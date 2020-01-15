 Skip to content
(The Red and Black)   Take note, Farkers. "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" does not apply to meth   (redandblack.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop buying postage stamps.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Yeth?
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've also found that the state police, department of homeland security, and the postal inspector will make the mail very very late on the day the above knock on your door.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Glom of nit?


/oblig
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedberg approves
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I lived in a rural area you knew you wouldn't get mail on rainy days. Her right hand drive station wagon wouldn't make a lot of roads so they didn't even try.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just don't ask about Mrs Cake.
 
