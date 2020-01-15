 Skip to content
(Guardian) Stephen King doesn't consider diversity when it comes to his Oscar votes. Just make good movies. Problem: he wrote this on Twitter
    Stephen King, Academy Award, best director, Natalie Portman, year of Oscar nominations, opinion pieces, former Obama adviser Brittany Packnett  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To argue that you don't consider viewpoint when judging photography would be incoherent. "No, I only care about the objects in the frame; I don't care about how the position of the camera in time and space affects the way they appear to be."

An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pkjun: To argue that you don't consider viewpoint when judging photography would be incoherent. "No, I only care about the objects in the frame; I don't care about how the position of the camera in time and space affects the way they appear to be."

An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.


That's not what King said or did.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I saw this on my feed yesterday after the oscar announcements and thought 'oh man, he is going to get some shiat for that'. About an hour later he was stressing the importance to promote diversity in the arts. I hate to think what the comments were, but he should have known better than to stick his dick in that hornet's nest.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Totally sounds like a reasonable Twitter user that we should all pay attention to...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm watching a corporate instructional video about workplace violence that was written by Steven King. Apparently you're supposed to use your keycard to open doors and not use an axe
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Outrage this is
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Really, when considering plot and structure, "diversity" is the last word I'd use to describe King's "works".
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My take is that King said you should look at every production on its own merits.  Seems like the SJWs attacking him think he should give special consideration to minorities and women.

Snowflakes.  Every. Where.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: My take is that King said you should look at every production on its own merits.  Seems like the SJWs attacking him think he should give special consideration to minorities and women.

Snowflakes.  Every. Where.


Just more proof that reasonable thoughts are not allowed on twitter.  Fark twitter.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IMO nothing good has ever come out of twitter. Burn it to the ground.
 
guidonet9
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So i'm confused.  Don't we specifically do blind auditions for things like classical music so bias is not introduced?  Isn't that basically what King is saying here?  Judge it by the art, not by the person creating the art.  I realize that's a big ask, but i'm not understanding the outrage unless the goal is to be outraged.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So King says he only would consider the quality of the product and not the gender/race/sexual orientation etc..of the producer.

Someone named Roxanne Gay responds that she is disappointed King only believed in quality from one demographic.

How in the ever loving fark did she get THAT out of what King said?  Where in his tweet does he say, or even imply, that he only believed one demographic could produce quality art?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's right.  Art is art and message is message.  Too much art and the message is obscure and vague.  Too much message and the "art" is second hand.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's an award show which everyone forgets about shortly after it airs. Little Women is a fantastic movie that is killing it at the box office. I'm sure Greta Gerwig is not going to lose too much sleep over not being nominated (which I do think she should have been over Scorsese, but then Scorsese got snubbed more than anyone until recently).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: So King says he only would consider the quality of the product and not the gender/race/sexual orientation etc..of the producer.

Someone named Roxanne Gay responds that she is disappointed King only believed in quality from one demographic.

How in the ever loving fark did she get THAT out of what King said?  Where in his tweet does he say, or even imply, that he only believed one demographic could produce quality art?


And more importantly, what's her fark handle?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pkjun: To argue that you don't consider viewpoint when judging photography would be incoherent. "No, I only care about the objects in the frame; I don't care about how the position of the camera in time and space affects the way they appear to be."

An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.


That's not what King said. You are one of many people who are attributing words and motivations to 
King that are not his. 

Here's what he said, "I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong."  He didn't say how he voted, only that he only considered the quality of a work, not who wrote it. 

Should King vote for a work based on its author's ethnicity and nott on whether he liked it?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: So King says he only would consider the quality of the product and not the gender/race/sexual orientation etc..of the producer.

Someone named Roxanne Gay responds that she is disappointed King only believed in quality from one demographic.

How in the ever loving fark did she get THAT out of what King said?  Where in his tweet does he say, or even imply, that he only believed one demographic could produce quality art?


When your only tool is a hammer, everything looks like white male supremacy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: pkjun: To argue that you don't consider viewpoint when judging photography would be incoherent. "No, I only care about the objects in the frame; I don't care about how the position of the camera in time and space affects the way they appear to be."

An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.

That's not what King said. You are one of many people who are attributing words and motivations to 
King that are not his. 

Here's what he said, "I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong."  He didn't say how he voted, only that he only considered the quality of a work, not who wrote it. 

Should King vote for a work based on its author's ethnicity and nott on whether he liked it?


Don't care.  Getting smarts.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
translated...I DON'T CARE ABOUT ANYONE ELSE...now that i like.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also Ava Duvernay butchered Wrinkle in Time. Never forget
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Affirmative Action on the way for awards?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope no giftless hacks were offended.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has the mob reached a verdict?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So he doesn't support affirmative action for the arts Mor should he.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: Someone named Roxanne Gay responds that she is disappointed King only believed in quality from one demographic.

How in the ever loving fark did she get THAT out of what King said?


Stupidity.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: That's not what King said or did.


What he actually said or did doesn't matter. He has failed the purity test, giving the rest of us an opportunity to virtue signal as hard as possible.
 
way south
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I saw this on my feed yesterday after the oscar announcements and thought 'oh man, he is going to get some shiat for that'. About an hour later he was stressing the importance to promote diversity in the arts. I hate to think what the comments were, but he should have known better than to stick his dick in that hornet's nest.


The mistake is sticking his dick in without having the backbone to ride it out.
There's no reason to listen to twitter when you're a successful author in your own right. You should be setting the tone instead of letting the peanut gallery steer you around in circles.

So what's the proper message then? That we should consider performance in context with race?
Who wants to win an award because of pity votes from white people? That's just racism with more steps.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw a list of the nominees the other day and noticed Bong Ho or Ho Bong or whatever the fark his crazy name is was on it. That's the guy responsible for Snowpiercer, so I guarantee whatever movie it was he was nominated for was absolute garbage and pretty much any woman would be more deserving of nomination. Snowpiercer was bad and everyone responsible for it should feel bad.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pkjun: An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.


Look at this racist, reductive nonsense.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Woke Ghost Busters got robbed at the Oscars.  It is really hard to make a movie that turribull and they should have been recognized.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He has since been criticized by leading Hollywood names and authors

And to prove that, here are 3 people I've never heard of.  I'm so over Twitter controversies.
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: IMO nothing good has ever come out of twitter. Burn it to the ground.


ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: My take is that King said you should look at every production on its own merits.  Seems like the SJWs attacking him think he should give special consideration to minorities and women.

Snowflakes.  Every. Where.


King says he wants to look at every production on its merits. While that is theoretically ideal, it is clearly not happening because women and minorities are routinely shut out of nominations for their critically acclaimed work. Meanwhile, critically divisive films of dubious artistic value (i.e. The Joker) are rolling in recognition for their white male filmmakers and casts.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: It's an award show which everyone forgets about shortly after it airs. Little Women is a fantastic movie that is killing it at the box office. I'm sure Greta Gerwig is not going to lose too much sleep over not being nominated (which I do think she should have been over Scorsese, but then Scorsese got snubbed more than anyone until recently).


Little Women is like Academy Award training-wheels. Literally every sound film version has been nominated for at least two Oscars and won at least one.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0024264/​a​wards?ref_=tt_awd
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0041594/​a​wards?ref_=tt_awd
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110367/​a​wards?ref_=tt_awd
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guidonet9: So i'm confused.  Don't we specifically do blind auditions for things like classical music so bias is not introduced?  Isn't that basically what King is saying here?  Judge it by the art, not by the person creating the art.  I realize that's a big ask, but i'm not understanding the outrage unless the goal is to be outraged.


Outrage is the goal.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pkjun: To argue that you don't consider viewpoint when judging photography would be incoherent. "No, I only care about the objects in the frame; I don't care about how the position of the camera in time and space affects the way they appear to be."

An author's viewpoint is part -- not all, not most, but part -- of what makes a work interesting. If your canon includes authors of only one particular identity, and if that identity matches your own, that tells me you're clinging to a safe space.


I don't know of any literary canon that doesn't include Mary Shelley, Sappho, Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Edith Wharton and the like. I don't know any canon that doesn't include Pushkin, Ellison, or Dumas. No canon that doesn't include Rumi, or Li Bai. Christian quietists like Tolstoy exist easily in the canon alongside political cynics like Bertolt Brecht.  It includes thieves and murderers like Villon. A gun-runner like Rimbaud. A priest like Rabelais. A daft whimsical plot mechanic like PG Wodehouse and a scattershot, pudding-head like Whitman. Loners like Thoreau. Belly-to-the-bar convivialists like Dylan Thomas. Homosexuals like Wilde and CP Cavafy or Christopher Marlowe. Crabbed dwarfs like Alexander Pope or genial mystery men like Shakespeare. Parnassus is crowded and varied and has only one restriction: you gotta be good. You can't be shoved in.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


substitute quality for character.
I'm with both Kings
 
Alebak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Theres an argument to be made either way: For a lot of people, without a push to check out some directors/actors (the diversity nominations), they wont check them out and give them a chance at all because they're stuck in their ways and not that interested in trying new things, you got people out there who refuse to watch anything with subtitles.

On the other hand is the idea of the awards is that these are
""THE BEST""
and thus only the absolute best stuff should get a shot at them, regardless of who made it or where they came from, the best stuff should float to the top.

The problem is that quality is subjective, and the Oscar judges have openly been biased against stuff in the past. (You wanna get mad? Look up how they treat anything related to animation)

I think the best solution is to try to strike a balance, make sure the best stuff gets in but also reach out and try to expose people to stuff they wouldnt otherwise see?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Meanwhile, critically divisive films of dubious artistic value (i.e. The Joker) are rolling in recognition for their white male filmmakers and casts.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What a white-male film maker may look like.

\Del Toro is only white for metoo purposes.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Twitter is a wretched hive of scum and villainy, we must be cautious to not take it seriously.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Twitter is truly the proof that conservatives don't have a stranglehold on stupidity.  In fact, it probably provides them with every boogeyman they need to get votes.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: RabidRythmDivas: My take is that King said you should look at every production on its own merits.  Seems like the SJWs attacking him think he should give special consideration to minorities and women.

Snowflakes.  Every. Where.

King says he wants to look at every production on its merits. While that is theoretically ideal, it is clearly not happening because women and minorities are routinely shut out of nominations for their critically acclaimed work. Meanwhile, critically divisive films of dubious artistic value (i.e. The Joker) are rolling in recognition for their white male filmmakers and casts.


You have evidence that King is not doing what he says?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: IMO nothing good has ever come out of twitter. Burn it to the ground.


This.

Twitter is nothing but shiatsmears on a bathroom wall and never should have been acknowledged by any legitimate news outlet.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Diversity needs to happen at the level where they're passing out the money and the jobs. Once a work is finished and is up for award consideration, it should be allowed to stand on it's merits.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: shut_it_down: Meanwhile, critically divisive films of dubious artistic value (i.e. The Joker) are rolling in recognition for their white male filmmakers and casts.

[Fark user image 850x850]

What a white-male film maker may look like.

\Del Toro is only white for metoo purposes.


... Do you think the point is invalid because there are greater than 0 people of color nominated for Oscars?
 
Cormee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Cause aheaddddddd! Quick, man the hashtags!"
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alebak: For a lot of people, without a push to check out some directors/actors (the diversity nominations), they wont check them out and give them a chance at all because they're stuck in their ways and not that interested in trying new things, you got people out there who refuse to watch anything with subtitles.


Scorsese, Coppola, Howard, Demme, Bogdanovich, Fonda, Hooper, Roeg, Hanson, and Towne got started making exploitation films for Roger Corman.

They had to crawl their way up from the bottom. It didn't get much lower than Roger Corman.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"that's a good movie, for a black/gay/woman director"

i think that's what the internet really wants based on the comments those deeply wounded by King's tweet wrote.
 
