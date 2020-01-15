 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   Like a frozen set of nesting tables made of irony, a university cancels mass snowball fight due to overnight snowfall...in Canada   (dailyhive.com) divider line
9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, good ol' UBC. I miss my halcyon days there.
 
what's that crazypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vancouver isn't really like the rest of Canada when it comes to snow. It snows there maybe a couple times a year, and the city pretty much shuts down when it does
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought Canadians were hearty? What happened?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I thought Canadians were hearty? What happened?


Vancouver when it snows is an experience unlike any other on earth.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They don't want students getting into accidents due to not being able to see shiat
 
SBinRR
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

what's that crazypants: Vancouver isn't really like the rest of Canada when it comes to snow. It snows there maybe a couple times a year, and the city pretty much shuts down when it does


i live there now, and i am from ontario. shameful lack of canadian toughness and snowplows here
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're busy drinking. The snowball fight can wait.
 
