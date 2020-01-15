 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Your daily dose of WTF is this about   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Weird, Sitio web, Aplicacin informtica, Pblico, Privacidad, informacin de ubicacin, imagen de perfil, ubicacin exacta, haz clic  
•       •       •

1314 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 4:35 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess the 'shroom tea at lunch was.....effective.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh. "Art."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

whatrosasaid: As a white woman who has had to adjust her Diva Cup in public after forgetting her bra at the high waisted pants shop more times than I'd care to admit, I deeply relate to this piece. https://t.co/tHAOfMNRgH


Stuff like this is what the "silent majority" keeps going to the polls to vote against.
 
gregario
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This makes me want to join Twitter just to say, WTF?!?!?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The caption is goddam hilarious.
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of how my wife reacts when i 'jokingly' put her tampons in the freezer overnight.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The video makes perfect sense.  It is just a group of braless ladies having seizures while someone off-camera was running a low-noise vacuum cleaner.

The caption, on the other hand, is confusing.
 
blondambition
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Original: Original Tweet:
whatrosasaid: As a white woman who has had to adjust her Diva Cup in public after forgetting her bra at the high waisted pants shop more times than I'd care to admit, I deeply relate to this piece. https://t.co/tHAOfMNRgH

Stuff like this is what the "silent majority" keeps going to the polls to vote against.


They're more like 25 -30% of the electorate. And if they're so silent why the hell won't they ever shut the f*ck up?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, if you play some Phish music(sic) over that, it looks like a normal college weekend.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
mock not prancercise!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They look like they've just had their bodies taken over by space aliens, and the aliens are desperately trying to figure out how to move a human body.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turned sound off, played...
B52s Planet Claire FULL HQ Restored best version!!
Youtube eOjAzI5zALo
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Early 'Talking Heads' fans dancing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Crazy ass white folks"
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: They look like they've just had their bodies taken over by space aliens, and the aliens are desperately trying to figure out how to move a human body.


Vincent D'Onofrio doesn't get enough credit for his role in Men In Black.

And Terry Kiser doesn't get enough credit for his role in Weekend at Bernie's.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pre-menstrual dance
Youtube iBk84wACksg


Sometimes understanding gets in the way
Sometimes art speaks in a language other than words
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gregario: This makes me want to join Twitter just to say, WTF?!?!?


Don't do it maaan! It's not worth it... brah!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've seen this piece.  It deals with the most important issues in the world today: love pain, suffering, skin tight pants and well stretched groin muscles.  It's about depth and texture and the sense of community that emerges from the struggle going on within all of us. Between man and machine, Between the angel and the beast. It's as if Petrushka and Leonard Bernstein were in a ferocious dance competition with switch blades.  There's a manatee on stage.  He cannot hear from the wall of Wagner around him. We have lasers that shoot him down, cut him free, free his soul from the bondage of the past. And then on stage, we have snow that falls that represents love in all its forms. The robot makes a snow angel and we begin to cry. Close curtains!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bmif
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://divacup.com/
For those wondering what a Diva Cup is.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blondambition: AquaTatanka: Original: Original Tweet:
whatrosasaid: As a white woman who has had to adjust her Diva Cup in public after forgetting her bra at the high waisted pants shop more times than I'd care to admit, I deeply relate to this piece. https://t.co/tHAOfMNRgH

Stuff like this is what the "silent majority" keeps going to the polls to vote against.

They're more like 25 -30% of the electorate. And if they're so silent why the hell won't they ever shut the f*ck up?


That's what I keep wondering
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And they say White MEN can't dance?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jiggling perkies in what appears to be a renovated warehouse? I've got no problem with it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aerobic Breathing and Weight Training Workout
Youtube TSKKX805YHo
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah this video is old. Almost positive I've seen it on fark before. It's still dumb.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Jiggling perkies in what appears to be a renovated warehouse? I've got no problem with it.


Move your eyes up 1 ft. and you will have a problem.....yuk.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: And they say White MEN can't dance?


That's jump.

They say all whites people can't dance. And they're largely right.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bmif: https://divacup.com/
For those wondering what a Diva Cup is.


I could've gone the rest of my life still wondering. But then I clicked on that.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some intestinal yoga?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
White people problems.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The dead have risen and hootchie-coo among us.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bmif: https://divacup.com/
For those wondering what a Diva Cup is.


"How does this even work?

We hear you. Get hands-on with the DivaCup.

Insert
Fold. Breathe. Insert"
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Epilepsy with synthesizers?  And what the hell is a "diva cup"?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iBk84wAC​ksg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



Well, that reminds me of an ex girlfriend.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

White people problems. The most fascinating problems of all.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Epilepsy with synthesizers?  And what the hell is a "diva cup"?


It's a reusable receptacle to catch menses. As opposed to a disposable pad or tampon.  All the rage with the sustainability crowd.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks a parking lot stubby. I'm not going to sleep well for a week.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: penetrating_virga: Jiggling perkies in what appears to be a renovated warehouse? I've got no problem with it.

Move your eyes up 1 ft. and you will have a problem.....yuk.


You might just be me 10 years ago.

My advice to past me.. move your eyes back down 1 ft then live and love.

They'll thank you now and you'll thank me in the future. :D
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It moved
 
mcmiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mcmiller: Thanks a parking lot stubby. I'm not going to sleep well for a week.


* farking lot and subby


Fun king autocorrect
 
Kirzania
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: TwilightZone: Epilepsy with synthesizers?  And what the hell is a "diva cup"?

It's a reusable receptacle to catch menses. As opposed to a disposable pad or tampon.  All the rage with the sustainability crowd.


Also with the crowd that doesn't care to contract TSS.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Louisville Sluggers were invented for more than baseball, society must eradicate this sort of crap or we are all doomed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a bunch of assholes
 
blondambition
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Louisville Sluggers were invented for more than baseball, society must eradicate this sort of crap or we are all doomed.


So you're advocating beating people who's art you don't like with baseball bats?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Difficulty level:  Not a Trump Tweet.

Twerk it babes!

Ugh. Now I have a mental image of Trump twerking it. On the plus side, it is cartoony and funny. Cling to whatever straw floats by in a flood. As two spent swimmers in the flood, as Shakespeare puts it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Simile.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blondambition: AquaTatanka: Original: Original Tweet:
whatrosasaid: As a white woman who has had to adjust her Diva Cup in public after forgetting her bra at the high waisted pants shop more times than I'd care to admit, I deeply relate to this piece. https://t.co/tHAOfMNRgH

Stuff like this is what the "silent majority" keeps going to the polls to vote against.

They're more like 25 -30% of the electorate. And if they're so silent why the hell won't they ever shut the f*ck up?


Simple: The "silent majority" is neither silent nor a majority, and they despise people who use the words "neither" and "nor."
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report