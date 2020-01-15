 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone. Your dog wants reggae   (news.trust.org) divider line
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Over Christmas, I discovered that you can buy a device which connects to your wifi, sends video back to you, and can throw a treat at the press of a button on your app.

I can't have one because 1) he wouldn't be able to see the treats but more importantly 2) my parents would press the button so often I'd be going home at lunch to refill the machine.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh. Just leave the TV on.
 
calufrax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Your dog wants ska.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just yesterday I left this playing in the living room.

Entertainment Videos For Cats and Dogs To Watch - Squirrel and Bird Fun
Youtube w7XGHT0fEfk


It's early to tell how well it's working but it did grab the attention of the young dog who tends to get bored and destructive.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My dog wants ASMR
 
Report