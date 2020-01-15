 Skip to content
Farker Forty-Two, wife of long-time Farker BKITU, has been assassinated by cancer. She no longer has life, but the universe and everything were better for her having been here
    Opera, Phaedra, Emotion, The Work, Jean-Philippe Rameau, bits of certain operas, much effort, Hippolyte et Aricie  
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LGT the final entry of her blog. It landed her a book deal that will now be completed posthumously with co-authors.

Please tilt a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster in her honor. Thank you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear that, and fark cancer.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sorry to hear that, and fark cancer.


Ditto.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark cancer.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark cancer. I'm sorry to hear that, babe.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so sorry, BKITU!

FUCK CANCER to HELL!
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark cancer
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. There are no words. I donated what I can. Please reach out if you need us. We're always here.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Condolences BKITU.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BKITU... I am so sorry for your loss.

/fark cancer.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What an amazing and thoughtful woman.  Much love to you and your son during this difficult time.  Make sure you continue to reach out for support and find joy in the time you had together.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very classy goodbye by what seems like a very classy lady.  So sorry you lost her. So glad you got to have her.

Cancer can fark all the way off.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll repeat the F*ck Cancer mantra, because *UCK CANCER!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sorry to hear that, and fark cancer.


This. There are no words.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark cancer with a rusty garden weasel
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not say 'Do not weep' for not all tears are an evil.

RIP.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so very sorry.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very sorry for your loss. She will be remembered by all of us.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, BKITU. I can only hope to one day have the grace she showed in that blog post--she sounds wonderful and reminds me of a friend I lost a few years ago.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im so sorry.  * hugs*
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit. Fark Cancer (as I await the results of my first blood test since my operation).
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, sorry to hear this. Fark cancer.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'm so sorry, BKITU!

fark CANCER to HELL!


Very sad news, and definitely worthy of the uncensored use of that!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus. :(
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark cancer right to hell, and I am so sorry for your loss!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FARK CANCER~!

/lights a candle in her name
 
MNguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Condolences BKITU.


Yes. I'm sorry Jeopardy guy. Take care
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cant be said enough but fark cancer

Very sorry for your loss.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've encountered both of you guys over the years through various Fark threads. Both of you are good people. Devastating news. My condolences to you, BKITU, and I'll raise a glass for her tonight.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark cancer, and condolences to BKITU. So very sorry for your loss.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My towel is lowered in your honor. May your afterlife be hoopy, and fark cancer with a chainsaw.
 
green_chile_cheeseburger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know either of you, but goddammit it's dusty in here.

fark cancer so much
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Condolences to you and your son.

/Fark Cancer
//and again
 
imapirate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So sorry to hear. Fark cancer.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss.

And fark Cancer.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My condolences and fark cancer with a rusty spork.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sorry BKITU. My sincerest condolences.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry BKITU...sending a bit of love your way for her and the boy.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That was a tough read for me. My wife is a breast cancer survivor and I'll leave it at that or I won't be able to type any more. Our condolences, BKITU.
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
May her memory be for a blessing. And fark cancer.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn,

A book deal...

What do we say to cancer?

fark CANCER!
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I cannot even imagine. My sincere condolences.  Also, Fark cancer.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sorry for your loss. Fark cancer.
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Morchella: That was a tough read for me. My wife is a breast cancer survivor and I'll leave it at that or I won't be able to type any more. Our condolences, BKITU.


My wife was just diagnosed in December.

My (our) condolences, BKITU. Awful news.

Take care of yourself, man.
 
wakitu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, BKITU! I am so sorry she left for her next adventure too soon, and so glad you and your son were there by her side to ease her way. What a wise and wonderful woman. Peace and strength to you in this difficult time.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark cancer. Anything I feel like I want to say feels extremely trite. I'm sorry for your loss BKITU. I'm also sorry for our loss as a community.
 
TheMysticS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
='^(
I'm sorry.
fark cancer.
Much love.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BKITU: LGT the final entry of her blog. It landed her a book deal that will now be completed posthumously with co-authors.

Please tilt a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster in her honor. Thank you.


I has a sad for you BKITU. You gave me TOTALFARK a little while back, and I'm still thankful.
/motherfark cancer
 
GungFu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rest in Peace, Forty-Two. Condolences, BKITU.

/cancer, fark you
 
