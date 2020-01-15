 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   Good luck finding erotic hypnosis content online these days. The internet HATES it
29
    More: Giggity, Hypnosis, Erotica, erotic hypnosis, mock hypnosis content, Loads of other hypnosis creators, online communities, removal of erotic hypnosis content, past year  
•       •       •

syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate web companies that name themselves weirdly because the domain name they wanted was taken.
Hypnosis is fine.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All glory to the hypnotoad.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tumblr  != the internet
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So how you doin'
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

genner: Tumblr  != the internet


Same goes for Facebook
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When hypnosis is used for Evil:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have they tried calling each other step[family member]?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook


LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are quite a few 'hypnotized female superhero' videos on PornHub.

/Or so I've heard.....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every thing is exploitation.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.


Tell that to the dark web.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is a weight loss/stop smoking hypnosis seminar in my town next week that has been advertised all over the place.Now all I can imagine is a bunch of old guys in Tuxedos sitting in the back row, schmackin off under their top coats!
That or going to stop smoking cigarettes only to find out I now have an uncontrollable urge to smoke pole. Cause that's what every hypnofetishist want to see, a fat, 55 year old goofy white dude trying out for Lemon Party
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.


With many things I'd agree with this. but this is porn. Porn isn't hard to search for.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.

Tell that to the dark web.


Might as well be saying a Ferrari is a car. Sure it is. And, a few people in the neighborhood even own some. And?  Doesn't make them real to me or most people.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is a good movie. I will miss it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's also troublesome trying find porn of girls wearing elegant gothic lolita. I think that last word puts you on some special lists...
 
reddc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly though, I always found the Hypnosis/mind control videos on the Hub disturbing, even though they are just bad acting, it's like date rape, or roofies with extra steps. Just a few degrees above necrophilia!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.

[Fark user image image 292x323]


????? I stand by assertion. The internet of the late 90s is gone. It's now just Google, email, sites you know and sites behind pay walls. And this and that. You can't find jack and everything is derivative.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got tired of TFA about halfway through, but I skimmed looking for an answer from any of the hosting sites that have banned it. Did they bother to reach out to anyone? They probably did and realized that the answer made too much sense for their outrage-a-palooza.

I can guarantee you that the hypnosis thing is because it implies by its very nature taking advantage of someone when they are not able to resist or object. One of these days, they'll probably get around to those "Taking advantage of sleeping sister/neighbor/stepmother" videos for the same reasons.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: waxbeans: Russ1642: genner: Tumblr  != the internet

Same goes for Facebook

LOL. You act like any thing can be found any more. For all intentions and purposes the internet might as well be sites you already know the URL to. And if you don't enter the URL correctly Google won't look for the best guess.  It just says it didn't find zip. Google no long works to fall into  a K-hole form a search. And given that there isn't an internet anymore. All there is places Google will find and URLs you know.

With many things I'd agree with this. but this is porn. Porn isn't hard to search for.


I guess. Sure there is tons of free and pay and adnag porn. And that's it. I've likely seen it all. I can't Google this or that and not see images, sites, and vids I've already seen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It's also troublesome trying find porn of girls wearing elegant gothic lolita. I think that last word puts you on some special lists...


Try finding Cholas. (That you haven't already seen)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I can guarantee you that the hypnosis thing is because it implies by its very nature taking advantage of someone when they are not able to resist or object. One of these days, they'll probably get around to those "Taking advantage of sleeping sister/neighbor/stepmother" videos for the same reasons.


So watching murders, that are pretend, is okay but pretend rape is a line too far?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Many moons ago, Fark taught me all I needed to know about erotic hypnosis.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
