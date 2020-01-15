 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   100 years ago tonight it was last call for the 1920s for the US   (northjersey.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back then, people drank. A lot. The average American, by 1830, drank the equivalent of 1.7 bottles of 80-proof liquor a week

Lightweights.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers, eh!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.


Was it the start of the US government deliberately poisoning its citizens?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy ass religious nutjobs were in charge of policy... and today, they are again. The more things change...
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say it was, but was it ? (queued)

1928-1930: More Interviews With Elderly People Throughout The US
Youtube kiKQW3ausPw
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Back then, people drank. A lot. The average American, by 1830, drank the equivalent of 1.7 bottles of 80-proof liquor a week

Lightweights.


That makes me a little worried about how much I drink. I'm going to get something to calm my nerves.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been a Prohibitionist. I don't drink. I hate the idea of alcohol. It's insane that so many thousands die to alcohol and related accidents each year and we just collectively shrug.

But prohibition clearly doesn't work.
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.


You realize organized crime started long before that, right? The mafia itself started in the 1800's providing protection in areas where the transition from feudalism to capitalism left towns without effective law enforcement.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.

You realize organized crime started long before that, right? The mafia itself started in the 1800's providing protection in areas where the transition from feudalism to capitalism left towns without effective law enforcement.


Hundreds of guys depended on Paulie and he got a piece of everything they made. And it was tribute, just like in the old country, except they were doing it here in America. And all they got from Paulie was protection from other guys looking to rip them off. And that's what it's all about. That's what the FBI could never understand. That what Paulie and the organization does is offer protection for people who can't go to the cops. That's it. That's all. They're like the police department for wiseguys.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah prohibition, such a peaceful and happy time it was...

Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The issue comes up from time to time," Kurpis said. "We have the Saddle River Inn" restaurant. "You can't buy alcohol there. You have to bring your own."

It's difficult to get a liquor license anywhere in the state. BYOB restaurants are very common in New Jersey. Out-of-town visitors are frequently befuddled by this.

/Saddle River Inn is really good, BTW
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utterly shameful.

And they made a goddamned CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT to pass it.

Something we can't do if put a farking gun to our collective heads today.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The holier-than-thou puritanical scumbags got started with farking everyone over with this... and somehow after their policy were proven total bullshiat, they somehow didnt get sent to the dustbin of history.... they are still alive today.

Fact is, the more ''puritanical'' someone is, the more likely they are to be total hypocrites. Just look at red states being racist, anti-porn and anti-gay... when in fact, they are the biggest porn consumers, biggest interracial porn consumers and biggest gay porn consumers.

These people need to be told to shut the fark up and if they wont, they need to be shot in the face.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked down the bar I say to my bartender
I said "Look man, come down here", he got down there
So what you want this time?
I said "Look man, a-what time is it?"
He said "The clock on the wall says three o'clock.
Last call for alcohol, so what you need?"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.

You realize organized crime started long before that, right? The mafia itself started in the 1800's providing protection in areas where the transition from feudalism to capitalism left towns without effective law enforcement.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Utterly shameful.

And they made a goddamned CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT to pass it.

Something we can't do if put a farking gun to our collective heads today.


You go through a lot of fainting couches, don't you?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: whidbey: Utterly shameful.

And they made a goddamned CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT to pass it.

Something we can't do if put a farking gun to our collective heads today.

You go through a lot of fainting couches, don't you?


No.  Is that supposed to be an insult?

I'm just right, that's all.  :)
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The holier-than-thou puritanical scumbags got started with farking everyone over with this... and somehow after their policy were proven total bullshiat, they somehow didnt get sent to the dustbin of history.... they are still alive today.

Fact is, the more ''puritanical'' someone is, the more likely they are to be total hypocrites. Just look at red states being racist, anti-porn and anti-gay... when in fact, they are the biggest porn consumers, biggest interracial porn consumers and biggest gay porn consumers.

These people need to be told to shut the fark up and if they wont, they need to be shot in the face.


Hey now, that divisive rhetoric won't get you anywhere.  You need to win their hearts and minds over with kindness and the rational arguments you present to them.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.


The neo-prohibitionists you'll encounter on fark are of the same persuasion as gave us alcohol prohibition. Progressives.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: I would have been a Prohibitionist. I don't drink. I hate the idea of alcohol. It's insane that so many thousands die to alcohol and related accidents each year and we just collectively shrug.

But prohibition clearly doesn't work.


Stoplikingwhatidontlike.jpg
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go see Nucky. He'll hook you up.
 
ScarecrowRepair
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:

3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.


Maybe you didn't realize that Prohibition was a Progressive experiment, and that Progressives today are just as moralizing as before.  Politicians are the same -- nannies the lot of them.
 
Telos
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Telos: Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.

You realize organized crime started long before that, right? The mafia itself started in the 1800's providing protection in areas where the transition from feudalism to capitalism left towns without effective law enforcement.


It helped them gain notoriety and began the term "organized crime," but they were still there long before prohibition:

"In cities such as New York and Kansas City before 1920, the Sicilian Mafia, whose members were among the four million people who immigrated from southern Italy to America starting in about 1875, made money through the "Black Hand" racket - sending cryptic letters demanding payments from ethnic Italians with threats of violence or death. New York's Tammany Hall political machine sanctioned gambling and brothel rackets by crime groups such the Five Points gang before Prohibition. But activities by the Mafia and criminal gangs generally were not coordinated under an organization, and in fact terms such as "organized crime" and "syndicate" would not enter popular use until after Prohibition began."http://prohibition.themobmuseum.org​/th​e-history/the-rise-of-organized-crime/​the-mob-during-prohibition/
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.


There's a fourth problem, too: Ethanol is too easy to make for alcohol consumption to be eliminated by supply-side intervention. People had been making booze for thousands of years, and liquor for hundreds, the precursors were all legal, and the process was well-known. Moonshine, bathtub gin, beer, and even wine could all be made locally.

One of my favorite artifacts of prohibition was that vineyards would sell frozen or dehydrated bricks of grape juice with a warning that you should be careful not to rehydrate the juice, put it in a jug, then leave it in a cool cupboard for 21 days, because if you did it could ferment into wine, and you wouldn't want that.

Supply side intervention can have an impact on things like methamphetamine because the precursors are hard to make, and while marijuana prohibition is dumb and problematic, a pot plant is a pot plant - it's pretty clear what they're being used for and they take some time to grow.

However, banning booze is kind of a fool's errand because as long as you have some sort of sugary foodstuffs, yeast, and a closet you can make alcohol, and if you happen to have a shed, you can make a *lot* of alcohol.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The holier-than-thou puritanical scumbags got started with farking everyone over with this... and somehow after their policy were proven total bullshiat, they somehow didnt get sent to the dustbin of history.... they are still alive today.

Fact is, the more ''puritanical'' someone is, the more likely they are to be total hypocrites. Just look at red states being racist, anti-porn and anti-gay... when in fact, they are the biggest porn consumers, biggest interracial porn consumers and biggest gay porn consumers.

These people need to be told to shut the fark up and if they wont, they need to be shot in the face.


And most of the porn is lesbian porn
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

serfdood: lolmao500: The holier-than-thou puritanical scumbags got started with farking everyone over with this... and somehow after their policy were proven total bullshiat, they somehow didnt get sent to the dustbin of history.... they are still alive today.

Fact is, the more ''puritanical'' someone is, the more likely they are to be total hypocrites. Just look at red states being racist, anti-porn and anti-gay... when in fact, they are the biggest porn consumers, biggest interracial porn consumers and biggest gay porn consumers.

These people need to be told to shut the fark up and if they wont, they need to be shot in the face.

Hey now, that divisive rhetoric won't get you anywhere.  You need to win their hearts and minds over with kindness and the rational arguments you present to them.


Please. You cant win the hearts and minds of religious people. They have been brainwashed since childhood into their make believe bullshiat.

Organized religion needs to go away forever. Its a plague on mankind.
 
Kuta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Looked down the bar I say to my bartender
I said "Look man, come down here", he got down there
So what you want this time?
I said "Look man, a-what time is it?"
He said "The clock on the wall says three o'clock.
Last call for alcohol, so what you need?"


Now you funny too.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.

There's a fourth problem, too: Ethanol is too easy to make for alcohol consumption to be eliminated by supply-side intervention. People had been making booze for thousands of years, and liquor for hundreds, the precursors were all legal, and the process was well-known. Moonshine, bathtub gin, beer, and even wine could all be made locally.

One of my favorite artifacts of prohibition was that vineyards would sell frozen or dehydrated bricks of grape juice with a warning that you should be careful not to rehydrate the juice, put it in a jug, then leave it in a cool cupboard for 21 days, because if you did it could ferment into wine, and you wouldn't want that.

Supply side intervention can have an impact on things like methamphetamine because the precursors are hard to make, and while marijuana prohibition is dumb and problematic, a pot plant is a pot plant - it's pretty clear what they're being used for and they take some time to grow.

However, banning booze is kind of a fool's errand because as long as you have some sort of sugary foodstuffs, yeast, and a closet you can make alcohol, and if you happen to have a shed, you can make a *lot* of alcohol.


And we have Jimmy Carter to thank. Before it was illegal to brew your own hooch without a license

The craft beer industry owe their thanks to him
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.

Was it the start of the US government deliberately poisoning its citizens?


Probably

http://prohibition.themobmuseum.org/t​h​e-history/the-prohibition-underworld/a​lcohol-as-medicine-and-poison/
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Savannah's Prohibition Museum was great in regards to learning exactly how and why prohibition got a hold of Americans in the first place (the Temperance Movement, which started in the 1850s because apparently the Civil War wasn't enough for us to handle), as well as its violence (Carry Nation and her hatchet, anyone?), defiance (rum runners! - and Savannah was a major hub for said rum runners) and eventual repeal.

They even have a bar near the end that you can have 1920's and 1930's style beverages, including a grasshopper.

Honestly, I learned a lot going through that museum, and on the 100 year anniversary?  I'd highly recommend it to anyone in the area.

I do believe I'll be making a Mary Pickford (rum, pineapple juice, grenadine, and maraschino liqueur) in honor of this night.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: BYOB restaurants are very common in New Jersey


So much cheaper to bring your own bottle. Liquor stores in downtowns like Red Bank where there are a lot of restaurants must make a killing on Saturday nights.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

damageddude: Super Chronic: BYOB restaurants are very common in New Jersey

So much cheaper to bring your own bottle. Liquor stores in downtowns like Red Bank where there are a lot of restaurants must make a killing on Saturday nights.


What the hell I can't even.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A few years ago (less than 10), someone was diving along the Niagara River by Buffalo, and they happened across a bottle of hooch.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The holier-than-thou puritanical scumbags got started with farking everyone over with this... and somehow after their policy were proven total bullshiat, they somehow didnt get sent to the dustbin of history.... they are still alive today.

Fact is, the more ''puritanical'' someone is, the more likely they are to be total hypocrites. Just look at red states being racist, anti-porn and anti-gay... when in fact, they are the biggest porn consumers, biggest interracial porn consumers and biggest gay porn consumers.

These people need to be told to shut the fark up and if they wont, they need to be shot in the face.


That could be considered a hate crime if you knew they were gay.  Other than that, I think it's legally OK, now.  Check with your local police department, to be sure.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Telos: Gubbo: Ah. The beginning of American organized crime.

You realize organized crime started long before that, right? The mafia itself started in the 1800's providing protection in areas where the transition from feudalism to capitalism left towns without effective law enforcement.

Hundreds of guys depended on Paulie and he got a piece of everything they made. And it was tribute, just like in the old country, except they were doing it here in America. And all they got from Paulie was protection from other guys looking to rip them off. And that's what it's all about. That's what the FBI could never understand. That what Paulie and the organization does is offer protection for people who can't go to the cops. That's it. That's all. They're like the police department for wiseguys.


Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.

There's a fourth problem, too: Ethanol is too easy to make for alcohol consumption to be eliminated by supply-side intervention. People had been making booze for thousands of years, and liquor for hundreds, the precursors were all legal, and the process was well-known. Moonshine, bathtub gin, beer, and even wine could all be made locally.

One of my favorite artifacts of prohibition was that vineyards would sell frozen or dehydrated bricks of grape juice with a warning that you should be careful not to rehydrate the juice, put it in a jug, then leave it in a cool cupboard for 21 days, because if you did it could ferment into wine, and you wouldn't want that.

Supply side intervention can have an impact on things like methamphetamine because the precursors are hard to make, and while marijuana prohibition is dumb and problematic, a pot plant is a pot plant - it's pretty clear what they're being used for and they take some time to grow.

However, banning booze is kind of a fool's errand because as long as you have some sort of sugary foodstuffs, yeast, and a closet you can make alcohol, and if you happen to have a shed, you can make a *lot* of alcohol.


You can even make it in a prison cell.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And around 30 years later, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well Marijuana was still legal though right?
 
spleef420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And yet, 100 years later, we still haven't figured out that prohibition of intoxicants doesn't farking work.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Cache: The press originally referred to Prohibition as "The Great Experiment."

Here's what we learned from that experiment:
1. You can't legislate demand.
2. Any attempt to do so will turn an obscure neighborhood gang into a world-wide criminal power.
3. Conservatives are incapable of learning from history.

There's a fourth problem, too: Ethanol is too easy to make for alcohol consumption to be eliminated by supply-side intervention. People had been making booze for thousands of years, and liquor for hundreds, the precursors were all legal, and the process was well-known. Moonshine, bathtub gin, beer, and even wine could all be made locally.

One of my favorite artifacts of prohibition was that vineyards would sell frozen or dehydrated bricks of grape juice with a warning that you should be careful not to rehydrate the juice, put it in a jug, then leave it in a cool cupboard for 21 days, because if you did it could ferment into wine, and you wouldn't want that.

Supply side intervention can have an impact on things like methamphetamine because the precursors are hard to make, and while marijuana prohibition is dumb and problematic, a pot plant is a pot plant - it's pretty clear what they're being used for and they take some time to grow.

However, banning booze is kind of a fool's errand because as long as you have some sort of sugary foodstuffs, yeast, and a closet you can make alcohol, and if you happen to have a shed, you can make a *lot* of alcohol.


The word good is missing from your many ways of making booze.

/never had prison booze
//can't imagine it's particularly good
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kuta: Dr Jack Badofsky: Looked down the bar I say to my bartender
I said "Look man, come down here", he got down there
So what you want this time?
I said "Look man, a-what time is it?"
He said "The clock on the wall says three o'clock.
Last call for alcohol, so what you need?"

Now you funny too.


I know.
 
