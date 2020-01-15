 Skip to content
"Ms Houska said the agent pulled her braids behind her shoulders, "laughed and said 'giddyup' as she snapped my braids like reins"
28
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't he know you have to pay extra for that?
 
btraz70
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I did that to Mrs. btraz once.....she did find it amusing.
/don't care, had sex
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Annnnnnnnddd I immediately went here....
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

btraz70: I did that to Mrs. btraz once.....she did find it amusing.
/don't care, had sex


Oblig "Rodeo Sex" joke


Two cowboys are out on the range one starry night talking about their favorite sex positions. One says, "Ever have rodeo sex?"
"Ain't heard of that one, " says the other cowboy. "What is it?"
"Well, you get the girl down on all fours, and you mount her from behind. Then you reach around and cup her breasts, whisper in her ear, 'Boy, these feel just like your sister's!' and see if you can hang on for 8 seconds."
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whoa...dinner AND a show first...before we get into braid riding

Giddy up girl...(At least she was spared the indignity of being call Sacagawea)
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Annnnnnnnddd I immediately went here....
[media3.giphy.com image 400x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rather than apologies on the behalf of the offender and say they'll learn from this, fine them $1000 or more. That will stop that behavior real quick.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Doesn't he know you have to pay extra for that?


Username checks out.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
MSP =/= DCA
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.


They didn't pat down the braids, genius.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can there not just be a little professionalism in the workplace.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shesnapped them? Go on...
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.


There's also no need to pat down in general, but here we are.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.

They didn't pat down the braids, genius.


Tara Houska, an attorney and activist for indigenous rights, was travelling through Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to return home to Bemidji, Minnesota, on 13 January when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent said she needed to pat down Ms Houska's hair.

In case you are not familiar with her hair style, her "hair" is pulled tightly against her skull with long braids.

There is no there there to pat down, genius.   It's not like she has a beehive with braids.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0gMSbTyNP0/ma​x​resdefault.jpg
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grokca: Can there not just be a little professionalism in the workplace.


The agent must have been a little pent up from not having groped a toddler yet that day.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did she at at least buck him off?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank JESUS we have a federal government that will keep us safe from the people we stole this country from.
Note the declaration of Independence describes these people as merciless.
The continuing slow genocide will continue until morale improves.

That above thing was sarcaasm.

The TSA should be abandoned, and those responsible for it should be in prison.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's unacceptable irregardless of the victim's race.    The TSA should be disbanded and any one still in government who thought it was a good idea should be sacked.

There has to be a better way to do airport security.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.

They didn't pat down the braids, genius.

Tara Houska, an attorney and activist for indigenous rights, was travelling through Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to return home to Bemidji, Minnesota, on 13 January when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent said she needed to pat down Ms Houska's hair.

In case you are not familiar with her hair style, her "hair" is pulled tightly against her skull with long braids.

There is no there there to pat down, genius.   It's not like she has a beehive with braids.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0gMSbTyNP0/max​resdefault.jpg


Woah look at the big brains on Mr. "I read the articles!"

Think you're so cool just because you're not illiterate, don'tcha? Well I've got news for you Walter Cronkite, you are. Good catch. I have summarily been corrected and will now hang my head in shame.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well I know I feel safer about flying now!

/on a serious note, I hope this lady sues the ever-loving-shiat outta the TSA, but there's probably some bs regulation prohibiting it.
//every story out of Bemidji is supremely farked-up, sorry
///the residents all look so disturbingly similar that I can't wait for Ancestry.com to analyze that family "tree" and find out the whole county is a single branch.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.

They didn't pat down the braids, genius.

Tara Houska, an attorney and activist for indigenous rights, was travelling through Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to return home to Bemidji, Minnesota, on 13 January when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent said she needed to pat down Ms Houska's hair.

In case you are not familiar with her hair style, her "hair" is pulled tightly against her skull with long braids.

There is no there there to pat down, genius.   It's not like she has a beehive with braids.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0gMSbTyNP0/max​resdefault.jpg

Woah look at the big brains on Mr. "I read the articles!"

Think you're so cool just because you're not illiterate, don'tcha? Well I've got news for you Walter Cronkite, you are. Good catch. I have summarily been corrected and will now hang my head in shame.


"an attorney" !!!
Oh beautiful. I hope she wins an utterly obscene judgement against them!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: Cthulhu Theory: Dewey Fidalgo: So the TSA agent needed to "pat down" her braids?

That's a load of absolute bullshiat right there.  There is no need to "pat down" two long thin braids.   Which is the type of braids Houska has.

They didn't pat down the braids, genius.

Tara Houska, an attorney and activist for indigenous rights, was travelling through Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport to return home to Bemidji, Minnesota, on 13 January when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent said she needed to pat down Ms Houska's hair.

In case you are not familiar with her hair style, her "hair" is pulled tightly against her skull with long braids.

There is no there there to pat down, genius.   It's not like she has a beehive with braids.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0gMSbTyNP0/max​resdefault.jpg

Woah look at the big brains on Mr. "I read the articles!"

Think you're so cool just because you're not illiterate, don'tcha? Well I've got news for you Walter Cronkite, you are. Good catch. I have summarily been corrected and will now hang my head in shame.


That's "Ms. "I read the articles"" to you.  And I knew her hairstyle before I ever read the article.   Seriously, even you all who aren't Indian must be aware of what Indian braids look like.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That's unacceptable irregardless of the victim's race.    The TSA should be disbanded and any one still in government who thought it was a good idea should be sacked.

There has to be a better way to do airport security.


I don't know.  I think that hiring people who are 18 years old, have no experience, who have a GED or perhaps, a high school diploma, at $2 to $5 per hour above minimum wage and giving them the import of being the last thing that stands between a smooth flight and another 9/11 sounds like a winning scenario for airport security.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That's unacceptable irregardless of the victim's race.    The TSA should be disbanded and any one still in government who thought it was a good idea should be sacked.

There has to be a better way to do airport security.


Nobody ever thought it was a good way to do security. It was about manufacturing compliance, seeing how far the public would bend over & take it  without protesting. & the publuc did not disappoint. Nobody stopped flying, they all just bent over & took it. Like "show us your papers" in Germany. It was just to see how far we'll let them go, a practice run for when shiat gets real. But don't take my word for it, citizen. This is just crazy talk. You just be sure to bend over when you're told to.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a very important complaint and I am glad that all America and the World has been made aware of it. Clearly the unauthorized actions of one TSA agent are of vital interest and importance to every inhabitant of the planet.

Now excuse me while I go do something really important like scratch my ass.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Feel so much safer knowing these people are on the job.
 
Report