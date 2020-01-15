 Skip to content
(NPR)   Apparently the city of Chicago has a bit of a problem with a Christian ministry opening up housing for sex offenders right next door to a children's playground, although you do have to admire the potential efficiency of that setup   (npr.org) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have a sex offender house than a drug rehab house next door. But the latter is protected by federal law.

A friend studying nuclear engineering at MIT said the women who worked along Albany Street were offered rape whistles in case the guys at the shelter got too aggressive.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

"
Sabo says he was shocked by the city's notice because he's never had any problem registering before, and he and the other men fear they will be homeless.
In recent months, the mayor of Aurora and some residents criticized Wayside Cross when it provided housing for an infamous convicted murderer who completed his prison term. The city says that protest has nothing to do with this latest scrutiny. Instead it blames faulty measurements. Police Chief Kristen Ziman says the city realized its old mapping system measured some boundaries incorrectly. So last Spring they made corrections and took another look at Wayside Cross."

Riiiiiiight

Also the 'playground' in question is a park with two rocking horses.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, there are a lot of trees.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the rectory?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convicted Sex Offenders' Ministry Housing = rectory for its ministers?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where Republican genius comes shining through.
Simply put the kids in cages where they'll be safe.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Therapy didn't help. Medication didn't help. Even being locked up in so-called corrections didn't help anything," Sabo says. "It wasn't until I came here and started reading what the Bible said and seeing what Christ has done for me that my mind started to wake up. It completely changed my life since I've been here."

Ooooh no no no no no. Sorry, buddy.
If therapy and drugs didn't help you, I sure as shiat ain't trusting Jesus to keep kids safe from you.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZAZ
A friend studying nuclear engineering at MIT said the women who worked along Albany Street were offered rape whistles in case the guys at the shelter got too aggressive.

Sure. It's hilarious when a man gets raped, but women get whistles.

*...left wondering what a rape whistle sounds like*

/probably like subby's mom
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our penal system here isn't great, but it seems as if the US one has been specifically designed to prevent reformation and reintegration. Because if there is one thing that will prevent crime, it's making it as difficult as possible for released prisoners to earn a living and find somewhere to live, right?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: ""Therapy didn't help. Medication didn't help. Even being locked up in so-called corrections didn't help anything," Sabo says. "It wasn't until I came here and started reading what the Bible said and seeing what Christ has done for me that my mind started to wake up. It completely changed my life since I've been here."

Ooooh no no no no no. Sorry, buddy.
If therapy and drugs didn't help you, I sure as shiat ain't trusting Jesus to keep kids safe from you.


Mmmhmm.  Even if he believes that religious indoctrination is working for him, there is no method to objectively verify that it works at all, let alone for any given offender.

I've been acquainted with too many scoundrels that hid behind religion (thankfully for reasons other than sexual abuse crimes) that I do not trust claims that religion has redeemed someone.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: ""Therapy didn't help. Medication didn't help. Even being locked up in so-called corrections didn't help anything," Sabo says. "It wasn't until I came here and started reading what the Bible said and seeing what Christ has done for me that my mind started to wake up. It completely changed my life since I've been here."

Ooooh no no no no no. Sorry, buddy.
If therapy and drugs didn't help you, I sure as shiat ain't trusting Jesus to keep kids safe from you.


That's really not the point here. If he has managed to reform, despite what brought it on, and is attempting to follow the law and live under supervision where he is legally allowed, where should that be?

A while back there was a fark article about a guy who ran a trailer park that, due to the legalities and no-go areas in their town, was the only legal place for registered offenders to live. So they did, but then the man admitted to pretty much discriminating against families with kids moving in, for obvious reasons.

These people exist, you can will them away with ignorance. Where should they go?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 700x840]


crazy.  for some reason I thought of this one, although I think yours is better
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/except the sex offenders are the cat and the children's play area is the car accident.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orbister: Our penal system here isn't great, but it seems as if the US one has been specifically designed to prevent reformation and reintegration. Because if there is one thing that will prevent crime, it's making it as difficult as possible for released prisoners to earn a living and find somewhere to live, right?


Run em out of town and put up walls I say.
 
GungFu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sex Offender = Pedofile?

In the US, isn't a charge of pissing in public a 'Sex Offender' tag?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GungFu: Sex Offender = Pedofile?

In the US, isn't a charge of pissing in public a 'Sex Offender' tag?


It can be. How often it happens is overstated and frequently misses out on some additional details.

I knew a guy like 10 years ago who got pinched for it. Got a few hundred dollar ticket at the end of the day, didn't end up on any lists.
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unless you want to straight up introduce capital punishment for these people, they need to live somewhere.

I do find it amusing that we think that therapy can change their desires, but that it absolutely can't work when it comes to homosexuality.

There's not a good answer regarding what to do about them, much like there's not a good answer regarding what to do with some of the people in Gitmo.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

orbister: Our penal system here isn't great, but it seems as if the US one has been specifically designed to prevent reformation and reintegration. Because if there is one thing that will prevent crime, it's making it as difficult as possible for released prisoners to earn a living and find somewhere to live, right?


Our criminal justice system's penalties for various offenses are uneven, and furthermore has not managed to cope with crimes based on there being something deeper that's wrong with the offender.  In the past we've tried things like asylums but because running such establishments ends up being a thankless job the conditions rapidly deteriorate into cruel-and-unusual territory, and we don't generally allow sentencing to, "transportation" to penal colonies or outposts where an offender won't have his or her traditional victim around to prey upon.  We also don't allow such people to enlist in the military either, even though the right kinds of postings might keep prior offenders away from any potential victims.

We can't trust many of the people that have offended not to reoffend, but we don't allow perpetual confinement for their offenses and we due to past misuse we don't have tools to house or isolate such people either.  So we end up with distance-limits and registration lists with mugshots posted in schools and community centers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Murflette: These people exist, you can will them away with ignorance. Where should they go?


If he wants my help[ and compassion, he needs to make real, good faith efforts to cure his illness.
Superstition doesn't fill that bill, and my trust belongs to me - it is mine to withhold from whoever I wish - and it is not for you to instruct me as to who I must trust.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img3.looper.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GungFu: Sex Offender = Pedofile?

In the US, isn't a charge of pissing in public a 'Sex Offender' tag?


Depends on the local laws.  Some places define just about any act having to do with the penis in public a sex crime, even if the man tried to find a semi-private place to urinate out-of-sight.

I expect that part of the problem is that the acts that provide sexual stimulation vary from person to person.  The vast majority of people do not find scatological acts to be sexual, but a small portion of the population does, and if moral panicking seeks to prevent, "I had to urinate," as a defense to someone that gets sexual gratification from public urination, then the only way to do that is to make the act a crime.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Murflette: These people exist, you can will them away with ignorance. Where should they go?

If he wants my help[ and compassion, he needs to make real, good faith efforts to cure his illness.
Superstition doesn't fill that bill, and my trust belongs to me - it is mine to withhold from whoever I wish - and it is not for you to instruct me as to who I must trust.


I bet you get mad at folks who are skeptical of refugees who refuse to accept asylum in countries along the way to the USA.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: good faith efforts to cure his illness.

Superstition doesn't fill that bill,


You don't read what you post do you?

Words mean things. What do you think a "good faith effort" is?

Also you ignored the question. These people exist. Where should they go?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not asking you to trust anyone. I'm asking you where they should go.

This is an obvious conundrum. It's easy to be outraged, it's not easy to design solutions. You're all rhetoric no substance
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: jso2897: Murflette: These people exist, you can will them away with ignorance. Where should they go?

If he wants my help[ and compassion, he needs to make real, good faith efforts to cure his illness.
Superstition doesn't fill that bill, and my trust belongs to me - it is mine to withhold from whoever I wish - and it is not for you to instruct me as to who I must trust.

I bet you get mad at folks who are skeptical of refugees who refuse to accept asylum in countries along the way to the USA.


Huh?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Murflette: jso2897: good faith efforts to cure his illness.

Superstition doesn't fill that bill,

You don't read what you post do you?

Words mean things. What do you think a "good faith effort" is?

Also you ignored the question. These people exist. Where should they go?


Hell.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Murflette: jso2897: good faith efforts to cure his illness.

Superstition doesn't fill that bill,

You don't read what you post do you?

Words mean things. What do you think a "good faith effort" is?

Also you ignored the question. These people exist. Where should they go?


Wherever they like. I personally think these geographic restrictions are stupid - they don't really keep anyone safe. Once they've done their time, and are legally released, they should be free to go wherever they like.
if the only mechanism keeping potential victims safe from the is trying to restrict their movements (not really possible) then we need to accept that there is no such mechanism.
If the penal system is deeming this individual ready for freedom, then he has the right to be free - but I am not obligated to trust him myself, and on the basis of some religious gobbledegook, I will not.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GungFu: Sex Offender = Pedofile?

In the US, isn't a charge of pissing in public a 'Sex Offender' tag?


I've regularly looked at familywatchdog.us to see maps of sex offenders and not once in hundreds of clicks have I ever seen one whose Crime was pissing in public. I looked it up and in only 3 states is that possible, but I've been in 2 and never seen it. I imagine it's bordering on urban legend level rare. I would think it's a lot like the excuse "I thought she was role playing a young girl" which literally every chimo caught online says. All of them. I'm not buying that bullshiat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Murflette: jso2897: good faith efforts to cure his illness.

Superstition doesn't fill that bill,

You don't read what you post do you?

Words mean things. What do you think a "good faith effort" is?

Also you ignored the question. These people exist. Where should they go?

Hell.


Maybe - but I'm not willing to take personal responsibility for sending them there - are you?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Murflette: jso2897: good faith efforts to cure his illness.

Superstition doesn't fill that bill,

You don't read what you post do you?

Words mean things. What do you think a "good faith effort" is?

Also you ignored the question. These people exist. Where should they go?

Wherever they like. I personally think these geographic restrictions are stupid - they don't really keep anyone safe. Once they've done their time, and are legally released, they should be free to go wherever they like.
if the only mechanism keeping potential victims safe from the is trying to restrict their movements (not really possible) then we need to accept that there is no such mechanism.
If the penal system is deeming this individual ready for freedom, then he has the right to be free - but I am not obligated to trust him myself, and on the basis of some religious gobbledegook, I will not.


If anything, embracing them into a church community is more likely to set them up to reoffend again.
 
Flincher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Going to be a lot of steamed up windows that overlook the playground.
 
missiv
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The city of Aurora is not named Chicago, yet. Sex offenders shouldn't sex offend. I can't find the sympathy.

/my hometown
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ace in your face

Around here a pissing in public charge is not enough to level up to the point where your information is published. Technically they could call you a level 3 and plaster your face around town, but they probably wouldn't.

I have no idea what the actual rate of sex offender designation is for such crimes. In my state they have to prove a victim was shocked by the act. If she laughs and says, "that looks like a penis... only smaller" the jury shouldn't convict.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flincher: Going to be a lot of steamed up windows that overlook the playground.


Again, it's not a playground, the place has been established there for some time and is far enough from it that it's following the law, the only reason it's in contentions is that the city decided they'd measured from the 'wrong'  place, 'corrected' it and suddenly omigosh look! This place is in violation!

It's very literally moving the goalposts.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of the 90 men living there seeking rehab help, 19 are registered offenders. Do the other 71 men deserve to be legally lumped in with pedophiles and rapists?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aurora is 40 miles from Chicago and not even in the same county, SubDunce.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ace in your face: GungFu: Sex Offender = Pedofile?

In the US, isn't a charge of pissing in public a 'Sex Offender' tag?

I've regularly looked at familywatchdog.us to see maps of sex offenders and not once in hundreds of clicks have I ever seen one whose Crime was pissing in public. I looked it up and in only 3 states is that possible, but I've been in 2 and never seen it. I imagine it's bordering on urban legend level rare. I would think it's a lot like the excuse "I thought she was role playing a young girl" which literally every chimo caught online says. All of them. I'm not buying that bullshiat.


There are much better websites if you're looking for a date.
 
