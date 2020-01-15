 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The past decade was the hottest decade ever recorded in human history, beating out the previous record holder which was the decade right before it. This is fine   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but rich people.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.


Here we see the primary sticking point to getting anything done.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Fox commentators will yell hoax and the chuckleheads will believe it.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decade doesn't end until the end of this year.  All the other years on the chart end in a zero.  Therefore climate change is a myth.  Study it out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.


We will never have the chance to tell the idiots they were wrong.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory work from home, how many mega tons of carbon dioxide saved?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.


You'll sure show them!
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember this gem?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browniepoints999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: Mandatory work from home, how many mega tons of carbon dioxide saved?


Probably not nearly as much as you'd think.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake decades?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: The decade doesn't end until the end of this year.  All the other years on the chart end in a zero.  Therefore climate change is a myth.  Study it out.


You should apply for an on-air job with OANN. They'd find your ideas intriguing and wish to apply to your newsletter.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly we should eliminate all nuclear power to eliminate this threat....
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm in Florida where it's always globally  warm.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy howdy... Them there Chinese will go a long way to make a hoax!
 
otherideas
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
1) even though US backed out of the Paris Climate Accord, it is the only country on track to meet its goals

2) the #2 economy in the world, China, is exempted because reasons
 
stray_capts
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.


I want to be a good steward of our environment, but is it dismissive in your opinion to admit that we can do little about the biggest polluters in the world?  I think we should do lots of things here in the US, including lots of renewables and safe, modern nuclear that reduces radioactive waste.  I'm not sure if we did 100% though that it would fix things worldwide.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It was 70F in Washington DC the other day, in mid January.

Oh yeah. That's farking natural.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What I've noticed is instead of deniers saying global warming is a hoax, they'll agree that its happening, but it's not our fault... The climate has "been warming since the ice age." Irritating as fark how they can continue to ignore the science even after being proven wrong.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is awesome how death and change walk hand-in-hand mother nature test all her creations and in the end everything will become extinct
 
meanmutton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Clearly we should eliminate all nuclear power to eliminate this threat....


If we cant follow the lead of right wing German government, who can we follow?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
meh. I'm gonna be dead by the time it gets serious, but in the meantime I get to enjoy the benefits of a consumer-culture that is probably as close to heaven as any human is likely to get. I'm poor, but my needs are simple. I have entertainment on-demand, legal weed, cheap healthy food, cheap electricity, and any creature-comfort within my budget that I want shows up in 24 hours from Amazon without me ever even leaving my home, it's literally at my fingertips. I even enjoy the 60-70 degree days throughout winter. Another amazing benefit of living in this time & place is easy access to birth control, which I have faithfully used to prevent any progeny whose futures I would need to be concerned with after I'm gone. I'm gonna gluttonously, rapturously enjoy all the comforts that caused global warming& then cleverly die before the real consequences set in. Global warming, pfffft, it's not my problem. It's your kids' problem.

Boy does this attitude feel better than all that worry & angst & doom & gloom. Yeah, yeah, Rome is burning, but I didn't set the shiat on fire; I protested in my youth, nobody listened. Now I'm just gonna sit here fiddling, drinking decadent coffee, and watch the flames.

/mmm, toasty. I like it.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We can just sit back and enjoy the show now. People aren't going  to change. This is the best Murder-Suicide show on Earth.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maxheck: It was 70F in Washington DC the other day, in mid January.

Oh yeah. That's farking natural.


73 in Boston
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

otherideas: 1) even though US backed out of the Paris Climate Accord, it is the only country on track to meet its goals

2) the #2 economy in the world, China, is exempted because reasons


#1: BZZZT. India, Norway, the UK, Gambia, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

#2: China is trying. They're both the biggest producer and biggest consumer of solar and wind tech. They're basically eating the US's lunch. The US isn't even trying, they left the Paris Accord.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is fine.

Conservapedia says so.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Action Replay Nick: This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.

I want to be a good steward of our environment, but is it dismissive in your opinion to admit that we can do little about the biggest polluters in the world?  I think we should do lots of things here in the US, including lots of renewables and safe, modern nuclear that reduces radioactive waste.  I'm not sure if we did 100% though that it would fix things worldwide.


The US is currently the single, absolute worst in the world when it comes to fighting climate change. China is doing vastly more than we are
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So yeah vote for either the fat orange idiot or the creepy fake union guy, and enjoy the planetary steambath.

/warren or sanders. back one. don't bash the other one. eject trump, block biden.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.


Not "our"  children.  Your children. Not all of us kept selfishly cranking out babies to contribute to the carbon-load.

/but they're so cute!
//they look like us!
///everybody is able to make little copies of themselves, so why shouldn't they? Hm? Why shouldn't they?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: What I've noticed is instead of deniers saying global warming is a hoax, they'll agree that its happening, but it's not our fault... The climate has "been warming since the ice age." Irritating as fark how they can continue to ignore the science even after being proven wrong.


It's amazing how "never before seen rate of change" cannot penetrate their dumbfark skulls.

/yes you are a dumbfark if you disagree that accelerating anthropogenic global warming is not happening.
//accelerating. anthropogenic. key terms.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Burden of Proof | David Mitchell's Soapbox
Youtube SI5ulKiZAoE
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxheck: otherideas: 1) even though US backed out of the Paris Climate Accord, it is the only country on track to meet its goals

2) the #2 economy in the world, China, is exempted because reasons

#1: BZZZT. India, Norway, the UK, Gambia, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

#2: China is trying. They're both the biggest producer and biggest consumer of solar and wind tech. They're basically eating the US's lunch. The US isn't even trying, they left the Paris Accord.


I'd also add that China is getting closer to their goal much faster than the US is.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: brantgoose: I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.

We will never have the chance to tell the idiots they were wrong.


I'm teaching my niece and nephews how to teach their kids how to kill deniers.. .in self defense, of course.

/'the mongoloid was comin' right at us!'
//'oops i left a hole in your stupid denier face. my bad. hey *pokepoke* you ok?'
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

otherideas: 1) even though US backed out of the Paris Climate Accord, it is the only country on track to meet its goals

2) the #2 economy in the world, China, is exempted because reasons


"reasons" like the device you typed that comment on? "Reasons" like most of the consumer-goods in your home?
The "reasons" your life couldn't function without?
Those "reasons"?

;)
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: What I've noticed is instead of deniers saying global warming is a hoax, they'll agree that its happening, but it's not our fault... The climate has "been warming since the ice age." Irritating as fark how they can continue to ignore the science even after being proven wrong.


huh. just like people who admit that humans cause global warming but still have kids, then think they have a right to biatch about "deniers"?

oh you people have no idea how funny you are. It's adorable.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Not "our"  children.  Your children. Not all of us kept selfishly cranking out babies to contribute to the carbon-load.

/but they're so cute!
//they look like us!
///everybody is able to make little copies of themselves, so why shouldn't they? Hm? Why shouldn't they?


You're participating in the human race. I guess it's your prerogative to not care about its extinction, but that seems rather small-minded to me. Also, I was childless myself for 35 years, but even in childlessness, I had friends and family who had kids, and I cared about all of those people enough to hope they all were able to experience something close to a pleasant life. I'm sorry for your emptiness.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We'll weather it out.
 
sigh_again
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only slightly misleading. Human history started about 300,000 years ago. The longest instrumental temperature record started about 360 years ago. So in fact we only know this is the hottest decade of the past .12% of human history.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, the "good" news is those farkers will die along with the rest of us.

Sorry if you have kids.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: brantgoose: I just hope I live long enough to say "I told you so" to the idjits who have lived in denial for all the decades of my life. I want to see what this show was all about before it is out, to quote the Danish poet.

We will never have the chance to tell the idiots they were wrong.

I'm teaching my niece and nephews how to teach their kids how to kill deniers.. .in self defense, of course.

/'the mongoloid was comin' right at us!'
//'oops i left a hole in your stupid denier face. my bad. hey *pokepoke* you ok?'


Good thing all those descendants of yours won't contribute any carbon to the atmosphere, huh? Only bad Republican kids consume resources & produce waste. I'm sure your bloodline all subsist on rainbows and fart pure oxygen, yes?

;)
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Dick Hammer: Not "our"  children.  Your children. Not all of us kept selfishly cranking out babies to contribute to the carbon-load.

/but they're so cute!
//they look like us!
///everybody is able to make little copies of themselves, so why shouldn't they? Hm? Why shouldn't they?

You're participating in the human race. I guess it's your prerogative to not care about its extinction, but that seems rather small-minded to me. Also, I was childless myself for 35 years, but even in childlessness, I had friends and family who had kids, and I cared about all of those people enough to hope they all were able to experience something close to a pleasant life. I'm sorry for your emptiness.


So ignoring all the childish personal attacks in your response the answer is no, you really don't give a fark about climate change, you're just posturing.
Thanks for clarifying.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All the hateful, hypocritical, self-aggrandizing drivel you idiots post whining about your impending extinction is just further proof of how much you really deserve it.

Cheers!
 
stray_capts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: stray_capts: Action Replay Nick: This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.

I want to be a good steward of our environment, but is it dismissive in your opinion to admit that we can do little about the biggest polluters in the world?  I think we should do lots of things here in the US, including lots of renewables and safe, modern nuclear that reduces radioactive waste.  I'm not sure if we did 100% though that it would fix things worldwide.

The US is currently the single, absolute worst in the world when it comes to fighting climate change. China is doing vastly more than we are


China produces less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses than we do?  Okay.  I was wrong then.  Carry on.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know much about who's doing what or to what degree.

That's all I've got actually.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Solar power, people. And batteries. Invest now. Also, This is why trump wanted to by Greenland, which will be a tropical island in 10 years. The man is a visionary, I tell you.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stray_capts: meanmutton: stray_capts: Action Replay Nick: This is all because of the sun. The free market can handle limiting pollution. And to be honest, even if the liberal eggheads are right, it will bring about the End of Days, which is good. Also, Hollywood celebrities fly in planes, so why should I care?

I believe that covers the thought process of just about anyone who has anything dismissive to say about how we're basically poisoning the only place we have to live and dooming our children and their children to disease, pestilence, misery, and death.

I want to be a good steward of our environment, but is it dismissive in your opinion to admit that we can do little about the biggest polluters in the world?  I think we should do lots of things here in the US, including lots of renewables and safe, modern nuclear that reduces radioactive waste.  I'm not sure if we did 100% though that it would fix things worldwide.

The US is currently the single, absolute worst in the world when it comes to fighting climate change. China is doing vastly more than we are

China produces less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses than we do?  Okay.  I was wrong then.  Carry on.


Per capita, yeah. They have 4 times the population and produce slightly more CO2 than the US.
 
sigh_again
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Animals colonized the land about 530,000,000 years ago so humans like us, as a species, have been around .05% of that time. There is no way to know how normal or abnormal these temperature changes are. Is it good to take care of the land, stop putting toxic things in the air and water yes, but not because we have data that covers .12% of .05% of the time animals have been on the land. You can't say you are smart, or have common sense and make a decision based off that little data.
 
