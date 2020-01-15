 Skip to content
(Page Six)   I think it is fair to say that Thomas Markle won't be getting a Father's Day card from Meghan anytime soon   (pagesix.com) divider line
    Daily Mail and General Trust, Daily Mail, Julie Burchill, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, Meghan Markle, legal papers, Duchess of Sussex  
AllyOop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something something can't take the trailer park out of the person
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if it turns out that dadguy is actually the goodguy in this entire debacle?

/i won't care either way
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harry is an idiot. She's not remotely hot enough to put up with this amount of drama.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As the father of two adult young women, I find the very concept of parents being estranged from their children difficult to understand. If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: As the father of two adult young women, I find the very concept of parents being estranged from their children difficult to understand. If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?


What's even more farked up is that her father is testifying against her in a lawsuit she filed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They rally 'round the family with a pocket full of lint.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: As the father of two adult young women, I find the very concept of parents being estranged from their children difficult to understand. If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?


Time and money
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What if it turns out that dadguy is actually the goodguy in this entire debacle?

/i won't care either way


Well, if he really did have open heart surgery right before the wedding and Harry was badgering him to attend then he just might be. I mean that's really a bit crap no matter who you are.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: They rally 'round the family with a pocket full of lint.


Snubbing in the name of.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember: All of this is because newspapers, the majority of which are owned by Rupert Murdoch, are tearing into her for daring to be not white enough for a UK Prince.
 
puffy999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know who is to blame for what, but I do know I wouldn't want to have anything to do with a family member like that man.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Remember: All of this is because newspapers, the majority of which are owned by Rupert Murdoch, are tearing into her for daring to be not white enough for a UK Prince.


And his mother was already killed by the press, not going to allow his wife to go the same way.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Harry is an idiot. She's not remotely hot enough to put up with this amount of drama.


Realest comment in this thread.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: As the father of two adult young women, I find the very concept of parents being estranged from their children difficult to understand. If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?


I am not a parent, but I totally agree with this.  I come from a large family and one of my brothers is the biggest a-hole that I have ever met in my entire life and I still could not imagine cutting off communication with him or his children.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?


Peace and quiet, in my case.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GalFriday: capt.hollister: As the father of two adult young women, I find the very concept of parents being estranged from their children difficult to understand. If you don't have your own flesh and blood in your life, what have you got ?

I am not a parent, but I totally agree with this.  I come from a large family and one of my brothers is the biggest a-hole that I have ever met in my entire life and I still could not imagine cutting off communication with him or his children.


The family, in her case, are older half-siblings.   Who may not have been all that welcoming to the new little sister from a different mother.   She was raised separately.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oops wrong thread disregard
 
