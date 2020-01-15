 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain, but the shrapnel from exploding chemical plants tends to land on a guy named Sergio   (bbc.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was in his apartment 3km awaywhen he was killed by a 1-ton metal plate

That must have been one hell of an explosion.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistically that is much more likely in Spain than it having landed on Bob.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know why Jane says she's done with Sergio...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh, Sergio.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operation PlumBOOM
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish Tony Todd will now warn the other survivors from some previous disaster that death will be killing them off one by one in a series of over-the-top Rube Goldberg death machines to make up for having missed them the first time around.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the sake of media interest, can we at least call him "Sergio Sergio?"
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When it's your time to go, it's your time to go...
 
