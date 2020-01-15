 Skip to content
(CNN)   Global warming means rising water levels which mean dam failures so if you're near the Mississippi River you might want to dust off your swamp boat   (cnn.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm just thankful that there isn't a major city that is positioned geographically where catastrophic flooding is possible. Just think of how bad things could get if a large portion of a city was built to resemble a toilet, with the city in the bowl and a series of levees holding back the tank water.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad I visited New Orleans before it goes under the ocean forever.

Not REALLY glad. It was kind of scuzzy. But as far as an experience, I'd rather have been there than not.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mud truck
 
wantingout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'Hey we spent all of our money on our military, and can't maintain our infrastructure. How can we escape responsibility?' 'How about blame global warming?' <high fives>
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are dam breaches a Chinese hoax, too?
 
Opacity
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oreminer: I'm just thankful that there isn't a major city that is positioned geographically where catastrophic flooding is possible. Just think of how bad things could get if a large portion of a city was built to resemble a toilet, with the city in the bowl and a series of levees holding back the tank water.


I'm sure any big easy going community down low probably has had a few thunderstorms, or maybe a hurricane in recent history. They'll be prepared. I doubt FEMA will even need to roll out any temporary housing. Heck, if they do have any issues I'm sure our fearless leader can fly over, it wouldn't be like they'll need paper towels like Puerto Rico.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol, it'll all be ok.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We had a flood on the Mississippi a couple of days ago because of an ice jam. However, I don't think swamp boats would have been very helpful.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the ocean is rising, that is bad news for those in lowland areas, like the dead sea.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People in Louisiana say global warming is a heaux.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Given that most of the population that lives along the Mississippi river is deeply religious, maybe they should all ask God to dam it.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, your ignorance is showing, a Swamp Boat has a giant fan it dusts itself off.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: People in Louisiana say global warming is a heaux.


I spent too much time trying to figure out what that word meant. I am leaning towards typo.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: People in Louisiana say global warming is a heaux.


doesn't mean she's not real.  :D
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No worries, the state built an ark already.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Major Mississippi basin floods usually occur in spring, due to snowmelt and ice dams.

Global warming will tend to eliminate those.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is reproduction still a "right" with no attendant responsibilities? Are we still busy importing and expanding Third World carbon footprints en mass? No solution will be possible until personal responsibility becomes "fashionable" again.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: We had a flood on the Mississippi a couple of days ago because of an ice jam. However, I don't think swamp boats would have been very helpful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That glacier in Arkansas must be melting fast.   Here we were worrying about Antarctica and it's the midwest that's no longer frozen.

/It would help the argument if claims about rising sea levels would be restricted to the sea rising.
//Spurious arguments and claims that Marxism would have prevented this just give deniers of ACTUAL climate change weapons
//also SOME knowledge of the region's history would help  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G​reat_Mi​ssissippi_Flood_of_1927
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oreminer: I'm just thankful that there isn't a major city that is positioned geographically where catastrophic flooding is possible. Just think of how bad things could get if a large portion of a city was built to resemble a toilet, with the city in the bowl and a series of levees holding back the tank water.


I was in that very city this summer when a minor hurricane came along just when the river was at flood stage, and the Engineers said, "don't worry, the levee will hold the river to 20 feet and we expect the river to crest at . . . 20 feet."  They opened up little (never?) used spillways upriver of the city to try to divert some of the water.

And if I understand that correctly, that's 20 feet above sea level.  So, while much of the city may be a bit below sea level, and prone to a Katrina type flooding, if the river overtopped the levees, the city would be inundated from a point much higher than the levee failures that occurred then.  And, unlike the storm surge from a hurricane, the river wouldn't go away when the wind died down.  It would keep flowing for days or weeks.  Or perhaps it likes its newly carved chanel across the city into the lake, and it never leaves.

I think the river is a much greater threat to NOLA than hurricane storm surges.  The city could survive another Katrina.  I don't know if it could survive a downtown river levee failure.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/19​8​7/02/23/atchafalaya
 
Explodo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: People in Louisiana say global warming is a heaux.


It's a "Ho"?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, lol, Global Warming. What your seeing is heat rising from steaming triggered libs.

/recent Derp School graduate
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gee, if there were only some way of modulating the amount of water held back by a dam...
 
MechaPyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have the world's tiniest violin ready to go for when climate change comes for a new, deep red state.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSteelCricket: The Pope of Manwich Village: People in Louisiana say global warming is a heaux.

I spent too much time trying to figure out what that word meant. I am leaning towards typo.


I think it's a joke about the French language influence in Louisiana.
 
