(CTV News)   Sure, I know Larry. We fought in 'Nam together man   (london.ctvnews.ca) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, he owes me $50.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three different brain traumas means God really, really doesn't want you remembering anything.

Maybe we've found the Zodiac killer.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" So Larry, we finally meet. After you abused me all those years as a student."
Wouldn't it be weird to have no memory of your life, only to find out you were a piece of shiat.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Larry - you owe me $500, remember?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind being able to watch some movies and TV shows for the first time again.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Larry - you owe me $500, remember?


Look, let's pursue 6 figures as a group, then reach an agreement for how to split the proceeds.  Remember that time we had to buy Larry out of a 20 year prison sentence in China?
 
