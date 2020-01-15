 Skip to content
(Hamilton Spectator)   Her beauty makes her a mark for predators, unsolicited duck pics
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life is like a hurricane,
here in Duckburg.
Mating season is insane.
It's a duck blur.
It's never silent.
Often quite violent.

Duck dicks! Woohoo!
What the fark is that a snake? No!
Duck dicks! Woohoo!
Get gang raped by horny drake! Oh!
Duck dicks! Woohoo!
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Racist. You're just calling her beautiful because she's white.
 
daytight
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well played, subby.  Well played.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here we observe the rare white duck in its natural habitat
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/yum
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Racist. You're just calling her beautiful because she's white.


Do black ducks call her "quacker"?
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Here we observe the rare white duck in its natural habitat
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I grew up in a small town whose central feature was a large duck pond. I remember the first time I saw ducks mating when I was about 6 or so. Scared the heck out of me. Couldn't understand why all those green headed ducks were so angry with that poor little brown duck.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Life is like a hurricane,
here in Duckburg.
Mating season is insane.
It's a duck blur.
It's never silent.
Often quite violent.

Duck dicks! Woohoo!
What the fark is that a snake? No!
Duck dicks! Woohoo!
Get gang raped by horny drake! Oh!
Duck dicks! Woohoo!


I can't seen to place what you're talking about, but I lol'd nonetheless.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image image 425x608]


I used to have several of Larson's books. I should get them again, bc I'm sure that shiat's gonna be funny all over again.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
