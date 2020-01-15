 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, the Great Boston Molasses Flood killed twenty-one people, a horrifying event which is commemorated every rush hour when the streets of Boston are flooded with different kinds of asses   (history.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this have a sappy tag?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Shouldn't this have a sappy tag?


Rum.  Rum for your lives.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It moved
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is it still going on...?  now THAT would be good molasses...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
History Channel? Must have been aliens.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Molasses, blech.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_​B​eer_Flood
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Thick mo-lasses!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's so special about mole asses anyway?
 
Two16
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And that's not counting all the people that died from blunt force diabetes.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fleen.comView Full Size
fleen.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry about the triple-post, folks. The first 2 images didn't show in preview.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boston Molassacre!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: It moved


Wrong thread. Again, jeez!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here it is, again, without any popular demand or request,


The Farker's Prayer


God preserve us from a comical or ridiculous death. Amen.

by Brantgoose
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean, the people who died were slower than molasses in January, so the herd is stronger
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sorry about the triple-post, folks. The first 2 images didn't show in preview.


Never mind.

What you tell us three times is true. Humpty Dumpty's rule.

/ *Not true of anything Trumpers tell you over and over again, because they can not stop at three repetitions of Big Lies.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I mean, the people who died were slower than molasses in January, so the herd is stronger


Ah, technical correctness. The best kind.
 
JZDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xawag​_​PYNGE
 
