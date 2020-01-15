 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Todts bis todt? Germans vacationing in Florida not surprised. Not concerned   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, The Walt Disney Company, United States, Walt Disney, story of a missing Florida family, Sheriff, Police, Constable, Osceola County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 3:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The family had recently moved from Colchester, Connecticut, to Celebration, Florida-a gated community on the outskirts of Disney World, designed and built by the Walt Disney Company.

Celebration isn't gated.
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The article seems to suggest that the lone survivor of the family was the father/husband and was taken out in cuffs.

I'm guessing that he killed his family.  What a shame that this seems to becoming more common these days.

Somewhat underwhelmed by the 2500+ people who joined some social group 'looking' for these people.  If you knew them and lived nearby, you could, like, go to their home instead of sending messenger texts...  tots and pears.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: The article seems to suggest that the lone survivor of the family was the father/husband and was taken out in cuffs.

I'm guessing that he killed his family.  What a shame that this seems to becoming more common these days.

Somewhat underwhelmed by the 2500+ people who joined some social group 'looking' for these people.  If you knew them and lived nearby, you could, like, go to their home instead of sending messenger texts...  tots and pears.


Who wants to be the one to discover that.  No, I'll call the cops.  Wonder how many did before the cops actually went to check it out?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The family had recently moved from Colchester, Connecticut, to Celebration, Florida-a gated community on the outskirts of Disney World, designed and built by the Walt Disney Company.

Celebration isn't gated.


It's not gated.

It's just another pre planned sheithole in Florida full of building material insects, CC&R's and developers hell bent on wringing every last dime from the rubes that were dumb enough to move there.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twelve more days until I move from Florida.
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Twelve more days until I move from Florida.


fsmedia.imgix.netView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prince George: 0MGWTFBBQ: The article seems to suggest that the lone survivor of the family was the father/husband and was taken out in cuffs.

I'm guessing that he killed his family.  What a shame that this seems to becoming more common these days.

Somewhat underwhelmed by the 2500+ people who joined some social group 'looking' for these people.  If you knew them and lived nearby, you could, like, go to their home instead of sending messenger texts...  tots and pears.

Who wants to be the one to discover that.  No, I'll call the cops.  Wonder how many did before the cops actually went to check it out?



The article mentioned that they hadn't seen the kids since 1/6 -- what triggers a welfare check in Florida?

I'm cynical that the vast majority of the 2500+ people who joined the facebook page/group/whatever didn't do anything but draw attention to the fact that they themselves were 'worried sick' -- but not enough to do anything about it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Twelve more days until I move from Florida.


One last away mission?
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: The article seems to suggest that the lone survivor of the family was the father/husband and was taken out in cuffs.

I'm guessing that he killed his family.  What a shame that this seems to becoming more common these days.

Somewhat underwhelmed by the 2500+ people who joined some social group 'looking' for these people.  If you knew them and lived nearby, you could, like, go to their home instead of sending messenger texts...  tots and pears.


yep
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anthony​-​todt-confesses-to-killing-wife-three-k​ids-in-celebration-florida-home-sherif​f-says

More recent article about it. What I'm confused about is why it took the cops serving another warrant to find them, when the family had been reported missing. No wellness check?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report