dvdRomS.


I have about 500 DVDs plus another 5 TB on various hard disks. It's not nearly all pron, however. I need to go through it, reduce it to a manageable size, then stuff it on a NAS along with my music.

Cataloging the stuff is the challenge.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

