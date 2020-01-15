 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Freedom-class ships upgraded to Venator-class ships
31
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship.

No military in the world will be able to find it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Littoral combat ship? So there's gonna be a little man in the boat?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Ah the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship.

No military in the world will be able to find it.


some might even say it doesn't exist!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: ChipNASA: Ah the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship.

No military in the world will be able to find it.

some might even say it doesn't exist!


Yep...
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/notice the wet spot too. LOL
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, I still think it's awesome that we are deploying laser based weapons, even with all their caveats, in our lifetimes. I've been waiting for this since I was 7 years old ;)
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?
 
geduld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After the next upgrade to Block 50a

Fark user imageView Full Size
:
 
msinquefield
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
relatably.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time to invest in laser shield technology. Or at least safety goggles.

Battles are going to be interesting when anyone can instantly blind you for looking at them funny.

Also..Optical "Dazzler"? That sounds almost as bad as "Visual Befuddler"
 
Dwedit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When will they be upgraded to Marvin Gardens ships?
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like my FreeSpace 2 fantasies are finally starting to play out, combat ships are getting beam weapons.

Bring on the Shivans!
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Time to invest in laser shield technology. Or at least safety goggles.

Battles are going to be interesting when anyone can instantly blind you for looking at them funny.

Also..Optical "Dazzler"? That sounds almost as bad as "Visual Befuddler"


Still better than the British version "What's All This, Then?"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sees what you did there subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Time to invest in laser shield technology. Or at least safety goggles.

Battles are going to be interesting when anyone can instantly blind you for looking at them funny.

Also..Optical "Dazzler"? That sounds almost as bad as "Visual Befuddler"


What Dazzle Ship Camoflage may look like:
news.usni.orgView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

geduld: After the next upgrade to Block 50a

[Fark user image 850x516]:


Displacement...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?


They were never frontline blue water boats.  Littoral means close to shore...effectively shallow water stuff.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that currently all anyone needs to defeat the US military is a mobile, laser-based AA gun.  Why?  Because if you can keep the USAF out of the picture you've essentially borked everything, as all of our plans revolve around the assumption of 100% airspace control within the first hour.

Likewise, the only thing that Russia still has going for it is stupidly fast missiles.  Well, nothing is going to outrun or dodge a laser, now is it?  We've just nullified whatever threat potential the Russian navy had left right here.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Time to invest in laser shield technology. Or at least safety goggles.

Battles are going to be interesting when anyone can instantly blind you for looking at them funny.

Also..Optical "Dazzler"? That sounds almost as bad as "Visual Befuddler"


That's a "buy" on mirror-makers.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Time to invest in laser shield technology. Or at least safety goggles.

Battles are going to be interesting when anyone can instantly blind you for looking at them funny.

Also..Optical "Dazzler"? That sounds almost as bad as "Visual Befuddler"


Optical dazzlers have been around since at least WWII, when they were used to defend the Suez Canal
from air attack, among other places.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Keep in mind that currently all anyone needs to defeat the US military is a mobile, laser-based AA gun.  Why?  Because if you can keep the USAF out of the picture you've essentially borked everything, as all of our plans revolve around the assumption of 100% airspace control within the first hour.

Likewise, the only thing that Russia still has going for it is stupidly fast missiles.  Well, nothing is going to outrun or dodge a laser, now is it?  We've just nullified whatever threat potential the Russian navy had left right here.


So, all that's needed is sci-fi tech?
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now if they can just get them to float.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Keep in mind that currently all anyone needs to defeat the US military is a mobile, laser-based AA gun.  Why?  Because if you can keep the USAF out of the picture you've essentially borked everything, as all of our plans revolve around the assumption of 100% airspace control within the first hour.

Likewise, the only thing that Russia still has going for it is stupidly fast missiles.  Well, nothing is going to outrun or dodge a laser, now is it?  We've just nullified whatever threat potential the Russian navy had left right here.


How are you aiming that sucker?

Optical tracking has limited range, discretion, and only works in daylight. IR and Radar are the whole reason we put so much effort into stealth.

And then there's defense against smaller attackers sneaking in nap-of-the-earth style.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?


Typically the first ship in a class ends up being the tech demo ship because all the shiat they fixed on later ones isn't on it/it has weird random systems.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Explodo: doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?

They were never frontline blue water boats.  Littoral means close to shore...effectively shallow water stuff.


It litorally means that?
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These already had lasers installed....in the dance clubs.
static.traveltek.netView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Explodo: doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?

They were never frontline blue water boats.  Littoral means close to shore...effectively shallow water stuff.

It litorally means that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey subby, the Geek tab is that-away -------->
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Keep in mind that currently all anyone needs to defeat the US military is a mobile, laser-based AA gun.  Why?  Because if you can keep the USAF out of the picture you've essentially borked everything, as all of our plans revolve around the assumption of 100% airspace control within the first hour.

Likewise, the only thing that Russia still has going for it is stupidly fast missiles.  Well, nothing is going to outrun or dodge a laser, now is it?  We've just nullified whatever threat potential the Russian navy had left right here.


I trust the great military mind of a random farker, NephilimNexus.  Actually, I don't.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?

Typically the first ship in a class ends up being the tech demo ship because all the shiat they fixed on later ones isn't on it/it has weird random systems.


Sometimes the first ship in a class ends up actually being an entirely different ship than the one listed on the purchase order because it lets us sneak another aircraft carrier into the budget.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Ame​r​ica_(LHA-6)
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jubeebee: Theeng: doctorguilty: So are we done pretending these are frontline ships, and that they're just tech demonstrators anymore?

Typically the first ship in a class ends up being the tech demo ship because all the shiat they fixed on later ones isn't on it/it has weird random systems.

Sometimes the first ship in a class ends up actually being an entirely different ship than the one listed on the purchase order because it lets us sneak another aircraft carrier into the budget.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Amer​ica_(LHA-6)


Ahh yes. The Amphibious Assault ship that doesn't have a well deck.
 
Report