(Vice)   Old and busted: doing extra assignments for better grades. New hotness: Follow the prof on Twitter to get better grades
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is less despicable to me than giving extra credit for buying his book.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: That is less despicable to me than giving extra credit for buying his book.


I had a professor who wrote a novel.
He gave extra credit to anyone who left him a 5 star review on Amazon.
I just couldn't do it, the sample chapter I read was horrible.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: ArkAngel: That is less despicable to me than giving extra credit for buying his book.

I had a professor who wrote a novel.
He gave extra credit to anyone who left him a 5 star review on Amazon.
I just couldn't do it, the sample chapter I read was horrible.


Did you leave a 1-star review, and call it out on his bullshiat, after the class ended?
 
Report