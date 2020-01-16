 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Denver International Airport responds to noise complaints, 25 years in advance   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I grew up under DFW 17L, and we insulated well enough there wasn't much of a sound issue.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why are we still building suburban sprawl? How about infilling where it's already developed?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hopefully owners have to sign a very lengthy and detailed "STFU you nimby idiot, you knew what you were getting into when you moved in here"  on their mortgage agreement.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Must be for all the encroaching peace.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Why are we still building suburban sprawl? How about infilling where it's already developed?


Username checks out.
 
Report