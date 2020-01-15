 Skip to content
(The Hill)   It's bad enough for a zoo to lose one lion, but losing a second lion in two weeks has to be some kind of zoo record   (thehill.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To lose one lion may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two lions looks like carelessness.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they call in these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this zoo in Detroit?
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: To lose one lion may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two lions looks like carelessness.


Are you saying someone is... not telling the truth?


/damn, i had something for this.
 
OctorDoctopus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do Bill Der Beaver next.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're stamped "Property of the zoo"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs

One could say it was their mane purpose.
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - i've read this book

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: "The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs

One could say it was their mane purpose.


How could you say something so royally awful? Where's your pride?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And here i was expecting to read about how two lions were now unaccounted for and apparently roaming free around Chicago somewhere.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: "The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs

One could say it was their mane purpose.


You took pride in that, didn't you?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And here i was expecting to read about how two lions were now unaccounted for and apparently roaming free around Chicago somewhere.


Lions like that usually end up as quarterbacks for the Bears.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doh... Too many pride puns already. Should have found some other simba-lism.
 
probesport
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they didn't lose the tin man.
 
mikey15
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll guess when you have Toulouse, Lautrec of them may be difficult ...

Is that a stretch?
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: At least they didn't lose the tin man.


Oz never did give him anything.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scary tag is right, if lions can form suicide pacts then they're a lot smarter than they let on.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 770x418]


I read the headline and this is exactly where I went.  +1 to you for letting the picture tell the whole story.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uzzah: BigNumber12: [Fark user image 770x418]

I read the headline and this is exactly where I went.


Fark has conditioned us to think in FarkMemes
 
