 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   As God as my witness, I did not think pigs could fly into a millionaire's pool (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Sick, English-language films, Punta del Este, furious social media users, businessman's wife, Swimming pool, social media, brand owner Federico Alvarez Castillo, video footage of the extraordinary incident  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 9:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not only was that thing dead but it was probably still frozen.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I done seen, everything.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Yeah, not only was that thing dead but it was probably still frozen.


As god as my witness, I did not think dead frozen pigs could fly into a millionaires' pool.

\ IT'S A MIRACLE!
\\ THEY HAD FISHES AND LOAVES, WE HAVE AIRBORNE PORK!
\\\ HALLELUJAH!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The animal is thought to have been dead when it was hurled out of the helicopter, although there has been no official confirmation.

Probably the most important question in the story.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

very, very impressed
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty impressed with the aim. That's not a big pool.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should have used a lot of manure instead.
 
jso2897
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Well I done seen, everything.


You ain't seen a elephant fly.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

it's just a little wet, it's still good, it's still good!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And to continue with the Simpsons:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did that article actually make sense to anybody?

Also fake. They claim they heard a noise and found the pig in the pool but someone got it *all* on video with laughter in the background

Bruh you don't even fake good
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report