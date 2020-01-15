 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   The UN is warning people who want to be the best cryptocurrency thieves to stay away from the best cryptocurrency conference, which just happens to be in faaaaaaabulous Best Korea   (reuters.com) divider line
9
    More: Ironic, Korean War, North Korea, United Nations, United States, United Nations sanctions experts, Russia, cryptocurrency conference, U.N. Security Council  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does crypto need a conference in meatspace anyway?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Why does crypto need a conference in meatspace anyway?


Only way they can get sex
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cryptocurrency: the choice of hackers, terrorists, and thieves
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cryptocurrency event in North Korea?  You would have to be stupid to step foot in that country with a technical understanding of cryptocurrency because, you aren't leaving.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if NK has wrenches...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God please let all the die hards go there and never return so we can neuter that scourge off the face of the earth
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hear James Bond music as they pan over the WORLD CRYPTOCURRENCY CONVENTION COMPOUND.

KJU seems to have gotten his fashion sense from Ernst Stavro Blofeld, as it were.

Any moment now, Agent 007 will be in disguise, slipping into Pyongyang.

lewtonbus.netView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: God please let all the die hards go there and never return so we can neuter that scourge off the face of the earth


We already arrested one idiot for that.  As it turns out, giving a public conference on how North Korea can use crypto to elude sanctions is illegal, and gives the FBI plenty of evidence to arrest you on when you come home.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was looking for a good excuse to pop in and say hi to the Norks. Plus, the Kroger by my place doesn't carry tinned yak gizzards.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report