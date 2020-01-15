 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Hey kid, sorry your parents died. Now get the fark out
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HOAs, not even once.

Think about the kind of person who really wants to be on the HOA board. Do you want that person to have power over you?!?!??

NOT. EVEN. ONCE.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HOAs suck.

Film at 11
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
5....4....3....2....1....
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They don't want word of the regular Friday night old people orgies to get out.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HOAs are tiny little aspiring facist dictatorships dangling the promise of keeping property prices high to entice membership.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Passmore had strong words for the HOA and board.
"I've stepped in things I find nicer than you people," she said.

I think that's an apt description for most HOAs.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the members of this community don't band together and tell the HOA to collectively pound sand, they're nothing but a bunch of rich, self entitled, old boomer coots with no soul.

Oh well, guess you're screwed kid.  Better get yourself a refrigerator box.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Living In A Box - Living In A Box (Official Video)
Youtube mHzfhU8t5i8
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1.  I hate HOAs.
2.  HOA rules are stupid.
But...
3.  HOA rules that are selectively enforced are even more stupid.

It sounds like this is a 55+ community, the worst kind of community -- it's Boomers all the way down.  The HOA is right that if they make an exception for this kid, but don't for the next kid, then they get sued.  And if they don't enforce the rule, they get sued.  Because in a 55+ community it's also lawyers all the way down.

I'm really sorry the kid's parents died (all the more so given that his Dad seems to have chosen the coward's way out), and I think it's awesome his grandparents are stepping up for him.  It just sucks that they were living in such a restrictive environment at the time.
 
Trucker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Grandma had the best response: "I've stepped in things I find nicer than you people."
Hard to argue with her on that.

Fark the HOA.  I wish cancer on all of them.  (No, not even cancer deserves that.)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was: Must be 55 or older changed to: The owner must be 55 or older and have only immediate family members.

Bonus your 23 yo trophy wife can play canasta with the other wives.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HOAs are a scam by developers and real estate agents, supported by the tin pot dictators that want to be on their boards.

No buyer in their right mind considers an HOA anything better than a liability and a nuisance.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's an age-restricted community. Obviously they didn't plan to bend the rules, but the teenager has lived with them for over a year and the HOA is giving them until June to find other arrangements.

What else can they do - drop the age restriction entirely? This is not a subject you want to have anyone making case by case decisions on.
 
pdieten
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're afraid of being sued, either by other residents who either had requests to have younger people move in denied, or more likely by non-residents under 55 who want to live there and are denied.

One would think that a quick edit of the bylaws to account for situations like this would solve all such concerns but apparently that's also too much effort for everyone involved.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am the trustee of a house my deadbeat sister lives in, and it's in a 55+ HOA. I got a nasty-gram from the HOA once because my sister's female friend, who's also over 55, was living there with her for a couple of months. Fortunately, the friend moved on before it became a real problem.

I wondered, who is that interested in the goings-on around someone's private house to report a houseguest to the HOA? And why is the HOA even concerned? It's a two-bedroom house, so two people living in it isn't unreasonable. People should just mind their own business, but it seems like when an HOA is involved you live in a spotlight in front of an audience of very nosy people.

Just another of many reasons that I would never select an HOA-attached house for my own living. It's bad enough dealing with busybodies (code inspectors, etc.) from the city.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why you need to have life insurance. Term insurance through the kid's 21st year (when he'd be expected to support himself) can be pretty cheap. Not having it can be pretty expensive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a letter to the Passmores from the lawyers for the Gardens at Willow Creek HOA, they said, "The board must balance the interest of all parties involved, not just the Passmores..."

The Passmores should have passed less.

LesWKRP.jpeg  Uh what?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Passmore had strong words for the HOA and board.
"I've stepped in things I find nicer than you people," she said.

I think that's an apt description for most HOAs.


Strong words indeed

/that part made me laugh
//bless their hearts
 
ace in your face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand why these communities are allowed. It's not ok to discriminate against race. Why is age ok to discriminate?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes I know HOA's are the suck, but they did move into a 55+ community to escape living around kids. So did all the other people that bought into that development.
It's sad that the teens parents died, but if the grandparents want to take him in, then they need to find a new place to live.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another funny sitcom!   Fox will eat this up.

An orphaned teen hires a homeless guy to pass as his uncle so he can live at the retirement home.  Throw in a hawt teen girlfriend who also lives there and the homeless guy turns out to be a Desert Storm vet.  Snarky retirement home manager who devotes his whole time to finding something out on the kid and the hawt girlfriend is his daughter.

Going to work on the treatment today.  Oh boy!  I'm this close to moving out of the public library
 
GRCooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cheron: Was: Must be 55 or older changed to: The owner must be 55 or older and have only immediate family members.

Bonus your 23 yo trophy wife can play canasta with the other wives.


Can they adopt their grandkid?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It wasn't a manual, boomer
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why these communities are allowed. It's not ok to discriminate against race. Why is age ok to discriminate?


Because old people are frequently over entitled dickheads who always turn out to vote.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why these communities are allowed. It's not ok to discriminate against race. Why is age ok to discriminate?


Because people over 55 vote more than any other group.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I get why the HOA is doing this (and it still sucks).

Since this is probably a temporary situation for another 3 years before he goes off to college. I can think of a couple of ways around this for the grandparents.

Just have him move around to their friends every so often.

Find an attorney that will fight it and drag it out long enough.

Find the cheapest apartment in the area and set up that as his permanent residency. He is then 'just visiting'.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: I get why the HOA is doing this (and it still sucks).

Since this is probably a temporary situation for another 3 years before he goes off to college. I can think of a couple of ways around this for the grandparents.

Just have him move around to their friends every so often.

Find an attorney that will fight it and drag it out long enough.

Find the cheapest apartment in the area and set up that as his permanent residency. He is then 'just visiting'.


Yes create an unstable living environment for an orphan. Surely it won't do him any more damage or cause long term mental and emotional damage.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: I get why the HOA is doing this (and it still sucks).

Since this is probably a temporary situation for another 3 years before he goes off to college. I can think of a couple of ways around this for the grandparents.

Just have him move around to their friends every so often.

Find an attorney that will fight it and drag it out long enough.

Find the cheapest apartment in the area and set up that as his permanent residency. He is then 'just visiting'.


C. Have him invite his droogies back after school and do the cranky oldsters Clockwork Orange style
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why these communities are allowed. It's not ok to discriminate against race. Why is age ok to discriminate?


There used to be no kids allowed apartments in Atlanta.  It was the Riverbend Apartments in the 70s they were deemed illegal.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why these communities are allowed. It's not ok to discriminate against race. Why is age ok to discriminate?


I believe the theory goes that everyone has a shot at some day turning 55, and thus these communities are open to everyone once they hit a certain phase of life.  So you're not discriminating, as much as you are establishing qualification requirements that are neutral and equally available to everyone who is patient enough to wait and hit them.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Warthog:
I'm really sorry the kid's parents died (all the more so given that his Dad seems to have chosen the coward's way out)...

I don't necessarily disagree this is the "coward's way out", but I will say Ive seen some rather brave men & women, people I had a lot of respect for, end up in that deep a hole that they were seriously contemplating it.  Some of them attempted it, and failed.  Others are doing it slowly with food or booze.

Same as substance abuse issues.  Everyone and anyone of any background can befall it.  People who showed great strength, promise, and purpose in life.  Who, by unforeseen circumstances found themselves in a tight spot emotionally or spiritually (with a small "s") and just couldn't gear up that one last time.

The worst thing we can do is attach stigma to it.  It just makes things worse.  It pushes people further away from the help they may need with these issues.  Makes them feel like even more of a pile of crap than they all ready do.  Something most of them don't need help doing.

I have a LOT of respect for people who have been in those places, had the courage to realize they needed help one way or another, and eventually got something resembling their lives back.

Those people don't deserve stigma, they deserve praise.  More so than the person who simply never ended up there, or hasn't yet.

Those people also don't deserve the stigma that comes with seeking help.  We shouldn't be looking down on people who have had mental health or substance abuse issues for going to rehab or treatment.  The general attitude should be "Steve went to rehab.  Well, good.  He realized he has a problem and wants to do something about it".

Sorry, I'll exit my soap box now.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Null Pointer: I get why the HOA is doing this (and it still sucks).

Since this is probably a temporary situation for another 3 years before he goes off to college. I can think of a couple of ways around this for the grandparents.

Just have him move around to their friends every so often.

Find an attorney that will fight it and drag it out long enough.

Find the cheapest apartment in the area and set up that as his permanent residency. He is then 'just visiting'.

Yes create an unstable living environment for an orphan. Surely it won't do him any more damage or cause long term mental and emotional damage.


Never claimed it was in the best interest of the kid.

It is either that or move (like they are planning on).
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always thought a 55 plus community was just downsizing and paying  a fee for things like snow removal, lawn maintenance, etc.....I,e, things you don't want to do/can't do anymore.

When I am 55, I will still have a 15 year old, 17 year old, and a 19 year old.  I didn't realize I couldn't live in a community like that if they are still living with me.

There have been enough horror stories about HOAs that I now blame the people who decide to live where there is one. Also, it's the same type of people who don't give a f*ck about others until it happens to them.  You can be damn sure that gramps and grandma would b*tch about a political sign that didn't match there party of interest.  You can't pick and choose what you want to obey in a signed contract.
 
bekovich
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poor little farker.  So his parents are dead and now he has the guilt of possibly costing his grandparents their home.
I'm guessing he's not trashing the place and inviting bunches of noisy friends around, I'll also wager this is a curtain twitching neighbour with  a grudge.
I hope it works out for the kid.
 
peterthx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So in a future Batman reboot he's going to go after HOAs?

/one ticket to hell please
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't blame the HOA, it's the grandparents that signed off on the agreement.
The HOA is an unfeeling machine made of gears and wheels, you might as well get angry at a cotton gin.

The idiots who voluntarily cede their rights to a capricious governing body get what they asked for.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm really sorry the kid's parents died (all the more so given that his Dad seems to have chosen the coward's way out)


Says the guy that understands nothing about mental illness.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Best solution?  move out, then attend every HOA meeting after than and read derogatory, insulting and inflammatory descriptions of every HOA resident for the rest of their lives.  Leave abusive and angry letters in each mailbox forever, every day.

You want to be a jerk to an orphan, you deserve nothing less.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Warthog:
I'm really sorry the kid's parents died (all the more so given that his Dad seems to have chosen the coward's way out)...

I don't necessarily disagree this is the "coward's way out", but I will say Ive seen some rather brave men & women, people I had a lot of respect for, end up in that deep a hole that they were seriously contemplating it.  Some of them attempted it, and failed.  Others are doing it slowly with food or booze.

Same as substance abuse issues.  Everyone and anyone of any background can befall it.  People who showed great strength, promise, and purpose in life.  Who, by unforeseen circumstances found themselves in a tight spot emotionally or spiritually (with a small "s") and just couldn't gear up that one last time.

The worst thing we can do is attach stigma to it.  It just makes things worse.  It pushes people further away from the help they may need with these issues.  Makes them feel like even more of a pile of crap than they all ready do.  Something most of them don't need help doing.

I have a LOT of respect for people who have been in those places, had the courage to realize they needed help one way or another, and eventually got something resembling their lives back.

Those people don't deserve stigma, they deserve praise.  More so than the person who simply never ended up there, or hasn't yet.

Those people also don't deserve the stigma that comes with seeking help.  We shouldn't be looking down on people who have had mental health or substance abuse issues for going to rehab or treatment.  The general attitude should be "Steve went to rehab.  Well, good.  He realized he has a problem and wants to do something about it".

Sorry, I'll exit my soap box now.


Recognizing you have a problem is courageous.  Seeking help is courageous.  Admitting that you're contemplating self harm is courageous.  Indulging yourself and your demons over the best interests of your children... yeah, sorry, no I can't ever see my way to anything other than judging the hell out of making that choice.

I've struggled with major depression.  I've been in some really dark places.  And I've sought both psychiatric help and therapy. I fully agree that we need to de-stigmatize mental health problems, including suicidal thoughts.  But the act itself, particularly when taken by the parent of a child who needs them, that's an act that will always remain cowardly in my book.  Helping people find the courage to not make that choice, that's the goal.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: If the members of this community don't band together and tell the HOA to collectively pound sand, they're nothing but a bunch of rich, self entitled, old boomer coots with no soul.

Oh well, guess you're screwed kid.  Better get yourself a refrigerator box.

[Fark user image image 450x450]
[YouTube video: Living In A Box - Living In A Box (Official Video)]


The "members of the community" ARE the HOA. If they wanted to change this, a vote is all they need.

The HOA is in a tight spot. If they don't enforce the rules they could face legal challenges from owners who bought on the expectation that they were going to be living in a retirement community. It's an enforceable contract unless the members vote to change that rule.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We didn't plan this. We didn't go out one day and say, 'Hey, let's have Clay kill himself, and let's have Bonnie die

Oh, but didn't you?  Didn't you do exactly that!?

/Bonnie and Clyde
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is why you need to have life insurance. Term insurance through the kid's 21st year (when he'd be expected to support himself) can be pretty cheap. Not having it can be pretty expensive.


As someone who works with trusts and trustees and tax returns etc. make sure the life insurance goes into an irrevocable trust that has a third party governance until the kid reaches a certain age...say thirty or whatever. I have seen 21 year olds blow through 1mm dollars in short order.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Warthog: I'm really sorry the kid's parents died (all the more so given that his Dad seems to have chosen the coward's way out)

Says the guy that understands nothing about mental illness.


Other than my undergraduate degree in psychology and my own decade-long fight with major depression, you are totally right.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yes I know HOA's are the suck, but they did move into a 55+ community to escape living around kids. So did all the other people that bought into that development.
It's sad that the teens parents died, but if the grandparents want to take him in, then they need to find a new place to live.


It's surprising to me that the requirement is that everyone who lives in one of their homes needs to be 55+.

It seems to me like the requirement should be everyone who pays HOA dues/property taxes/mortgage/etc in the community needs to be 55+.

That way, IMO, it's still a 55+ community and you allow for situations like this.

/Unless the kid is causing a disturbance of some kind. (in which case, kick him out for that)
//I wonder how it came to this.  Because it seems they could just say he's their favorite and best grandson who visits all the time.
///That's probably it, the neighbors got jealous of a grandson who visits regularly, and discovered the truth.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HOAs, not even once.

Think about the kind of person who really wants to be on the HOA board. Do you want that person to have power over you?!?!??

NOT. EVEN. ONCE.


It's a retirement community.  I don't have a problem with this. Why doesn't someone else in the family take the kid in? If the grandparents care that much they should move. This is silly.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm in Floriduh, generally the 55+ places here just require at least one resident be at least 55, and overall no more than 20% of thew residents be under 55. This HOA is just choosing to be overly restrictive, odds are a good lawyer could force them to akkow the kid. but it would cost
 
ace in your face
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fsbilly: SpectroBoy: HOAs, not even once.

Think about the kind of person who really wants to be on the HOA board. Do you want that person to have power over you?!?!??

NOT. EVEN. ONCE.

It's a retirement community.  I don't have a problem with this. Why doesn't someone else in the family take the kid in? If the grandparents care that much they should move. This is silly.


I wouldn't want to live around you or anyone who thinks giving a home to an orphaned grandchild is some kind of inconvenience
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The whole idea of a community of old people opting out of ever having to deal with children is spectacularly anti social.

I hope they can find some good robots to wipe their asses as they get older.
 
synithium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is precedent for rulings that only impact special circumstances and don't become a general detriment to the spirit of the rule going forward.  It the entire reason we have a system of jurisprudence that involves actual people.

Me thinks the HOA's lawyers are just lazy, or a lot of people around there smell like a dirty depends.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The board has no choice.  Those types of communities usually have special zoning that exempts them from school taxes and sometimes lowers certain other property taxes.  Allowing people who are under 55 to live there could screw up that tax exemption for everyone in the community and could lead to the land being rezoned as multifamily residential rather than senior housing.  The law is harsh, but it must still be followed.
 
