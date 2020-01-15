 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Crystal Geyser Springwater dumped arsenic into waterways, thus ensuring continued customer demand for their product   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is a regulation that Trump missed out on getting rid of and this is why these fine people are in trouble?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark is arsenic even part of the supply chain for spring water?!?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever she did, she has a funny name.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: How the fark is arsenic even part of the supply chain for spring water?!?


Because they filter the arsenic out of the water they bottle.

If they didn't, their bottled water would have unacceptable levels of arsenic.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: deadsanta: How the fark is arsenic even part of the supply chain for spring water?!?

Because they filter the arsenic out of the water they bottle.

If they didn't, their bottled water would have unacceptable levels of arsenic.


They don't bottle Crystal Geyser anywhere near me so what do I care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That explains why their water sucks.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Did they use old lace to filter the arsenic out?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've done some amazing hiking up above the Crystal Geyser plant. 
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's not allow this nation to colonize anywhere else.

With the genocide, pissing in the water, and general lack of sustainability historically demonstrated, this country has no business involving itself anywhere else on of off this planet, in war or in peace.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say they're accused of contaminating any waterways, it says they're accused of illegally storing it in a waste pond.

That's dangerous and incredibly stupid, but it's not the same as dumping it in a waterway and it doesn't inherently mean they contaminated anything.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB/

My Mom called me concerned.  Her neighborhood had a bad water main break and it could be 24-48 hours before main water could be restored.  She wanted me to get her a bunch of bottled water, like a ton of it, not gallon jugs, not 2.5 gallon containers, farking bottled water(16.9 oz.'s), like a ton of it.  'Okay considerate done Mom'(hey she's Mom she gets what she wants).  I do this and show up with water thinking okay little less worry for her.  'Mom why do you need all this.  Almost direct quote "I need it to flush toilets".  My almost direct quote "CHRIST MOM you have a pool full of chlorinated water ten feet from your back door you can use for that".

/love you Mom
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

deadsanta: How the fark is arsenic even part of the supply chain for spring water?!?


Naturally occurring in the water supplies out there.
 
KatanaD [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skozlaw: The article doesn't say they're accused of contaminating any waterways, it says they're accused of illegally storing it in a waste pond.

That's dangerous and incredibly stupid, but it's not the same as dumping it in a waterway and it doesn't inherently mean they contaminated anything.


FTFA

According to court records, Crystal Geyser created an "arsenic pond'' in a remote part of eastern California between Death Valley and the Sequoia National Forest and then didn't disclose that water pumped out of the pond and delivered to water treatment plants contained the poisonous heavy metal.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KatanaD: skozlaw: The article doesn't say they're accused of contaminating any waterways, it says they're accused of illegally storing it in a waste pond.

That's dangerous and incredibly stupid, but it's not the same as dumping it in a waterway and it doesn't inherently mean they contaminated anything.

FTFA

According to court records, Crystal Geyser created an "arsenic pond'' in a remote part of eastern California between Death Valley and the Sequoia National Forest and then didn't disclose that water pumped out of the pond and delivered to water treatment plants contained the poisonous heavy metal.


Water treatment plants remove arsenic from the water and dispose of it as a matter of normal operation. One would presume if they had "dumped arsenic into waterways" in this manner the plants would have caught on during their testing. The article makes no mention that the arsenic actually made it into the water supply.

What's more likely here is that Crystal was simply doing this so they didn't have to pay for the mitigation themselves.

Again, dangerous and stupid, but not the same as what smitter's headline says.

Kind of like the difference between launching illegal fireworks all around your neighbor's house and shooting them through an open window. Neither one is acceptable, but there's still a pretty clear distinction in the severity of the acts.
 
