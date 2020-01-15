 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Suspects arrested in theft of 1967 Chevelle. No word if owner will be sending the pain below   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Bellevue, Washington, 36-year-old Gordon Cole, Police, 44-year-old Pearl Holts, Seattle  
grayshark3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tire iron to the knees.... that is all
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The "suspects" will spend a night in the Box!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were arranged on charges of Petty Theft Auto!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The "suspects" will spend a night in the Box!


That's just like suffocating
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They were arranged on charges of Petty Theft Auto!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This type of headline (could do us in).
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, Subby. Now I can't feel my chest.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because if you're going to steal a car, you want to steal something inconspicuous like a 67 Chevelle
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My second car was a maroon 1975 Chevelle Malibu Classic. It had a beer ejector in the driver floorboard.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: DarkSoulNoHope: They were arranged on charges of Petty Theft Auto!

[i.pinimg.com image 600x405]


I inherited that car, v12, when it ran it ran. When it ran.

Huge expensive piece of shiat to maintain.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it had been a '67 Bonneville, the thieves could have driven into the next time zone and the rear bumper would still be where it was originally parked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"So that's what a "secure" garage does for you, huh?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Chevelle is one of the more popular French classic cars.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Advernaut: The Chevelle is one of the more popular French classic cars.


You sure you're not thinking of a Chevette?

(Yeah, you're sure.)
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ObligHotbox
 
non-racer X
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My first car...never should have sold it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey I get it. They were still running when they had to forfeit their freedom. I don't want to sound like another know it all, but it leaves me to wonder what's next...
 
