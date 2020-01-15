 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Pastor punches the Jesus into a teen. Sadly, people don't have a problem with this   (patheos.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grew up Pentecostal. Knew many an asshole like that guy. Funny how they're never that "tough" with someone their own size.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Spare the Falcon Punch, spoil the child.
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like every Christer I've ever met in real life. Horrible lot.
 
snowjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With his fist? That's new.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
joeskunk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's very brave, he's showing the Courage of the Spirit
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Awesome article from five years ago.
 
Mouser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Considering teenage boys I've met, I'm thinking the kid probably needed Jesus punched into him.

You're probably thinking the same thing.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I crumpled the kid."
Illuseion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In some way. You gotta thank the buttwad. For turning more people away from Religion.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And then they wonder howcome everyone seems to hate them so much.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
take the baseball bats from the harmless weird dance thread and use them on this asshole.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F*CK that guy!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I knew this guy, I'd be tempted to slap the Mammon right out of him.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going to start using this.

"I __________ for jesus!"

Stabbed

Shot

Had sex

Hit with car


Then if I go to trial I'll ask my lawyer to stack with thumpers.  Good to go!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pastor on how to handle "limp wristed" boys and "butch" girls
Youtube v085W58o7ng


Here he tells fathers to 'crack the wrists' of their limp-wristed boys
 
DarkVader
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouser: Considering teenage boys I've met, I'm thinking the kid probably needed jesus punched into him.

You're probably thinking the same thing.


Felony child abuse is real.

Your god is not.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.


Fark's hate of Christians knows no statute of limitations.

This place is a legit hate site. If they tolerated people talking about Jews or Muslims they way they allow Christians to be hated upon, the SPLC would have this place shut down in a heartbeat.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I Kick Ass For The Lord!
Youtube MfkHkdu5IEI


/grisly NSFW
//funny, but grisly
 
Dave2042
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.

Fark's hate of Christians knows no statute of limitations.

This place is a legit hate site. If they tolerated people talking about Jews or Muslims they way they allow Christians to be hated upon, the SPLC would have this place shut down in a heartbeat.


There, there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What more do you need to know about fundies than they run around using terms like "dangerously bright." These people hate and fear intelligence and education.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.


Have you seen the queue lately?
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I'm going to start using this.

"I __________ for jesus!"

Stabbed

Shot

Had sex

Hit with car


Then if I go to trial I'll ask my lawyer to stack with thumpers.  Good to go!


Might not work.  Thumpers of a different variety might turn on you for blasphemy.
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFV: "There was a young man in Calgary~~"

Of farking course it was...

:: head desk :: of. farking. course.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just the way Jesus intended!

For if someone questions your faith: Uppercut! Uppercut! Uppercut! Sonic BOOOOM!

  ~The Gospel According to Biff 5:38-40
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: And then they wonder howcome everyone seems to hate them so much.


The source is an atheist website that gets posted here very very frequently, as Fark tends to favor atheism. Of course they're going to be featuring articles on the lookout for any way possible to keep them in a bad light.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was probably having a flashback of the last kid he took to the BDSM club up the street.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  
"This is the body blow of Christ, which was given up for you."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.

Fark's hate of Christians knows no statute of limitations.

This place is a legit hate site. If they tolerated people talking about Jews or Muslims they way they allow Christians to be hated upon, the SPLC would have this place shut down in a heartbeat.


You sound persecuted.

Also:
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.


Wendigogo: Gyrfalcon: And then they wonder howcome everyone seems to hate them so much.

The source is an atheist website that gets posted here very very frequently, as Fark tends to favor atheism. Of course they're going to be featuring articles on the lookout for any way possible to keep them in a bad light.


Oh, is it not happening anymore? Please provide links to how this guy went to prison and his church no longer favors beating gay youths, I'd be happy to learn that I am wrong.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: STRYPERSWINE: Awesome article from five years ago.

Fark's hate of Christians knows no statute of limitations.

This place is a legit hate site. If they tolerated people talking about Jews or Muslims they way they allow Christians to be hated upon, the SPLC would have this place shut down in a heartbeat.


Article: Here's actual video of a Christian physically assaulting a kid for not being Christian enough.
Fark: Wow, what an asshole.
gar1013: *Stops punching an immigrant child* Why are you guys so mean to Christians?
SPLC: ...What?
 
