(CNN)   Is saying 'OK Boomer' age discrimination? Let's ask the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for some reason   (cnn.com)
80
    More: Interesting, Supreme Court of the United States, Supreme Court justices, decision makers, hiring person, Lawyer, Candidate A, federal employee, OK Boomer  
1035 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 4:27 PM (46 minutes ago)



TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm old enough to be a 'boomer', if you ask the kids. But FFS, it's just a god damn word.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: I guess I'm old enough to be a 'boomer', if you ask the kids. But FFS, it's just a god damn word.


I'm a leading edge Baby Boomer: born in early 47. Doesn't bother me at all.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any employer can refuse to hire anyone for any reason. Age, race, sexual orientation, gender...they just have to not be stupid enough to say the real reason. It's that simple.

Boomers suck by the way, they destroyed this country. But I'm not hiring you because I don't think you fit in with the paradigm of our corporate culture at this time, not because you're a farking boomer.
 
AxiomJackson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty Boomery question.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love how after months of making fun of Millenials for the Tide Pod thing (which wasn't even Millenials) that someone says, "OK, Boomer," and the snowflakes go super-critical and have now irradiated the entire farking planet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Use a comma, moron.  Otherwise, OK Boomer says you approve of or think they're an OK Boomer.
 
Peeping Tom Collins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, if it is, wouldn't any of these pigeon hole terms for generations be discriminatory?
 
fonebone77
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You cant refuse to hire someone because they have no computer skills if they are old?  When I hit 60 im applying at google for a high paying programming spot.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The other end of this is of course:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boomers were okay until they went all Cylon on us.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mugato: Any employer can refuse to hire anyone for any reason. Age, race, sexual orientation, gender...they just have to not be stupid enough to say the real reason. It's that simple.


LOL. So just lie.
As long as lying is okay, nothing is ever going to change.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the source of the article:
"CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS: Well, but if -- if the statute prohibits any discrimination, I don't know where you get your qualification that it has to be a significant factor. It doesn't to have affect the final action. So what type of discrimination, any type -- let's say in the course of the, you know, weeks' long process, you know, one comment about age, you know, the hiring person is younger, says, you know, okay, boomer, you know
(Laughter.)
CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS: -- once to the -- to the applicant. Now, you're only concerned about process. You're not concerned about but-for causation. It doesn't have to have played a role in the actual decision. So is that actionable?"

Technically, Chief Justice Roberts asked the question.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: Boomers suck by the way, they destroyed this country. But I'm not hiring you because I don't think


I don't have anything against anybody and hope to grow old myself some day. However, when your job puts people's lives on the line -- like for instance, you have the ability to start wars -- then there should be a reasonable age limit put on the job.

You know, there is a retirement age for a reason. Nobody just decided to screw old people over.

If being old is ageism, why is the lower age limit on the presidency OK?

Why is there a minimum age to buy alcohol, tobacco, or firearms. The exact same reasoning that gave us those should be an age limit on politicians. Don't hate them or anything. We should just all agree on a reasonable age limit and amend the Constitution.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Mr. Chief Justice, as it is so often, the answer is 'it depends.'  That statement, like so many in the workplace, can be a lighthearted joke or a denigrating insult, or anything in between.  Context and delivery matter, as well as the entirety of the employment relationship.  Given this Court's past 'stray remark' jurisprudence, I'd be reluctant to say that a single utterance of 'OK, Boomer,' standing alone, is, as a matter of law, evidence of discriminatory animus based on age.  But in the appropriate circumstances, informed by other evidence of an employer's age-related bias, it certainly could contribute to a conclusion that age discrimination was afoot.  Thank you, and are there any other questions?"
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saying "o.k. B" is little different from using the n-word. Sure, the prejudice may be against different groups but they are equivalent examples of a despicable prejudice at work.
 
physt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fonebone77: You cant refuse to hire someone because they have no computer skills if they are old?  When I hit 60 im applying at google for a high paying programming spot.


You can refuse to hire with no computer skills. You can't refuse to hire someone just because they are old.

It's pretty simple. Leave age out of the equation, just like you would leave race, sex, marital status or religion. There... that's not so hard.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Absolutely Nobody: Can you find a way to fit the impeachment into every single story?
CNN: *smiles like someone peeing in the pool*


Hey, by the way, after last night's debate performance somebody make "Ok Blitzer" a thing? I think that would be fun.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gen X would chuckle ironically if we gave shiat.
 
LewDux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
♫And I'd OK 500 millennials
And I'd OK 500 more♫
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: I guess I'm old enough to be a 'boomer', if you ask the kids. But FFS, it's just a god damn word.


Ok, Boomer
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course it's discrimination! Only a Boomer can call another  Boomer "Boomer".

/Especially with a hard "r"
//Boomer
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uzzah: "Mr. Chief Justice, as it is so often, the answer is 'it depends.'  That statement, like so many in the workplace, can be a lighthearted joke or a denigrating insult, or anything in between.  Context and delivery matter, as well as the entirety of the employment relationship.  Given this Court's past 'stray remark' jurisprudence, I'd be reluctant to say that a single utterance of 'OK, Boomer,' standing alone, is, as a matter of law, evidence of discriminatory animus based on age.  But in the appropriate circumstances, informed by other evidence of an employer's age-related bias, it certainly could contribute to a conclusion that age discrimination was afoot.  Thank you, and are there any other questions?"


In many offices, context don't mean sh*t.  You'll end up in HR if someone thinks you said the wrong thing.

Of course in some offices people get away with grabbing body parts.  Or punching body parts.  Regardless of context.

I guess I don't have a point.  Stay in school, kids.  And don't do drugs.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only Boomers complain about the title, not realizing that "OK, Boomer" has everything to do with mentality, and very very little to do with age.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mugato: Any employer can refuse to hire anyone for any reason. Age, race, sexual orientation, gender...they just have to not be stupid enough to say the real reason. It's that simple.

LOL. So just lie.
As long as lying is okay, nothing is ever going to change.


Did I say it was okay? I just said it was standard operating procedure for hiring people. They don't have to tell you the real reason they're not hiring you. They can just give you some bullshiat HR excuse and send you on your way.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OK Boomer is shorthand for "I am too stuck up my own ass to bother acknowledging olds as human."

Also "Everybody who was here before me is responsible for everything I don't like."

It's what happens when anything good gets popular. Stupid assholes jump on the bandwagon and ruin it for everybody else.

/ more genx than boomer
// every generation shiats on the one before and dismisses the ones to come but still manages to make all the same mistakes.
/// it's even in The Bibble, for G_d's sake
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Use a comma, moron.  Otherwise, OK Boomer says you approve of or think they're an OK Boomer.


I choose to believe it's a Timothy McVeigh comparison.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.kym-cdn.com image 625x351]


Oh, look. Snapper is here....again.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vygramul: I love how after months of making fun of Millenials for the Tide Pod thing (which wasn't even Millenials) that someone says, "OK, Boomer," and the snowflakes go super-critical and have now irradiated the entire farking planet.


"Snowflake" is a term that demonstrates how millenials are delicate and think they are unique.You could argue that boomers are delicate, but no one has ever claimed they were, or considered themselves, unique. I think you may just be using words you overheard that affected you emotionally, and assumed that using them indiscriminately would invoke the same emotion in the reader.
 
Ant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My son (14) says "OK Boomer" is only funny when it's said to someone who's too young to be a Boomer, like me (Gen X).
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: You know, there is a retirement age for a reason. Nobody just decided to screw old people over.


Because if you can still do your job then your age shouldn't be a reason for you to get canned. But like not hiring someone, they can also fire you for any reason they want. They just have to make up an acceptable excuse.
 
White Rose Duelist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People who used "Millennial" as an insult for decades now have hurt feelings because of "OK Boomer".
 
Bf+
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Originally, it was a sarcastic response to all the weird millennial-hate, pointing out the false equivalency of the damage done by respective generations:

"Damn millennials have made avocados more expensive!"
"OK Boomer" (remember how you destroyed the environment?)

But, it has gained traction as a simple slur used to undermine an opponent's argument, or rather, the opponent's legitimacy to pose an argument.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Saying "o.k. B" is little different from using the n-word. Sure, the prejudice may be against different groups but they are equivalent examples of a despicable prejudice at work.


Okay, boomer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Gen X would chuckle ironically if we gave shiat.


"Chuckle" is a little strong, though.
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uzzah: "Mr. Chief Justice, as it is so often, the answer is 'it depends.'  That statement, like so many in the workplace, can be a lighthearted joke or a denigrating insult, or anything in between.  Context and delivery matter, as well as the entirety of the employment relationship.


So instead of "OK, Boomer.", I can say "It Depends"?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Saying "o.k. B" is little different from using the n-word. Sure, the prejudice may be against different groups but they are equivalent examples of a despicable prejudice at work.


What a horrendously ignorant, Boomer-esque thing to say.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: // every generation shiats on the one before and dismisses the ones to come but still manages to make all the same mistakes.


I have nothing against millennials for whatever the fark the next generation is being called.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
PSA: Getting fired because you haven't bothered to learn anything for the last 30 years is not age discrimination.  Younger workers do resent having to repeatedly show you how to do your job or use the tools you're being asked to use while you pull in roughly twice their salary.  They've just been nodding and smiling and pretending to be patient.

That said.  Demanding that somebody suddenly change jobs or roles or tools after they've been doing the same thing for a few decades is setting them up to fail, which kind of IS age discrimination.

Then again, I have no expectation that I will ever have an opportunity to settle into a nice comfortable job with consistent responsibilities, so my sympathy doesn't really extend all that far.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Ima4nic8or: Saying "o.k. B" is little different from using the n-word. Sure, the prejudice may be against different groups but they are equivalent examples of a despicable prejudice at work.

Okay, boomer.


I'd be proud to be a boomer. Their generation accomplished a lot. That said, I am genx.
 
LewDux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: rebelyell2006: Ima4nic8or: Saying "o.k. B" is little different from using the n-word. Sure, the prejudice may be against different groups but they are equivalent examples of a despicable prejudice at work.

Okay, boomer.

I'd be proud to be a boomer. Their generation accomplished a lot. That said, I am genx.


Boomers invented human rights and middle 8
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"OK, Boomer" isn't strictly an age thing - it's a state of mind.  If you were born in 1950, but care about progress, the environment, and what you're leaving behind for future generations, and you don't have a "screw you all, I got mine" attitude, then you might technically be of the Baby Boomer generation, but the phrase "OK, Boomer" wouldn't really apply to you.

If you don't care about progress, etc., then you probably wouldn't be a good fit for the types of jobs/companies that are typically accused of age discrimination, regardless of your actual year of birth.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Saying "OK Boomer" is just a fashionable way to acknowledge that your ability to defend an argument has left you wanting.
 
culebra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Fragile Generation
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, 'cause she's hot as FARK!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OK bomber:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"OK Boomer" is ultimately a rejection of the socially-repressive narrow-minded rather Calvinistic society we've been forced to endure when we know goddamed well there's a better way.

And many from the Boomer generation would agree with me, and in fact dedicated their lives to casting off this unsustainable paradigm that's frankly farking up this planet.
 
