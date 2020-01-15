 Skip to content
(Fatherly)   There is no such thing as an "alpha male human" so get that Dothraki paint off your face and go love somebody   (fatherly.com) divider line
Human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex

It's at this point where I doubt the gender of the interviewee.  If s/he has studied male sexuality for 30 years, the very last conclusion you would come to is that human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex.  Just put a fake hot chick profile on Tinder and see how many bites you get.  30 years? Seriously?
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex

It's at this point where I doubt the gender of the interviewee.  If s/he has studied male sexuality for 30 years, the very last conclusion you would come to is that human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex.  Just put a fake hot chick profile on Tinder and see how many bites you get.  30 years? Seriously?


Yeah, I think there is some extreme bias clouding the research.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This article was definitely written by a beta.
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bawitdaba da bang a dang diggy diggy diggy said the boogy said up jump the boogy
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: syrynxx: Human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex

It's at this point where I doubt the gender of the interviewee.  If s/he has studied male sexuality for 30 years, the very last conclusion you would come to is that human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex.  Just put a fake hot chick profile on Tinder and see how many bites you get.  30 years? Seriously?

Yeah, I think there is some extreme bias clouding the research.


Maybe she's asking her husband?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey!  There's a whole industry based around that idea, and a whole market of teenagers and twenty-somethings desperate to consume anything that promises to get them there.  Are you trying to wreck our economy?
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: This article was definitely written by a beta.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Big_Thumb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That wouldn't disprove the point though.

If you put a profile for a hot chick and a hosebeast, and they both got the same number of responses, that would prove your point.
 
buster_v
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you've ever said the phrase "Alpha Male," you aren't one.

/Including me
//the idea of Alpha Males is stupid
///Slashies
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

probesport: tuxq: This article was definitely written by a beta.

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x500]


Want a piece of this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dingleberry Dickwad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Besides, the people that usually call themselves "alpha" are usually complete assholes that use being "Alpha" as a reason to be a dick. If they have to run around telling people they're alpha, they aren't actually alpha.
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ less than a minute ago  

syrynxx: Human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex

It's at this point where I doubt the gender of the interviewee.  If s/he has studied male sexuality for 30 years, the very last conclusion you would come to is that human males are incredibly choosy about with whom they have sex.  Just put a fake hot chick profile on Tinder and see how many bites you get.  30 years? Seriously?


o_O

"People will flock towards societies agreed-upon "hottest choice", thus disproving that people are choosy"?
 
Report