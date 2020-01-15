 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Meth-induced paranoia' + AR-15 + Oklahoma RV Park   (kfor.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sheriff Jim Mullett.
Only in OK.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Meth-induced paranoia' + AR-15 + Oklahoma RV Park

So, wait, I've got to do the work in quotes first, then move on to the rest of the problem. So, meth minus induced paranoia, that equals raging tweeker. Now add Arkansas, subtract 15, then add an Oklahoma RV Park. Ummm... Ahhhh.... Um, it was my understanding that there would be no math...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i'm on it!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


What bullet holes on White's meth RV may look like.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Meth and firearms.  They just don't mix."

Quote of the year.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Choctaw Bingo by James McMurtry
Youtube Nggqe-L9ZQ8
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The guns are ok, aren't they?  noxious chemicals from meth production can corrode metals quickly.  Poor babies are probably pitted and rusty.  Pitted rusty freedom ain't no kinda freedom I want.  Like when you can go anywhere you want to but someone done stole the battery out yer car.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is a day ending in "Y", Alex.  I'll take Obvious Obviouses for $200
 
