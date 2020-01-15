 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Iran arrests person who filmed the missile strike on the Ukrainian airliner. Charges include breaches of national security and vertical videoing   (bbc.com)
Two16
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Keep on rocking in the free world.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Iran government is just lashing out guys because the US government is mean to it .
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In before "This is America's fault"
 
limboslam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's very progressive of them...
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?


When did Fark ever back Iran?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, some guy just happens to be filming?
 
que.guero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They learned it by watching Trump.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Trump's fault he filmed it.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should he be beheaded for vertical videoing?
 
NEDM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?


When some idiots declared that Iran were the "adults in the room" and were acting with "responsibility and honor on a level above the US" for coming clean about the shootdown.  Don't take my word for it, you can read it all in the thread on the subject.

That thread was legitimately the most depressing thread I've seen on Fark since some American Chavenistas tried to tell an actual Venezuelan that Chavez wasn't a tyrant and that obviously he had done something to deserve his arrest at Chavez' hands.  Sometimes this site lets its anti-American contrarianism go too far.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?


Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More zero sum bullshiat in this thread...

Just because someone finds fault with the way one side handles things it isn't tacit support for the other side. So piss off, eh.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will the NMA have anything to say?  Point out that it wasn't the missile that downed the plane, it was the missile firer.

Maybe the only thing could have stopped him was a good guy with a missile or an anti-missile missile.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?


There have been some threads where Iran beats out Saudi Arabia in popularity.  What isn't mentioned is that pond scum would easily beat out either, so take it as you will.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: In before "This is America's fault"


Fark user imageView Full Size


"No way man.  Trump gave him up.  He might as well have pulled the trigger himself!"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?


2016-11-8 to 2020-1-14.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?


In the minds of certain Conservatives, anyone who doesn't want to immediately bomb Iran back into the stone age is actually in favor of the Iranian regime.

You know, that age-old false dichotomy "If you aren't 100% with us, you are against us!"
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given Trump's affinity for authoritarian regimes will he normalize relations with Iran so he can ask about disappearing whistleblowers.
 
UCM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?

In the minds of certain Conservatives, anyone who doesn't want to immediately bomb Iran back into the stone age is actually in favor of the Iranian regime.

You know, that age-old false dichotomy "If you aren't 100% with us, you are against us!"


Agreed. I don't know wtf you're on about equating "acting like an adult" to "I fully have your back Iran"

Get your borderline personality disorder treated please.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: In before "This is America's fault"


So very, very close... better luck next time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?

[gifimage.net image 410x324] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh classic....speaking in images.  Thank god for the internet - i mean when you used to draw pictures with your own feces no one took you seriously...now?  Well now no one takes you seriously either, but less feces...I hope at least.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: A source close to Calhoun President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday it was important employees citizens saw the emails videos [that described the 737 MAX Iranian military as being "designed staffed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys], which Boeing last Iran this week described as "completely unacceptable.  Calhoun Rouhani wants to "get rid of the culture of arrogance" at Boeing in Iran that led to the messages videos, the source said."

People in positions of power don't like it when you record their ineptness?  You don't say...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think he did the right thing publishing the video. The world had a right to know.

But vertical video?!!?!?  Off with his head.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?


WAT!?
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: johnny_vegas: asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?

[gifimage.net image 410x324] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh classic....speaking in images.  Thank god for the internet - i mean when you used to draw pictures with your own feces no one took you seriously...now?  Well now no one takes you seriously either, but less feces...I hope at least.


Iran seems to have been upset enough about one guy speaking with images that they arrested him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?


Forget it. He's on a roll.

Ask him about Pearl Harbor.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: johnny_vegas: asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?

[gifimage.net image 410x324] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh classic....speaking in images.  Thank god for the internet - i mean when you used to draw pictures with your own feces no one took you seriously...now?  Well now no one takes you seriously either, but less feces...I hope at least.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: BigNumber12: In before "This is America's fault"

So very, very close... better luck next time.
[Fark user image 850x177]


womp womp
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: In before "This is America's fault"


I call bullshiat, time travel isn't real.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?

Forget it. He's on a roll.

Ask him about Pearl Harbor.


dubsism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

probesport: SpectroBoy: Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?

Forget it. He's on a roll.

Ask him about Pearl Harbor.

[dubsism.files.wordpress.com image 400x400]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
que.guero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ALFER69: Should he be beheaded for vertical videoing?


No, the punishment should fit the crime. Lay them down horizontally and crop both sides.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That should satisfy the angry mob.
 
que.guero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

probesport: SpectroBoy: Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?

Forget it. He's on a roll.

Ask him about Pearl Harbor.

[dubsism.files.wordpress.com image 400x400]


Remember when Archduke Ferdinand flew a plane into the WTC?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: johnny_vegas: asmodeus224: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

Aw, you still want that war, dontcha?

I see you are well down the road of 'Lets not have another war' = 'I hate America so much'

Gos suk a bag, why don'tcha?

[gifimage.net image 410x324] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh classic....speaking in images.  Thank god for the internet - i mean when you used to draw pictures with your own feces no one took you seriously...now?  Well now no one takes you seriously either, but less feces...I hope at least.


78.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NEDM: Enigmamf: big pig peaches: Hey Fark, you still backing this horse?

When did Fark ever back Iran?

When some idiots declared that Iran were the "adults in the room" and were acting with "responsibility and honor on a level above the US" for coming clean about the shootdown.  Don't take my word for it, you can read it all in the thread on the subject.

That thread was legitimately the most depressing thread I've seen on Fark since some American Chavenistas tried to tell an actual Venezuelan that Chavez wasn't a tyrant and that obviously he had done something to deserve his arrest at Chavez' hands.  Sometimes this site lets its anti-American contrarianism go too far.


shiat like this is why we can have reasonable discussions in this country. Its disingenuous if not an outright lie.

I remember that thread and we were talking about how refreshing it was that a government stopped trying to cover up an event that made them look bad. The contrast was our own government that routinely doubles down on covers up.

How that translates into Iran is awesome and we hate America is a mystery to me.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ALFER69: Should he be beheaded for vertical videoing?


No, just castrated...unless it's his 2nd offense, in which case "off with his head"
 
