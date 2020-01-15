 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   The Army's new sighting system for shooting around corners might be as reckless as the old way of shooting around corners without looking   (military.com) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, Infrared, Thermographic camera, United States Army, Night vision, Military, U.S. Army, new thermal sight, BCT Modernization  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was something handheld and explode-y that you could throw instead of you know, blindfiring.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be about Cornershot for a second.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame they cant be bothered to invest some funds into training their soldiers on even the most basic bullet curving techniques. I'm just learning, myself, but can already get about a 10 or 12 degree turn on most attempts. My buddy nailed a 94 degree curve the other day.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a technology known as Rapid Target Acquisition (RTA), soldiers can see their weapon sight reticle wirelessly transmitted from a new thermal sight on the M4A1 carbine into their thermally enhanced night vision goggles

Meanwhile, you've spent twenty years losing two wars to guys in sandals with only AKs and IEDs.

Maybe spending trillions to maintain Americans as targets in countries where you're not wanted isn't a real smart strategy.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's a shame they cant be bothered to invest some funds into training their soldiers on even the most basic bullet curving techniques. I'm just learning, myself, but can already get about a 10 or 12 degree turn on most attempts. My buddy nailed a 94 degree curve the other day.


I know of a *bunch* of folks (Pentagon  and Congress) that need the highly specialized and limited slot training on the effective and delicate 180 degree ballistic bullet shooting training technique.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bahhh.  This was solved decades ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around corners, you say? It's been done
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Perhaps the manufacturer should be paid in goods rather than money.  Perhaps, something like this game piece from a well known Russian games of chance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's a shame they cant be bothered to invest some funds into training their soldiers on even the most basic bullet curving techniques. I'm just learning, myself, but can already get about a 10 or 12 degree turn on most attempts. My buddy nailed a 94 degree curve the other day.


pewpewtactical.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Around corners, you say? It's been done[Fark user image image 425x318]


You should have linked to the Gun Jesus video:

Krummlauf Curved Barrel on an StG-44
Youtube HSsFiS2Voxg
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WW1 periscope gun.
americanshootingjournal.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember a Beetle Bailey cartoon that had something about this.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But dude they totally no scoped that n00b last week, it was killer.
 
batlock666
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's a shame they cant be bothered to invest some funds into training their soldiers on even the most basic bullet curving techniques. I'm just learning, myself, but can already get about a 10 or 12 degree turn on most attempts. My buddy nailed a 94 degree curve the other day.


Wanted (6/11) Movie CLIP - Wesley's First Curved Bullet (2008) HD
Youtube XJTXpItCqFU
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These people who design this stuff have no idea what a real ruck and real gear feel like. Oh sure, give a grunt more shiat to lug around that won't work when it is rarely actually appropriate to use in a given situation. I was railing against that Land Warrior shiat way back when, the idiotic mentality behind it by people who will never have to use it doesn't go away. Everything has to be more, more, and more.
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Using a technology known as Rapid Target Acquisition (RTA)

Oh, man, they really missed an opportunity there.

Remote Angle Tangent For Army Rifle Targeting System (RATFARTS).

You could mount it on the Blowback Urban Rifle/Pistol System, or BURPS.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hey, is that white heat blob an enemy, or is that farking Lt Henderson walking around like an asshole and telling people they need to sweep the dirt from the bottom of their foxholes? Eh, either way one less asshole in the world." *bang*
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: These people who design this stuff have no idea what a real ruck and real gear feel like. Oh sure, give a grunt more shiat to lug around that won't work when it is rarely actually appropriate to use in a given situation. I was railing against that Land Warrior shiat way back when, the idiotic mentality behind it by people who will never have to use it doesn't go away. Everything has to be more, more, and more.


What does the needs of the infantryman have to do with how we equip him?  It's really about enriching the contractor who supplies the military with the useless crap they have to lug around.

America's military is the most well funded in the world, but the looting by contractors is so bad that actual things like training, man power retention, housing, basic upkeep of equipment, and medical care go underfunded every year.

It is why we have billion dollar destroyers piloted by kids into the sides of cargo ships, because after we bought thewonder ships, we did not leave enough to properly train sailors and keep experienced crew members.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: But dude they totally no scoped that n00b last week, it was killer.


Meh.  I know a guy who can quick scope you from across the map with a .50 BMG.
1000 yd Standing Barrett 50 cal quick scope shot in 2 seconds record by Jerry Miculek!
Youtube 5eHTsaCo03Q



Oh, and he can no-scope you from across the map with a pistol.
 
jbuist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I know a guy who can quick scope you from across the map with a .50 BMG.


Jerry Miculek isn't a guy. He's a cyborg that S&W built.
 
Doktor Merkwrdiglieben
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's crooked, Frankie.  You been screwin' 'round corners?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No 'Runaway' pics yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: groppet: But dude they totally no scoped that n00b last week, it was killer.

Meh.  I know a guy who can quick scope you from across the map with a .50 BMG.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eHTsaCo​03Q]


Oh, and he can no-scope you from across the map with a pistol.


That guy is great. Love watching his videos.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report