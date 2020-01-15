 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CityNews Toronto)   Truck driver says he had no idea that he was pushing a car onto the shoulder (incredulous video)   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
44
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, driver of the truck, English-language films, large truck, Truck, four-door vehicle, Kerry Schmidt, 12-second video of the incident  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 2:49 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.


depending on cab style he may not have seen that car. if the car had come up on the right side of the truck and been clipped it could have easily snagged there, as for the noise of it, it could go two ways, its either very sound proofed inside because it comes from a noisy environment and the company that made it cared, or it isnt at all and its Very loud, especially at highway speed.

to fully understand this you would have to see more then 12 seconds of video, but what i saw in the video was consistent with what was in the article 'something hit my tire, lets pull over and check it out'

long and the short of it is, people in cars think that equipment like that going down the highway behave like cars. they totally do not. and the older stuff is even worse. take the 8 foot hood of the ol' mac dumps,. you can hide a minivan in its frontal blind spot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.


A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopusher:

I also detect a hint of professional jealousy.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Psychopusher:

I also detect a hint of professional jealousy.


Prius driver perhaps? NTTAWWT
 
probesport
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow! No wonder the video was incredulous.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.


Swift will hire him.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.

depending on cab style he may not have seen that car. if the car had come up on the right side of the truck and been clipped it could have easily snagged there, as for the noise of it, it could go two ways, its either very sound proofed inside because it comes from a noisy environment and the company that made it cared, or it isnt at all and its Very loud, especially at highway speed.

to fully understand this you would have to see more then 12 seconds of video, but what i saw in the video was consistent with what was in the article 'something hit my tire, lets pull over and check it out'

long and the short of it is, people in cars think that equipment like that going down the highway behave like cars. they totally do not. and the older stuff is even worse. take the 8 foot hood of the ol' mac dumps,. you can hide a minivan in its frontal blind spot.


I didn't realize visibility was that low on those.  But surely there would be some drag telling the driver, "Hey, this truck seems like it's harder to drive, something must be wrong?"  Maybe if the truck had a full load it would have enough weight to give it the kind of inertia that a sedan being pushed sideways would barely register or slow it down, but it's hard to see if it's full.

I do know that some drivers just don't understand that big trucks drive very differently from regular vehicles, or maybe just don't think about it, so I suppose it's possible this was just a careless driver trying to cut a lane change too close.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.


I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: SnowPeas: Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.

depending on cab style he may not have seen that car. if the car had come up on the right side of the truck and been clipped it could have easily snagged there, as for the noise of it, it could go two ways, its either very sound proofed inside because it comes from a noisy environment and the company that made it cared, or it isnt at all and its Very loud, especially at highway speed.

to fully understand this you would have to see more then 12 seconds of video, but what i saw in the video was consistent with what was in the article 'something hit my tire, lets pull over and check it out'

long and the short of it is, people in cars think that equipment like that going down the highway behave like cars. they totally do not. and the older stuff is even worse. take the 8 foot hood of the ol' mac dumps,. you can hide a minivan in its frontal blind spot.

I didn't realize visibility was that low on those.  But surely there would be some drag telling the driver, "Hey, this truck seems like it's harder to drive, something must be wrong?"  Maybe if the truck had a full load it would have enough weight to give it the kind of inertia that a sedan being pushed sideways would barely register or slow it down, but it's hard to see if it's full.

I do know that some drivers just don't understand that big trucks drive very differently from regular vehicles, or maybe just don't think about it, so I suppose it's possible this was just a careless driver trying to cut a ...


There are mirrors often mounted on trucks to give better view of front of the truck, not just school buses.  Anyway, his action to move the car to the side of the road is 100% proof he knew it was there.  I can understand being struck from behind, but that guy knew that car was there before they hit.  Stay with your original point, you're right.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So when you post a video clip like that, can you add the soundtrack right away or do you have to wait until it's confirmed that nobody died?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An incredulous person has no credence in something he finds incredible.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"(incredulous video)"

Holy shiat.  Youtube has done it, guys.  They've achieved sentience in content.  That video can't believe it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: appears to be a stone slinger

I'm a stone slinger.
I sling stones.
I'm the best stone slinger
That ever slung stones.

I'm a stone slinger
And a stone slinger's son.
I shan't cease stone slingin'
'Til the stone slingin's done.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.


Yep. I can see that happening wit a model 379 Pete, but not what this guy was driving.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OPP interviewed him and he said he was unaware?

It went a little something like this:

♫ You lyin' to OPP? ♫

♪ Nah, you know me! ♫
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's the same excuse I used when Subbywalked in on me and his Mom.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like how people assume he's telling the truth and try to justify it for him. I say ignore everything he says and go with the rock solid evidence of the video.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: take the 8 foot hood of the ol' mac dumps,. you can hide a minivan in its frontal blind spot.


I remember a discussion recently on frontal blind spots in modern vehicles. This was the linked article.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.


Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OPP Const. Taylor Konkle said the driver remained at the scene.

The driver'd better hope he's down with these guys, after that video.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I didn't realize visibility was that low on those.  But surely there would be some drag telling the driver, "Hey, this truck seems like it's harder to drive, something must be wrong?"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Conventional cabs have shiatty viewing angles of what is immediately in front of them. It's hidden by the nose.

A 70,000-lb dump truck striking a 3,500-lb car may not notice there was a collision if it was a side-swipe or if they were in the process of a gear shift at the time.

I used to think it was bullshiat too, until we instrumented a driver's cab and had it strike a sedan. It was a 12-mph change in speed collision for the sedan, and tore the A-pillar. Neither video nor accelerometry would have detected there was ever a collision for the truck unless you knew which time point to look for. It was indistinguishable from a pothole or a gear change.
 
bigfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: SnowPeas: Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.

depending on cab style he may not have seen that car. if the car had come up on the right side of the truck and been clipped it could have easily snagged there, as for the noise of it, it could go two ways, its either very sound proofed inside because it comes from a noisy environment and the company that made it cared, or it isnt at all and its Very loud, especially at highway speed.

to fully understand this you would have to see more then 12 seconds of video, but what i saw in the video was consistent with what was in the article 'something hit my tire, lets pull over and check it out'

long and the short of it is, people in cars think that equipment like that going down the highway behave like cars. they totally do not. and the older stuff is even worse. take the 8 foot hood of the ol' mac dumps,. you can hide a minivan in its frontal blind spot.

I didn't realize visibility was that low on those.  But surely there would be some drag telling the driver, "Hey, this truck seems like it's harder to drive, something must be wrong?"  Maybe if the truck had a full load it would have enough weight to give it the kind of inertia that a sedan being pushed sideways would barely register or slow it down, but it's hard to see if it's full.

I do know that some drivers just don't understand that big trucks drive very differently from regular vehicles, or maybe just don't think about it, so I suppose it's possible this was just a careless driver trying to cut a ...


That car weighs roughly less than 7% of the overall maximum weight of that truck.  Very plausible that he couldn't feel or hear or see that vehicle.  I like big trucks and I can not lie.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]


Similar blind spots exist for cars, and they're only there if you keep your head back and don't ever move it.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: appears to be a stone slinger

I'm a stone slinger.
I sling stones.
I'm the best stone slinger
That ever slung stones.

I'm a stone slinger
And a stone slinger's son.
I shan't cease stone slingin'
'Til the stone slingin's done.


As I remember this classic:

I'm not the Pheasant Plucker
I'm the Pheasant Plucker's son
And I'll keep on plucking pheasants
'till the Pheasant Plucking's done...

Heard on The Goon Show, but probably dates back to the 1800's.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Driver in question.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: So when you post a video clip like that, can you add the soundtrack right away or do you have to wait until it's confirmed that nobody died?


I figured that was the actual sound coming from the truck and it being so loud and annoying was why he didn't notice he was dragging a car.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the driver can tune out the noise of pushing a car sideways, he should be driving a school bus of 7th graders.  That's where you need to be able to ignore noise.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.


yep

drove truck awhile.  wouldn't have most definitely noticed if i had hit a car.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]

Similar blind spots exist for cars, and they're only there if you keep your head back and don't ever move it.


i doubt you could hide a car directly in front of another car like you can with a truck
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ehhh, the fact he pushes past the lane and well onto the shoulder, and then keeps going without stopping makes me skeptical. Unless the article gets it a little wrong and he stopped right after? But even if he couldn't see/hear/feel that it was a car on the initial push, he sure as hell would have with the car hung up on the guardrail dragging across the truck's body and finally getting to a not blind spot area.

/The other truck starting to veer that way makes me wonder if something went down where the car was being an absolute jerk, though
//Always always always be nice to truckers. I had a group of them save me from an absolute batshiat insane road rage guy once by boxing him in, among a lot of other wonderful things that they have done and do
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Russ1642: asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]

Similar blind spots exist for cars, and they're only there if you keep your head back and don't ever move it.

i doubt you could hide a car directly in front of another car like you can with a truck
[Fark user image image 450x253]
[Fark user image image 450x253]


Sure, if you add that six inch blind spot enhancer.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Psychopusher: That is some Trump-level bullshiat right there. How in the jackhammering fark do you not know you've just hit a goddamn car?  It's not like the truck was that big, nor his windows so soundproof he can't hear the sound of screeching rubber and crunching metal, to say nothing of how much harder it must be for a truck pushing a car sideways to keep moving forward.

And even if what he says is true, if he's that goddamn oblivious, he should never be allowed on the road again in anything but shoes.

Swift will hire him.



yep
they'd be like: this guy will get his load delivered on time!!
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]


I've driven cab over.  I also drive a very tall ice resurfacer.   Yes, stationary, objects can be hidden.  However, when moving, things have to go from a visible place to the hiding place.  If a professional driver can't notice an object the size of a car moving into his blindspot, he should not be driving.  Also, I am sure he felt the difference of drag.  Drag at the front is substantially different, and more noticeable than drag from the rear.  It is why trailers are behind the vehicle, not in front.  And most braking is in the front, not the rear.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: asciibaron: Russ1642: asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]

Similar blind spots exist for cars, and they're only there if you keep your head back and don't ever move it.

i doubt you could hide a car directly in front of another car like you can with a truck
[Fark user image image 450x253]
[Fark user image image 450x253]

Sure, if you add that six inch blind spot enhancer.


It's tinted, but it's not opaque.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]

I've driven cab over.  I also drive a very tall ice resurfacer.   Yes, stationary, objects can be hidden.  However, when moving, things have to go from a visible place to the hiding place.  If a professional driver can't notice an object the size of a car moving into his blindspot, he should not be driving.  Also, I am sure he felt the difference of drag.  Drag at the front is substantially different, and more noticeable than drag from the rear.  It is why trailers are behind the vehicle, not in front.  And most braking is in the front, not the rear.


Also to be added, the people on the left can't be seen?  You're telling me the driver can't turn his head?
 
bigfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Super Chronic: So when you post a video clip like that, can you add the soundtrack right away or do you have to wait until it's confirmed that nobody died?

I figured that was the actual sound coming from the truck and it being so loud and annoying was why he didn't notice he was dragging a car.


From the U.S. Federal Commercial Vehicle folks about how noisy the inside of a truck can be.

":Despite their limitations, these reports suggest that the noise environment of the CMV driver exceeds on average 90 db(A). Additional concern is raised over the value of the current standards, as additional elements under the driver's control, such as the radio, air conditioner, and window position, clearly have an opportunity to raise the db level of the truck cab above the statutory limits."
https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/sites/fmcsa​.​dot.gov/files/docs/hearing1.pdf
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If actually true, he should never drive a truck again.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Russ1642: asciibaron: Russ1642: asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]

Similar blind spots exist for cars, and they're only there if you keep your head back and don't ever move it.

i doubt you could hide a car directly in front of another car like you can with a truck
[Fark user image image 450x253]
[Fark user image image 450x253]

Sure, if you add that six inch blind spot enhancer.

It's tinted, but it's not opaque.


It's covered in mud after an hour of use. Also, those fattass truck drivers don't move their heads to check their blind spots. It's not an excuse when you fail to shoulder check so it shouldn't be an excuse when you fail to lean forward and have a good look either.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: lack of warmth: Marcus Aurelius: A dump truck full of stone is roughly 35 tons, or 70,000 pounds, and is not exactly a quiet vehicle to drive.  If he was sitting back and just checking his mirrors, there's no way he can see that car.

I doubt you'll ever change.  Just as wrong as ever.

Cab over blindspots make me think you are incorrect about their being wrong.  I hit a 20 yard dumpster with a 5 ton dump truck and never heard or felt it.

[i.imgur.com image 526x376]



Are those people standing in blind spots?  Are you really going to say that there is a blind spot that extends out from the window?  I understand right next to the truck, but if you are too lazy to turn your head a bit to make sure you don't plow into a car, the problem is you, not the blind spot.  You should not be driving anything if you are that unsafe.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Also, those fattass truck drivers don't move their heads to check their blind spots.


That's a lie.  Trucking companies don't hire drivers who don't constantly look around, checking mirrors.  It's why my lil bro no longer drives CDL, no one would hire his lazy don't check mirrors self.

He complained to me about it, and I told him, "A few people who don't know each other all say the same thing, maybe they're right."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

shiat what kind of motor do they have?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report