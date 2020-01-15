 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Being pantsless and trying to break into a home through a doggy door is no way to get through life, sir   (fox43.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Ed Rooney unavailable for comment.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Unless you know exactly what kind of dog is waiting for you on the other side, "squeezing in through a dog door" is about the riskiest way I can think of to enter a home that's not yours.
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pantsless?  Pretty much at the mercy of the dog behind you.  He could do one thing or something else.  Or he could do one thing and then the other thing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unless you know exactly what kind of dog is waiting for you on the other side, "squeezing in through a dog door" is about the riskiest way I can think of to enter a home that's not yours.


Or finding out - the hard way - that doggy was outside.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size


The terrorists are in the room.  They're doing things to me.  Kill me now!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 468x286]

Ed Rooney unavailable for comment.


... pictured here

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pantsless sex offender sounds like a rejected Prince song.
 
captjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
theerichammer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

...Repeat Pantsless...
 
