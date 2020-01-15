 Skip to content
(Sad and Useless)   ♫ ♫ In Butthole Lane, cheeky Brits are taking photographs - What was town council thinking we will never know ♫ ♫
8
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not the other sign, that has been altered to read "Pub ic Way."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a book of these British rude place names. You could fill a much larger book.

Some are ancient and were not rude at the time they were given, while some are still being coined today.

According to David Mitchell, the humourist, Bell End has become a rude name. Apparently this beautiful rude metaphor for the glans penis was invented in the 1990s, and Bell End was named perhaps a century or two ago, possibly for some person named Bell or because there was a bell at the end of the lane, but it is now a classic Rude Place Name. And a real beauty, because if you can set aside the graphic picture, it is a beautiful name and Mitchell is right that it is worth keeping.
 
drayno76
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buttstuff thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Surf's up!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll bet the residents of Butthole Lane are giving these tourists the ol' stink eye.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just down the road from.....

cdn.images.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


cdn.images.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


i.cbc.caView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


My Favorite...
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In VA:
Fark user imageView Full Size


In MD there's an Assawoman drive.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fiendx.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Report