 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Of course your cat loves you. Your cat loves you so much that it'll happily eat your corpse   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
48
    More: Sick, Coroner, Cat, Decomposition, prairie dogs, Death, medical examiners, findings help law enforcement, Research  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 1:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Duh.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, Pussy Eats *YOU*!!!!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah they will, that furry brat tries to eat my feet while I sleep, he has it in for me.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why I keep my cat in a Habitrail when not in use.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.


You've witnessed many weird things, bud.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.


So you're saying you've had a lot of personal experience with corpse disposal?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pipsqueak practices on me for when I eventually stop moving and therefore stop feeding her, but since it's practice she doesn't break skin.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself dog lovers. Your dogs will eat you too when they get good and hungry.

Even herbivores like horses, cattle, sheep and deer have been known to scarf down baby birds or bird's eggs from time to time. It's just common sense. Free protein and fat!
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm fine with my animal eating me when I'm dead.
If it gets sick and pukes & poops all over the house, I won't have to clean it up!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.

So you're saying you've had a lot of personal experience with corpse disposal?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably should be their profile pic.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.

So you're saying you've had a lot of personal experience with corpse disposal?


Fark user imageView Full Size


By any chance, do you own a pig farm?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Pipsqueak practices on me for when I eventually stop moving and therefore stop feeding her, but since it's practice she doesn't break skin.


Breaking skin is harder than you think. Even predators have a hard time with leather.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
let the cat finish, save money on burial
 
Unreasonable
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that doesn't really have a problem with this? I mean, if I'm already dead, I wouldn't want the cat to die from starvation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And did I mention pigs? No. But somebody else got there before me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unreasonable: Am I the only one that doesn't really have a problem with this? I mean, if I'm already dead, I wouldn't want the cat to die from starvation.


That's not unreasonable.

Wait. . .
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unreasonable: Am I the only one that doesn't really have a problem with this? I mean, if I'm already dead, I wouldn't want the cat to die from starvation.


Same. In just hope the water doesn't run out before the cat gets rescued and nobody blames the cat.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm actually counting on it. It know how much my sister hates to clean.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.


I really hope you're a ME or undertaker or something similar.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember some study between cats and dog owners that died, and that dogs wait significantly longer to eat the owner. The dogs will wait until they are damn near starving. Cats wait about a day and a half. You ever look over to see your cat was looking at you, and then it quickly looks away when caught? It was looking to see if you were still breathing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course it will.

After it's sucked your soul out of your breath while you sleep, it knows you're then just another hunk of meat.

But in my experience, a cat would rather eat your liver.

Now that would be a happy cat.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hissatsu: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.

So you're saying you've had a lot of personal experience with corpse disposal?


\O
I have!
Worked/interned for the Coroners office.  He's right, our lovable furries will eat you.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been counting on it....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.

I really hope you're a ME or undertaker or something similar.


My money is on "cleaner."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: In Soviet Russia, Pussy Eats *YOU*!!!!


Go on...
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dog will eat your face if they love you.  Getting nervous at your unresponsiveness, they will frantically lick your face to try to get you to wake up.  Failed licking leads to nipping, and once it draws blood and tastes it, the instinct to eat kicks in.

They'll later vomit up your nose and eyebrow, but the sentiment was genuine.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this really surprise anyone??

/cat owner
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I've been counting on it....


More sense to me to be part of the food chain than sit in a wooden box
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, I'll be dead, and least they'll be fed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Cdr.Murdock: I've been counting on it....

More sense to me to be part of the food chain than sit in a wooden box


I have news for you.

You may want to lie down for this...
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raerae1980: He's right, our lovable furries will eat you.


Yes, but they'll feel bad about it afterwards. Then they'll forget.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hissatsu: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Pretty much any carnivorous animal is going to eat their owners if they're the only source of food in the room after the owner has died and whatever animal food left has run out.

I've seen dogs do it, I've seen cats do it and I've seen reptiles do it.

So you're saying you've had a lot of personal experience with corpse disposal?

[Fark user image image 320x251]
Probably should be their profile pic.

Shakes tiny cloven hoof.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, uh, do the authorities have the animals put down?  One:  I figure I'll go and the Basstiff will dine on my corpse.  He doesn't deserve to have anything bad happen to him just cause he got hungry and the thing with the thumbs wasn't feeding him.  Two:  I have an 81 year old neighbor with two Yorkies and a Chihuahua.  They'd have two or three days to dine before his brother would get in to the house.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
News article: traumatized animal trapped in home with dead jailer and no other access to food, forced to eat only food available meat in order to survive.

Subby: I hate cats! also, they all want to 'happily' eat your face!

Welcome to Fark.
Cats and dogs co-evolved with humans from the time we were barely primates. There is no creature better suited to be man's perfect friend& companion than a cat or a dog. So any human who can't get along with a cat or a dog is just a worthless, defective excuse for a human.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife and I have decided that our eyes will definitely be the first thing Banshee devours upon our demise.
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not just cats, it's all animals. When you are hungry you will eat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And subby is half-right; my cat would happily eat your face, while you're still alive if you just hold still long enough.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: News article: traumatized animal trapped in home with dead jailer and no other access to food, forced to eat only food available meat in order to survive.

Subby: I hate cats! also, they all want to 'happily' eat your face!

Welcome to Fark.
Cats and dogs co-evolved with humans from the time we were barely primates. There is no creature better suited to be man's perfect friend& companion than a cat or a dog. So any human who can't get along with a cat or a dog is just a worthless, defective excuse for a human.


Tldr?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course, think how long they wait for ripe human.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For some reason, cannot post Nick Lowe's classic "Marie Provost".
Song is relevant to discussion.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
🎶Birds do it; Bees do it; Even educated Fleas do it. That's the story of, that's the gory of...🎶

Wait... What the Hell are we talking about?
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Copycats.  Pun intended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dog would too, eventually
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can hardly blame them. I'm ready to commit cannibalism when a meeting runs late into lunch. The only thing that stops me is that it would be a very bad career move.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report