 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Shopkeeper: "Meh, so you're robbing my store ...anything else? Meh" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Weird, English-language films, Black-and-white films, American films, hooded man, Video footage of a colossal brawl, metal bar, Portsmouth kebab shop, baton-wielding shopkeeper  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
421 Misdirected Request
Meh

Play Freebird!!!!
421 Misdirected Request

Hey, bleeds.  Do you know how to get to the interstate?
421 Misdirected Request

You're very pretty.  Wanna slip in to the AV room for a quickie?
421 Misdirected Request
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No you don't value my privacy. And no I don't accept.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: [Fark user image 425x711]

No you don't value my privacy. And no I don't accept.


That popup is required by the EU.

The sites you enjoy without that can be blocking EU users and doing what they want without asking.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: [Fark user image 425x711]

No you don't value my privacy. And no I don't accept.


I think they mean 'value' as in estimating your privacy's monetary worth.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Wendigogo: [Fark user image 425x711]

No you don't value my privacy. And no I don't accept.

That popup is required by the EU.

The sites you enjoy without that can be blocking EU users and doing what they want without asking.


And yet somehow the sites not asking seem less shady than the ones who do under the guise of "we value your privacy", when they most certainly do not. As you said, they're required to post these things and wouldn't if they didn't have to. I know, no matter where you go on the internet, you're the product. I just get annoyed when there's any pretense to suggest otherwise.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report