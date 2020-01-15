 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Latest Megxit hullabaloo: Baby Archie will develop a Canadian accent & sound like a degen from up-country, eh   (thestar.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Canada, Permanent residency, Royal family, British Royal Family, Prince Harry, English language, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince  
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.


The baby is just Archie.  Not Archibald.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.


Fark user imageView Full Size

'It reads:
"Happy Christmas, Archie. Do they celebrate it in that snowy hellscape colony?
Don't stick your tongue on any metal posts outdoors.
Love,
Great-Gran"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.

The baby is just Archie.  Not Archibald.


I frequently find reality to be... disappointing. In a world where a secret agent with a proper English accent becomes the lifelong mentor and companion to a princeling, the princeling would be named "Archibold", but would insist on being referred to as "Arrrrrr!"
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Dewey Fidalgo: SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.

The baby is just Archie.  Not Archibald.

I frequently find reality to be... disappointing. In a world where a secret agent with a proper English accent becomes the lifelong mentor and companion to a princeling, the princeling would be named "Archibold", but would insist on being referred to as "Arrrrrr!"


Not only that, but I bet that damn butler wouldn't even bother to have the princeling's parents killed off in order to create the Batman this world needs.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.

The baby is just Archie.  Not Archibald.


William got dibs on the 'bald'
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure it out.
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allegedlies.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?
 
PrawnSolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, kitten, I won't tell anyone.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a feeling that the Royal Family would have an interest to have an heir, however far removed, who speaks with an English accent," said Stefan Dollinger, associate professor in the University of British Columbia's sociolinguistics department.

I suppose it's conceivable that this family has so little to do, and so little to worry about, that they're concerned about accents.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?


Who doesn't love a slow-motion trainwreck?  Well except Harrison Ford.
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You can fix that really easy by raising him in Quay Beck.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Love raisin' kids in Cue Beck.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheMarchHare: You can fix that really easy by raising him in Quay Beck.


Because a Royal speaking mutant French would be much better received.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?


It's so rad in Canada that apparently someone sits next to Canadians and forces them to read and comment on articles they do not want read or comment on.
 
I_P_Freelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a Texas sized 10-4
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What will Archie's first word be?
hoser?
pisstank?
eh?
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Love raisin' kids in Cue Beck.


Good fishin' up in Kay Beck.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?



My aging Scottish mother who lives in Alberta has been obsessed with this all week.  I phone her, try and have a conversation, which she steers back to the Queen, what role Prince Charles and Kate and William had in the break, is it just kabuki theatre to get Prince Andrew out of the tabloids, would they move to the US or split their time on Vancouver Island, will the couple have enough money to carry on, oh of course they can sign up with Disney or Netflix ...

The next day, I phone her and we have the same damn conversation about Megxit all over again.

I'm pretty sure there are lots of clicks being clicked all over the internet, which is the whole point of the royals and the internet.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?

It's so rad in Canada that apparently someone sits next to Canadians and forces them to read and comment on articles they do not want read or comment on.


It is my god given (wait, Queen given?) right as a Canadian citizen to complain about coverage of the Royals. That doesn't mean i read the article. This is Fark after all.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good grief why the FARK does anyone care about these people?
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really feel sorry of this girl, born into a family of Poor, lowlife, welfare cases, married into a family of wealthy, lowlife welfare cases.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, puh-leeze. Rich people in Chicago send their children to Canadian boarding schools to prevent them from developing regional American accents. In fact, Prince Randy Andy was a student at Lakewood and if he developed a slightly Canadian accent at the time, he has successfully ditched it since.

A Canadian accent qualifies you to be a famous news reader or actor. I read once that over 50% of American news anchors were Canadian. Remember Petter Jennings? He was a prominent case in point.

The Royals will do just fine, and Archie has a very slim chance of becoming King, which is why they're brexiting the UK in the first place, probably. Royals tend to go into exile voluntarily rather than stay and die at the hands of their older siblings.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fissile: I really feel sorry of this girl, born into a family of Poor, lowlife, welfare cases, married into a family of wealthy, lowlife welfare cases.


Oh, don't. She's been in training all her life. Besides, she was a successful actress to boot, so she can always find jobs if she needs one.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Prince Archie 30 years from now
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chawco: farkyorefeelings: chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?

It's so rad in Canada that apparently someone sits next to Canadians and forces them to read and comment on articles they do not want read or comment on.

It is my god given (wait, Queen given?) right as a Canadian citizen to complain about coverage of the Royals. That doesn't mean i read the article. This is Fark after all.


Oh yeah? Well I didn't read the article either. Take that, Canadian!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: Good grief why the FARK does anyone care about these people?


They're like the soap opera characters on TV or the web. They give people who don't want to get to know their neighbours somebody to worry, fret, fume, and gossip about. It's only human to need a tight, caring, close knit family, but as George Burns puts it, in another city:

Happiness is a large, loving, caring close-knit family in another city.--George Burns

I can see the fridge magnet from my kitchen table.

WARNING: OXFORD COMMA. Whoops, should have put that before the sentence instead of at the end of the post.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd love for Archie to grow up here in America

Meghan and Harry should reside in America

Tabloids are just as mean in the USA as they are in the UK, but hardly anyone reads those rags.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should make Meghan the Duchess of the Yoko province.

Yukon?  Ono.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thorpe: What will Archie's first word be?
hoser?
pisstank?
eh?


I think he may have already spoken his first word. But then again, he is a Royal. Maybe I am thinking of his cousin, Prince George who is toddling about like a real Royal, and can probably fall off a pony by now.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He might learn a word no other noble has ever uttered.  "Sorry"
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will they reside in a bustling city such as Toronto, or in a secluded bungalow on the West Coast?

What? Moose Jaw too good for ya?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 256x197]
Prince Archie 30 years from now


I thought he might get his own sketch-comedy show...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, puh-leeze. Rich people in Chicago send their children to Canadian boarding schools to prevent them from developing regional American accents.


Sounds like quite the snub.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Archie, 2042
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Will they reside in a bustling city such as Toronto, or in a secluded bungalow on the West Coast?

What? Moose Jaw too good for ya?


Also, Vancouver's  metro area is just a sleepy little village...
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: chawco: farkyorefeelings: chawco: Can we stop taking about these people please. I mean, comming to Canada is smart, it's rad here, but ok great why do we have to care enough for multiple greenlight's per day?

It's so rad in Canada that apparently someone sits next to Canadians and forces them to read and comment on articles they do not want read or comment on.

It is my god given (wait, Queen given?) right as a Canadian citizen to complain about coverage of the Royals. That doesn't mean i read the article. This is Fark after all.

Oh yeah? Well I didn't read the article either. Take that, Canadian!


Yeah! And you know what else really grinds my gears, now any time anyone of anything tries to leave people are going to try and call it 'blankext'. Like adding gate to every stupid scandal but somehow even more banal.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Archie's Bodyguard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chawco: Yeah! And you know what else really grinds my gears, now any time anyone of anything tries to leave people are going to try and call it 'blankext'. Like adding gate to every stupid scandal but somehow even more banal.


What the fuxit, bro?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Which Canadian accent?  He's not going to sound like he's from The Rock, nor get the Ottawa Valley crap.  You most likely won't hear him yelling

"Oh, just giver, let'er go.  We bent the ski back inta place just a WAILING on 'er so she'll be good for a coupla clicks.  Leastways past the crick and the libary."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Dewey Fidalgo: SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.

The baby is just Archie.  Not Archibald.

I frequently find reality to be... disappointing. In a world where a secret agent with a proper English accent becomes the lifelong mentor and companion to a princeling, the princeling would be named "Archibold", but would insist on being referred to as "Arrrrrr!"


If it makes you feel any better, Harry's name is actually Henry.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Not a necessary outcome.

I see the Queen recommending a proper "butler".  Likely a mature English gentleman, recently "retired" from MI6.  Expect him to be a companion and mentor to young Archibald through his formative years.


I, for one, look forward to Archie Sussex Mountbatten-Windsor, Caped Crusader.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's gonna grow up being a Leafs fan, the poor lad.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nah.  His mother is American; his father British.  He'll develop whatever accent his nanny has.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Which Canadian accent?  He's not going to sound like he's from The Rock, nor get the Ottawa Valley crap.  You most likely won't hear him yelling

"Oh, just giver, let'er go.  We bent the ski back inta place just a WAILING on 'er so she'll be good for a coupla clicks.  Leastways past the crick and the libary."


I read that in the voice of Larry the Enticer, who if you are not aware of, you should totally check out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RogueWallEnthusiast: Which Canadian accent?  He's not going to sound like he's from The Rock, nor get the Ottawa Valley crap.  You most likely won't hear him yelling

"Oh, just giver, let'er go.  We bent the ski back inta place just a WAILING on 'er so she'll be good for a coupla clicks.  Leastways past the crick and the libary."

I read that in the voice of Larry the Enticer, who if you are not aware of, you should totally check out.
[Fark user image 720x960]


He sounds like 90% of the guys I grew up around.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Igotthatreference.jpeg
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Megxit

Piss off. Maybe celebrity gossip bullshiat ought to be on the Entertainment tab, where the 2 people who give half a fark can team up to see if they can squeeze that into giving an entire fark.
 
