(Gothamist)   So the company that's poised to dismantle the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York State is only 'incentivized to maximize their profit'? What could possibly go wrong?   (gothamist.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
rodofgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coal never melted down lol
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing could go wrong when radioactive material isn't properly cleaned/removed.
 
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just bulldoze it and create gated communities for republicans to move in to.
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


globalresearch.caView Full Size


Also a bunch of people could die.
 
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chawco: Well

[upload.wikimedia.org image 240x310]

[globalresearch.ca image 750x506]

Also a bunch of people could die.


Not great, not bad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Mission Statement
Youtube GyV_UG60dD4
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maximizing profit includes not getting tied up in lawsuits, liability, and failure you know.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Maximizing profit includes not getting tied up in lawsuits, liability, and failure you know.


Yeah, but that insurance is going to cost so much.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Maximizing profit includes not getting tied up in lawsuits, liability, and failure you know.


That's what bankruptcy is for.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Maximizing profit includes not getting tied up in lawsuits, liability, and failure you know.


Nah. You just make some "investments" overseas and then declare bankruptcy.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LIQUIDATION SALE

EVERYTHING MUST GO!!!

FIRST COME FIRST SERVED
60% 70% 80% 90% OFF!!!

BRING YOUR OWN FLATBED AND RADIATION GLOVES

MAD SCIENTISTS WELCOME, MUST SHOW ID
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuclear power should be replaced with anti-matter warp cores

There, I said it. Kiss my ass if ya got a problem with that.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And this is why I am wary of nuclear power. Not because of the power itself, but because of the possibility of greedy, corner-cutting shiatstains being put in charge of it.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Maximizing profit includes not getting tied up in lawsuits, liability, and failure you know.


That's why they created fake companies to do the cleanup. They can just pass the $ to the real company and dissolve the fake one to shed the lawsuits.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

